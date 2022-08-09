Read full article on original website
Aug. 11, 2022 – A new blood test that can detect up to 50 cancers from a single blood sample is gaining traction in the United States. The Galleri blood test is being offered by several U.S. health networks, which have teamed up with the company that developed it. They include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mercy Health, Ochsner Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Community Health Network, Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, Premier, and Cleveland Clinic.
Aug. 11, 2022 – Just about every child hears it growing up: An ache in the leg? "Growing pains." A dull pain in the side? "Growing pains." The catch-all phrase for random pains that children and teens have is so common that it even inspired the name of a 1980s sitcom. Yet when scientists dug into the evidence to find out what growing pains actually are, they found out that no one really knows. The definitions were as random and all over the place as the very pains that kids complain about, the researchers report in the journal Pediatrics.
“People ask me why I write. I write to find out what I know.”. Taking pen to paper to express myself and process my experiences has always been an important refuge for me. I’ve seen the world through a decidedly introspective lens from a very early age, and journaling provides a quiet connection with my inner thoughts, feelings, and moods that allows me to process my world and the world swirling around me. Throughout much of my journey with psoriasis and other chronic conditions, I’ve used writing and journaling to chronicle flares and symptoms, monitor side effects, correlate triggers, identify patterns, and relate the emotional toll of chronic disease. Recently, I’ve used my journals as a seed collection for more reflective psoriasis stories shared with the intention of helping others facing similar diagnoses and challenges.
Self-care can mean different things to different people. When I Googled “self-care,” here is what I got: “The practice of taking an active role in protecting one's own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress.” I think that’s a pretty good definition. Here, I’ll tell you what self-care means to me.
Aug. 10, 2022 -- Using substitutes for salt can reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart disease, stroke and death from all causes, a new study says. A diet too high in salt composed of sodium chloride raises blood pressure and damages cardiovascular health, raising the chances of early death.
Aug. 12, 2022 – “Watch what you eat” is a common refrain, but a new study shows that eating what you watch can be an effective way to improve a person’s diet. Researchers in Kentucky found that college students who set weight loss goals and watched how-to cooking videos ate more fruits and vegetables over time.
