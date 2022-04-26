ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 30 Best MacBook Pro Accessories To Help You Get the Most Out of Your Laptop

By Brad Smith and Jonathan Knoder
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PnKH_0MUnFjqa00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It comes as no surprise that the MacBook Pro is still so popular. Its impeccable build quality mixed with Apple’s signature design has created what many would argue is the single best laptop brand money can buy. And ever since Apple introduced the new generation of M1 chips in 2020 , the rest of the laptop world is playing catchup, with even elite chip makers like Intel and AMD lagging behind Apple in speed tests.

In addition to the M1 chip (the 2021 MacBook Pro comes with the even faster Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chips), Apple’s OS is more intuitive, more robust, and, in some cases, more straightforward than standard Windows models, but while Macs shine in the tech department, they tend to fall behind the competition when it comes to added features. It’s not to say these features don’t exist, but more so that they don’t come standard like they do in competing models.

Fortunately, Apple, and plenty of other brands, have created countless accessories to help up your Macbook’s game. Our selection of the best Macbook Pro accessories covers everything you need to get the most out of your laptop, from cases to webcam covers . In fact, we would argue that the best MacBook accessories are the only way to get peak performance out of your computer. What’s more, now that the 2021 MacBook Pro models have restored the 3.5 mm headphone jack, you can more easily use premium noise-canceling headphones and other audio accessories.

The best MacBook and MacBook Pro accessories include products such as:

  • Chargers, charging cables, USB-C adapters and power banks
  • Audio accessories such as AirPods, Bluetooth headphones or wired headphones
  • Streaming gear such as USB mics and ring lights
  • Screen protectors, cases and webcam covers
  • Wireless keyboards and mice

Take a look at the best Macbook Pro accessories below.

1. Airpods Pro

With active noise cancellation, fitted tips and overall better sound quality, it’s obvious why the Airpods Pro are one of Apple’s most sought out Macbook Pro accessories. When you want to zone in on your music or podcast, the active noise cancellation effectively blocks out the rest of the world. But when someone needs to speak with you, you can switch on the transparency mode to easily hear them and yourself naturally without removing your Airpods. Airpods truly leveled up with the Pro version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKpnM_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Airpods Pro $174.99 (orig. $249.00) 30% OFF

2. Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack)

It can be frustrating when you have data on a USB-A thumb drive that you can’t connect to your new MacBook Pro. Thankfully, the Syntech USB-C to USB A adapter relieves this headache with a small and useful converter that plugs right into your USB-C and doesn’t extend out too far. The Space Gray coloring matches most new MacBooks and provides 5Gbps transfer speeds for quick data transfers. Crisis averted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MoXn_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack) $9.99 (orig. $18.99) 47% OFF

3. Anker USB-C Hub for Macbook Direct 7-2 USB Adapter

Sometimes one adapter just isn’t enough. What about all of your hard drives, displays and other accessories that you need to plug into something other than USB-C ports? The Anker USB-C Hub turns your not-so-connected MacBook into an absurdly connected device with two USB 3.0 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, micro and standard SD card readers, one HDMI and a USB-C port. It connects directly to your MacBook Pro, looking more like a piece of the laptop rather than an accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcERU_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker USB-C Hub For MacBook Direct 7-2 USB Adapter $59.99

4. Audioengine A2+

MacBook Pro or otherwise, let’s face it — computer speakers suck. Even if they aren’t bad, they’re still not great, especially when compared to these Audioengine speakers’ sweet sounds. Featuring a three-year warranty, Bluetooth capability and stellar stereo output, you’ll never go back to built-in speakers after trying these puppies out. Whether for gaming or blasting tunes, if you use the audio on your Macbook Pro at all, you should upgrade to these speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9bLx_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Audioengine A2+ $269.00

5. Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kits

We’ve put the Lume Cube video conference lighting kits to the test here at SPY, and they’re our go-to recommendation for anyone that’s working from home and needs better lighting. In fact, while ring lights are the standard lighting solution for most people, when it comes to the best MacBook Pro accessories, the Lume Cube is actually the best option for your money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8Ff6_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit $69.95


