“People ask me why I write. I write to find out what I know.”. Taking pen to paper to express myself and process my experiences has always been an important refuge for me. I’ve seen the world through a decidedly introspective lens from a very early age, and journaling provides a quiet connection with my inner thoughts, feelings, and moods that allows me to process my world and the world swirling around me. Throughout much of my journey with psoriasis and other chronic conditions, I’ve used writing and journaling to chronicle flares and symptoms, monitor side effects, correlate triggers, identify patterns, and relate the emotional toll of chronic disease. Recently, I’ve used my journals as a seed collection for more reflective psoriasis stories shared with the intention of helping others facing similar diagnoses and challenges.