Buy: Lume Cube 2.0 $89.95

6. Logitech K780 Keyboard

Except for the new MacBook 16, the keyboard on the Macbook Pros are, to put it nicely, not great. If you spend all day typing, you’ll want to do it on a more comfortable keyboard like the Logitech K780. It’s comfortable, quiet, and even includes the ever-so useful number pad for quick number crunching purposes. Upgrade your Macbook Pro’s keyboard with the Logitech K780 — your hands will thank you later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326PYx_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Logitech K780 Keyboard $64.83 (orig. $79.99) 19% OFF

7. Apple Magic Mouse

A sleek laptop needs a sleek mouse, and there’s really no better fit for a MacBook than the Apple Magic Mouse. Available in silver or space gray, this wireless mouse is 100% rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with buying new batteries. What’s more, its improved lightweight design makes scrolling and clicking a breeze. As an added bonus, the multi-touch surface makes it easier to both scroll and swipe with a single flick of your wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pPz3_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Apple Magic Mouse $99.00

8. Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable

It’s almost comical how Apple has made it so difficult to charge different devices in its own ecosystem. With a little help from the Anker USB-C to lightning cable, you’ll be able to charge your phone or other devices easily. Anker offers a lifetime guarantee with this Macbook Pro accessory, so this may very well be the last charging cable you’ll ever need (until Apple changes all of their connectivity again).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWiEP_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable $12.74 (orig. $14.99) 15% OFF

9. Fluidstance Lift Laptop Stand

Fluidstance may be best known for balance boards , but we also love the company’s desktop organizers and laptop stands. In fact, the company’s entire product line is worth a closer look if you’re shopping for the best MacBook Pro accessories. The Lift steel laptop stand combines practical organization, stylish design and ergonomic features. Plus, this stand comes with a built-in whiteboard so you can jot down notes as you work.

Read More: Fluidstance’s Slope Is an Ergonomic Whiteboard for Your Desk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxy4L_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Fluidstance Lift Laptop Stand $79.99

10. Fluidstance Raise 36+

We couldn’t resist including one more option from Fluidstance in our list of the best MacBook Pro accessories. The Raise 36+ is a great stand for desktops, monitors and laptops, but it’s actually more than meets the eye. The Raise 36+ is a 36-inch monitor riser with a built-in 8000mAh Powerbank charger, which features a micro USB input, Type-C input and two USB inputs. We also love the minimalist and ergonomic design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iYVi_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Fluidstance Raise 36+ $169.00

11. Vivo Full Motion Dual Monitoring Stand

It can be hard to maximize your productivity on a single MacBook. With the Vivo Full Motion stand and a couple of additional displays , you can have a complete home office setup that rivals the one you have at work. The Vivo stand essentially requires no installation (except putting the monitors on there) and can position two 13- to 30-inch monitors in landscape or portrait mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AstRR_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Vivo Full Motion Dual Monitoring Stand $39.99

12. Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

To make your MacBook ultra-slim, exceptions in connectivity had to be made, and getting rid of an Ethernet port was one of them. With the Apple Thunderbolt Gigabit Ethernet adapter, you can reclaim the ability to hardwire Ethernet for super-fast download speeds and data transfers. Although almost all electronics are shifting to wireless use, you still can’t beat the speed and reliability of a hardwired Ethernet connection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDIdy_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter $29.00

13. UpperCase GhostCover

Especially when you work from home, it can feel like you live on your computer. And like anywhere you live, it can get pretty dirty if you don’t keep up with the cleaning. The UpperCase Ghost cover can help keep your keyboard from getting super grimy. When the cover starts to look a bit haggard, simply take it off, rinse and dry it, and slap it back on. This will provide longevity to your MacBook and keep it looking fresh as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvJwr_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: UpperCase GhostCover $12.95

14. WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive

MacBook Pros are often used to create media like videos and music. Those files, however, can be quite large and take up a considerable amount of storage. Don’t let those large files bog your Macbook Pro down. The WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive adds a massive amount of storage to your MacBook, all in a portable package. Getting 2TB of storage for under $100 is borderline unreal, making this a must-have Macbook Pro accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3R7E_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive $62.99

15. Twelve South Curved Stand for Macbook

Laptop stands help alleviate neck and shoulder strain created by constantly looking down at your screen. They also create a nice flow when you line your laptop up with other work monitors to create a level workstation. This stand is specifically designed for Mac, leaving enough airflow to keep the laptop cool, all while holding it firmly in place. If you’re going to get a stand for your Macbook, we highly recommend this Macbook Pro accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKIH0_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Twelve South Curved Stand for Macbook $59.99

16. SanDisk Ultra USB-C Dual Flash Drive

The connectivity on newer Macbook Pros can be wildly frustrating. Thank goodness for the SanDisk USB Type-C Flash Drive. This inexpensive thumb drive plugs right into your Macbook for a quick and portable storage option without the need for any adapters. You can then use the USB 3.1 side to transfer data from your Macbook Pro to another device. It’s a smart and reliable way to get compatible, convertible and portable Mac storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZGKE_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: SanDisk Ultra USB-C Dual Flash Drive $10.29

17. Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger

We’ve all been running late to an event only to realize that our devices will be dead before we reach our destination. No need for that to ever happen again thanks to the Anker PowerDrive Charger. With a USB-C, you’ll be able to charge your Macbook Pro in your car. This charging device is a total lifesaver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EyaQ_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger $44.99

18. USB C HDMI Adapter for MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is awesome, but the amount of open ports it comes with is less than stellar. This five-in-one USB-C adapter adds a handy 4K UHD HDMI port, two high-speed USB 3.0 Ports, a memory card slot and a convenient TF memory card slot. All you need to do is plug it into your Macbook and you’re able to take full advantage of the extra ports. Best of all, it’s super compact and small enough to fit snugly in your pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpE9l_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: USB C HDMI Adapter for MacBook Pro $22.99 (orig. $25.99) 12% OFF

19. MOSISO MacBook Pro 13 inch Case

Protect your MacBook Pro with this sturdy yet lightweight case. Designed to shield your Mac from the outside world, this everyday case features an intelligent heat dispersion system that not only helps keep your MacBook cool but it also promotes better airflow. And if blue isn’t your cup of tea, the MOSISO comes in 10 different color options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKQuA_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: MOSISO MacBook Pro 13 inch Case $16.99 (orig. $17.99) 6% OFF

20. Ultra-Thin Metal Magnet Web Camera Cover

Because you can never be too careful when it comes to privacy, we recommend these easy-to-use webcam covers. These accessories come with a simple swipe cover that you can use to cover (or uncover) your webcam at your discretion. The ultra-thin design doesn’t interfere with your Mac’s aesthetics, and each set comes with a pack of three camera covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zypr7_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: Ultra Thin Metal Magnet Web Camera Cover $6.98

21. Kuzy – MacBook Pro Keyboard Cover with Touch Bar

MacBook keyboards are not easy to clean. If you’ve ever had to deal with those gunky spots and grimy corners, you know exactly what we’re talking about. This handy keyboard cover acts as a welcome mat for your fingers. It’s designed to cling to your existing keyboard and includes precious cutouts that are designed to never interfere with your typing or clicking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XV72r_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Kuzy Compatible with MacBook Pro $9.99

22. iCozzier 13-13.3 Inch Protective Bag

This easy-to-carry MacBook case comes with multiple pockets so you can keep your Mac and your accessories nicely packed. The carrier’s fully fabric lining helps ensure your various cables and accessories stay tightly packed without fear of scuffs or scratches, and the water-repellent fabric helps provide year-round protection. If you’re constantly taking your MacBook on the go, this case is a wise choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOjp9_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: iCozzier 13-13.3 Inch Protective Bag $21.99 (orig. $23.99) 8% OFF

23. XP-Pen Ultrathin Tablet Drawing

Ever wanted to draw on your Mac? Well, now you can. This 6 x 4-inch drawing tablet connects to your MacBook Pro via USB and acts as a blank canvas for your designs. With an included P01 pen, you can draw on the tablet while watching your movements mirrored on your screen. At roughly 2mm thin, it’s incredibly portable and can fit easily in most bags and pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tcPq_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: XP-Pen Ultrathin Tablet Drawing $39.99

24. MacBook Pro Charger

Whether you have little ones running around or pets with a certain proclivity for nibbling on wires, it never hurts to have a spare charger on hand. This MacBook Pro Charger works with A1398, A1425, A1502, A1435 and A1465 models and works just as well as the officially licensed one. It even comes with the same detachable plug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EdaO_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: MacBook Pro Charger $39.99 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF

25. Wandrd Laptop Case

Not only is the Wandrd Laptop Case designed with premium materials, like its water-resistant Tarpaulin outer covering and interior nylon Nylex that cushions the MacBook Pro, but it’s also very sleek and minimalist. However, this isn’t just your ordinary laptop case for travel. Oh no. That’s because Wandrd’s Laptop Case can morph into a useful laptop stand. You won’t have to settle for typing on a flat surface since the case places the MacBook Pro at a decent angle to make typing more pleasant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xd6q_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Wandrd Laptop Case $45.90 (orig. $54.00) 15% OFF

26. Anker 737 Power Bank

One of the challenges of today’s portable battery banks is that while they can charge our mobile devices with ease, charging laptops like the MacBook Pro hasn’t come easy — they just require more power delivery, which makes sense. Enter the Anker 737 Power Bank, the only power bank you’ll need when you’re traveling because not only does it feature various ports to charge your phones and other smaller gadgets, but it also has a 60-watt USB port that will charge the MacBook Pro. It certainly helps when there are no outlets around, especially when it’s packing a massive 25,600 mAh battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJuKV_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker 737 Power Bank $174.99

27. Lepow Portable Monitor

Some of us have been spoiled using two monitors, but when you’re on the road and carrying as very little on you as possible, a standard monitor is out of the question. That’s where the Lepow Portable Monitor comes to save the day. This 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor connects to the MacBook Pro to act as a secondary display — perfect for sharing your screen or extending it. Tipping the scales at 1.7 pounds, it won’t be too much of a burden to carry around on your travels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFccr_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Lepow Portable Monitor $199.99 (orig. $249.99) 20% OFF

28. Ulanzi VL49 RGB Video Light

Lighting can make all the difference with your video conference calls on the MacBook Pro. Without adequate lighting, the webcam’s quality can degrade tremendously. With the Ulanzi VL49 RGB Video Light, you won’t ever have to worry about it again because your face will be covered by soft, even lighting. The included attachment ensures it’ll stay put, while the adjustable color temperature means you can match the ambient lighting around you. For those working from home and video conferencing all day, this is easily one of the best MacBook Pro accessories to buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYowS_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Ulanzi VL49 RGB Video Light $29.95

29. Hemudu 2 Pack Computer Monitor Riser

It doesn’t take long to realize how nice and convenient your work office setup actually was (remember when your home wasn’t your work office?). An affordable way to elevate a pair of monitors and bring your home office up to par is with Hemudu Computer Monitor Risers. With a glass top, not only will your home office be more efficient, but it will also look more stylish, too. And each stand is adjustable to get the right height, so you can replicate the same excellent setup you had back at the office, in your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9Kyp_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Hemudu 2 Pack Computer Monitor Riser $29.95

30. Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

While the newest MacBooks have improved keyboards, they still don’t have the essential numeric pads and F-keys that can make life so much simpler, especially for all our accounting friends out there. The Magic Keyboard provides a much more comfortable and fluid typing experience for your MacBook. Plus, with seamless Bluetooth connectivity, you can put your keyboard wherever you want to suit your home office setup.

The Logitech keyboard featured above comes at a much better price point, but if the price isn’t a concern, then the classic Apple Magic Keyboard is one of the best MacBook Pro accessories to buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09c4hI_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad $129.00

Looking for More from SPY?

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ What Is Amazon Prime Day? When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Do I Need an Amazon Prime Membership? The Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Top Deals To Watch Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Goods and...
SHOPPING
SPY

No Need to Wait Until Prime Day: Save 44% Off Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. It may also compel you to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. For a limited time, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Review: A Compact Speaker With Sound Befitting the Bose Name

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds, Bose’s presence is everywhere in the audio space  Nearly one and a half years after its release, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker continues to be a prized darling in the smart speaker space. But why? Well, because it’s one of the few options with a built-in battery for on-the-go convenience. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to check it out in the flesh to experience what all...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple's all-new iPad Air crashes to record-low price at Amazon

Apple just released the all-new iPad Air last month, and Amazon is already offering a fantastic deal on the powerful tablet that's sure to go fast. You can get the 2022 Apple iPad Air in Space Gray on sale for $679 (was $749) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 256GB tablet.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Pro#Laptop#Apple Products#Spy Com#Intel#The Tech Department
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Logitech’s Best Selling Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with the best laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on wireless mice, including several popular models from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
SPY

Review: We Threw the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth Party Speaker Into a Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bang & Olufsen has a reputation for making pretty and pricey speakers, so when we saw they were releasing a new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers just in time for summer, naturally we were curious. In this review, I’ll go hands-on with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) to see how it sounds, what it’s best for, and if I can recommend it to you. And because it’s supposed to be waterproof,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
SPY

Space-Saving Furniture Ideas Guaranteed to Max Out Your Living Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t all live in giant houses with way too many rooms to clean. Whether you’re a condo dweller, away at school, living in a small bungalow or have a home with a very open concept design that’s not practical for larger pieces, space-saving furniture can save the day. These days it seems like plenty of furniture designers are taking the hint and coming up with some of the nicest space-saving furniture yet. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top Amazon Deals: The Apple Watch SE and BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner Are on Sale This Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals. In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season. Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

To Review The Farmer’s Dog Food Delivery, We Recruited a French Bulldog With a Picky Eating Problem

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. For this review of The Farmer’s Dog, SPY.com recruited Cookie, a French Bulldog, and her “Millennial Mom”. You can follow Cookie on Instagram at @cookiemonster_thefrenchie and on TikTok at @Cookiemonsterthefrenchie. My experience with dogs had always been that as soon as their food was put down, they would run to eat, and they would eat until the bowl was clean. This was not my experience with Cookie. At first, I was concerned, but the...
PETS
SPY

The Best Portable Grills Make It Easy To Have a BBQ Just About Anywhere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When the weather starts getting nice, it’s time to break out the grill. But if you’re trying to take the best grill on the road, to the beach or at least to the backyard, you’re going to want one of the best portable grills. The best portable grill will be compact, easy to transport to your desired location and work well on the go or outside of smaller homes and apartments where less space...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture for Big Backyards, Small Balconies and Everything in Between

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Having a patio or backyard is a blessing, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges. Choosing the best outdoor furniture often involves contending with a number of unique factors, such as the task of actually finding something which suits your individual tastes. However, the reward for taking the time to identify the right patio furniture for your home is a space you can relax in and actually want to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $251 Off iRobot Vacuum & Mop Bundle, $30 Off Braun Shavers, $85 Portable Jump Starters

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Instant Pots to Braun shavers and trimmers. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail therapy, then Amazon...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Thursday Amazon Deals: $90 Samsung Galaxy Buds, $27 Air Compressor

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the work-week tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? So many great deals are still available, from Kasa’s Smart Plug Power Strip Surge Protector for...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy