30 Awesome MacBook Accessories To Help You Get the Most Out of Your Laptop

It comes as no surprise that the MacBook Pro is still so popular. Its impeccable build quality mixed with Apple’s signature design has created what many would argue is the single greatest laptop brand money can buy. And ever since Apple introduced the new generation of M1 chips in 2020 , the rest of the laptop world is playing catchup, with even elite chip makers like Intel and AMD lagging behind Apple in speed tests.

In addition to the M1 chip (the 2021 MacBook Pro comes with the even faster Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chips), Apple’s OS is more intuitive, more robust, and, in some cases, more straightforward than standard Windows models, but while Macs shine in the tech department, they tend to fall behind the competition when it comes to added features. It’s not to say these features don’t exist, but more so that they don’t come standard like they do in competing models.

Fortunately, Apple, and plenty of other brands, have created countless accessories to help up your Macbook’s game. Our selection covers everything you need to get the most out of your laptop, from cases to camera covers . In fact, we would argue that the best MacBook accessories are the only way to get peak performance out of your computer. Finally, now that the 2021 MacBook Pro models have restored the 3.5 mm headphone jack, you can more easily use premium noise-cancelling headphones and other audio accessories.

The best MacBook and MacBook Pro accessories include products such as:

Chargers, charging cables, USB-C adapters and power banks

Audio accessories such as AirPods, Bluetooth headphones or wired headphones

Streaming gear such as USB mics and ring lights

Screen protectors, cases and webcam covers

Wireless keyboards and mouses

Take a look at our favorite Macbook Pro accessories below.

1. Airpods Pro

With active noise cancellation, fitted tips and overall better sound quality, it’s obvious why the Airpods Pro is one of Apple’s most sought out Macbook Pro accessories. When you want to zone in on your music or podcast, the active noise cancellation effectively blocks out the rest of the world. But when someone needs to speak with you, you can switch on the transparency mode to easily hear them and yourself naturally without removing your Airpods. Airpods truly leveled up with the Pro version.



Buy: Airpods Pro

2. Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack)

It can be frustrating when you have data on a USB-A thumb drive that you can’t connect to your new MacBook Pro. Thankfully, the Syntech USB-C to USB A adapter relieves this headache with a small and useful converter that plugs right into your USB-C and doesn’t extend out too far. The Space Gray coloring matches most new MacBooks and provides 5Gbps transfer speeds for quick data transfers. Crisis averted.



Buy: Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack) $9.99 (orig. $18.99) 47% OFF

3. Anker USB-C Hub for Macbook Direct 7-2 USB Adapter

Sometimes one adapter just isn’t enough. What about all of your hard drives, displays and other accessories that need to plug into something other than USB-C ports? The Anker USB-C Hub turns your not-so-connected MacBook into an absurdly connected device with two USB 3.0 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, micro and standard SD card readers, one HDMI and a USB-C port. It connects directly to your MacBook Pro, looking more like a piece of the laptop rather than an extension.



Buy: Anker USB-C Hub For MacBook Direct 7-2 USB Adapter $59.99

4. Audioengine A2+

MacBook Pro or otherwise, let’s face it — computer speakers suck. Even if they aren’t bad, they’re still not great, especially when compared to these Audioengine speakers’ sweet sounds. Featured a three-year warranty, Bluetooth capability and stellar stereo output, you’ll never go back to built-in speakers after trying these puppies out. Whether for gaming or blasting tunes, if you use the audio on your Macbook Pro at all, you should upgrade to these speakers.



Buy: Audioengine A2+ $269.00

5. Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kits

We’ve put the Lume Cube video conference lighting kits to the test here at SPY, and they’re our go-to recommendation for anyone that’s working from home and needs better lighting. In fact, while ring lights are the standard lighting solution for most people, when it comes to the best MacBook accessories, the Lume Cube is actually the best option for your money.



Buy: Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit $69.95



6. Logitech K780 Keyboard

Except for the new MacBook 16, the keyboard on the Macbook Pros are, to put it nicely, nobody’s favorite. If you spend all day typing, you’ll want to do it on a more comfortable keyboard like the Logitech K780. It’s comfortable, quiet, and even includes the ever-so useful number pad for quick number crunching purposes. Upgrade your Macbook Pro keyboard with the Logitech K780 — your hands will thank you later.



Buy: Logitech K780 Keyboard $59.99 (orig. $79.99) 25% OFF

7. Apple Magic Mouse

A sleek laptop needs a sleek mouse, and there’s really no better fit for a MacBook than the Apple Magic Mouse. Available in silver or space gray, this wireless mouse is 100% rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with buying new batteries. What’s more, its improved lightweight design makes scrolling and clicking a breeze. As an added bonus, the multi-touch surface makes it easier to both scroll and swipe with a single flick of your wrist.



Buy: Apple Magic Mouse $74.99 (orig. $79.00) 5% OFF

8. Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable

It’s almost comical how Apple has made it so difficult to charge different devices in its own ecosystem. With a little help from the Anker USB-C to lighting cable, you’ll be able to charge your phone or other devices by plugging it into your Macbook Pro. Anker offers a lifetime guarantee with this product, so this may very well be the last charging cable you’ll ever need (until Apple changes all of their connectivity again).



Buy: Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable $14.99

9. Fluidstance Lift Laptop Stand

Fluidstance may be best known for balance boards , but we also love the company’s desktop organizers and laptop stands. In fact, the company’s entire product line is worth a closer look if you’re shopping for the best MacBook accessories. The Lift steel laptop stand combines practical organization, stylish design and ergonomic features. Plus, this stand comes with a built-in whiteboard so you can jot down notes as you work.

Buy: Fluidstance Lift Laptop Stand $63.00 (orig. $79.00) 20% OFF

10. Fluidstance Raise 36+

We couldn’t resist including one more option from Fluidstance in our list of the best MacBook Pro accessories. The Raise 36+ is a great stand for desktops, monitors and laptops, but it’s actually more than meets the eye. The Raise 36+ is a 36-inch monitor riser with a built-in 8000mAh Powerbank charger, which features a micro USB input, Type-C input, and 2 USB inputs. We also love the minimalist and ergonomic design.



Buy: Fluidstance Raise 36+ $135.00 (orig. $169.00) 20% OFF

11. Vivo Full Motion Dual Monitoring Stand

It can be hard to maximize your productivity on a single MacBook. With the Vivo Full Motion stand and a couple of additional displays , you can have a complete home office setup that rivals the one you have at work. The Vivo stand essentially requires no installation (except putting the monitors on there) and can position two 13- to 30-inch monitors in landscape or portrait mode.



Buy: Vivo Full Motion Dual Monitoring Stand $33.99

12. Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

To make your MacBook ultra-slim, exceptions in connectivity had to be made, and getting rid of an Ethernet port was one of them. With the Apple Thunderbolt Gigabit Ethernet adapter, you can reclaim the ability to hardwire ethernet for super-fast download speeds and data transfers. Although almost all electronics are shifting to wireless use, you still can’t beat the speed and reliability of a hardwired Ethernet connection.



Buy: Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter $29.00

13. UpperCase GhostCover

Especially when you work from home, it can feel like you live on your computer. And like anywhere you live, it can get pretty dirty if you don’t keep up with the cleaning. The UpperCase Ghost cover can help keep your keyboard from getting super grimy. When the cover starts to look a bit haggard, simply take it off, rinse and dry it, and slap it back on. This will provide longevity to your MacBook and keep it looking fresh as well.



Buy: UpperCase GhostCover $12.99

14. LaCie 2TB Mobile External Hard Drive

MacBook Pros are often used to create media like videos and music. Those files, however, can be quite large and take up a considerable amount of storage. Don’t let those large files bog your Macbook Pro down. The LaCie 2TB Mobile External Hard Drive adds a massive amount of storage to your MacBook, all in a portable package. Getting 2TB of storage for under $100 is borderline unreal, making this a must-have Macbook Pro accessory.



Buy: LaCie 2TB Mobile External Hard Drive $88.97

15. Twelve South Curved Stand for Macbook

Laptop stands help alleviate neck and shoulder strain created by constantly looking down at your screen. They also create a nice flow when you line your laptop up with other work monitors to create a level workstation. This stand is specifically designed for Mac, leaving enough airflow to keep the laptop cool, all while holding it firmly in place. If you’re going to get a stand for your Macbook, we highly recommend this Macbook accessory.



Buy: Twelve South Curved Stand for Macbook $59.99

16. SanDisk Ultra USB-C Dual Flash Drive

The connectivity on newer Macbook Pros can be wildly frustrating. Thank goodness for the SanDisk USB Type-C Flash Drive. This inexpensive thumb drive plugs right into your Macbook for a quick and portable storage option without the need for any adapters. You can then use the USB 3.1 side to transfer data from your Macbook Pro to another device. It’s a smart and reliable way to get compatible, convertible and portable Mac storage.



Buy: SanDisk Ultra USB-C Dual Flash Drive $9.00 (orig. $9.79) 8% OFF

17. Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger

We’ve all been running late to an event only to realize that our Macbook Pro will be dead before we reach our destination. No need for that to ever happen with the Anker PowerDrive Charger. With a USB-C, you’ll be able to charge your Macbook Pro in your car. This charging device is a total lifesaver.



Buy: Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger $39.99



18. USB C HDMI Adapter for MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is awesome, but the amount of open ports it comes with is less than stellar. This five-in-one USB-C adapter adds a handy 4K UHD HDMI port, two high-speed USB 3.0 Ports, a Memory card slot and a convenient TF memory card slot. All you need to do is plug it into your Macbook, and you’re able to take full advantage of extra ports. Best of all, it’s super compact and small enough to fit snugly in your pocket.

19. MOSISO MacBook Pro 13 inch Case

Protect your MacBook Pro with this sturdy-yet-lightweight case. Designed to shield your Mac from the outside world, this everyday case features an intelligent heat dispersion system that not only helps keep your MacBook cool; it promotes better airflow. And if black isn’t your cup of tea, the MOSISO comes in 10 different color options.

20. Ultra-Thin Metal Magnet Web Camera Cover

Because you can never be too careful when it comes to privacy, this simple slide-on camera cover is designed to fit all MacBook Pro models. It comes with a simple swipe cover that you can use to cover (or uncover) your webcam at your discretion. The ultra-thin design doesn’t interfere with your Mac’s aesthetics, and each set comes with a pack of three camera covers.

21. Kuzy – MacBook Pro Keyboard Cover with Touch Bar

The MacBook’s keyboard may be one of the best-made keyboards on the market, but it’s notoriously hard to clean. If you’ve ever had to deal with those gunky spots and grimy corners, you know exactly what we’re talking about. This handy keyboard cover acts as a welcome mat for your fingers. It’s designed to cling to your existing keyboard snugly and includes precious cutouts that are designed to never interfere with your typing or clicking.

22. iCozzier 13-13.3 Inch Handle Electronic Accessories Strap

This easy-to-carry MacBook case comes with multiple pockets so you can keep your Mac and your accessories nicely packed. The carrier’s fully fabric lining helps ensure your various cables and accessories stay tightly packed without fear of scuffs or scratches, and the water-repellent fabric helps provide year-round protection. If you’re constantly taking your MacBook on the go, this case is a wise choice.

23. XP-Pen Ultrathin Tablet Drawing

Ever wanted to draw on your Mac? Well, now you can — literally. This 6 x 4-inch drawing tablet connects to your MacBook Pro via USB and acts as a blank canvas for your designs. With an included P01 pen, you can draw on the tablet while watching your movements mirrored on your screen. At roughly 2mm thin, it’s incredibly portable and can fit easily in most bags and pockets.

24. MacBook Pro Charger

Whether you have little ones running around or pets with a certain proclivity to nibbling on wires, it never hurts to have a spare charger on hand. This MacBook Pro Charger works with A1398, A1425, A1502, A1435 and A1465 models and works just as great as the officially licensed one. It even comes with the same detachable plug.

25. Wandrd Laptop Case

Not only is the Wandrd Laptop Case designed with premium materials, like its water-resistant Tarpaulin outer covering and interior nylon Nylex that cushions the MacBook Pro, but it’s also very sleek and minimalist. However, this isn’t just your ordinary laptop case for travel. Oh no. That’s because Wandrd’s Laptop Case can morph to double as a useful laptop stand. You won’t have to settle typing on a flat surface since the case places the MacBook Pro at a decent angle to make typing more pleasant.



Buy: Wandrd Laptop Case $45.90 (orig. $54.00) 15% OFF

26. Anker 737 Power Bank

One of the challenges of today’s portable battery banks is that while they can charge our mobile devices with ease, charging laptops like the MacBook Pro haven’t come easy — they just require more power delivery, which makes sense. Enter the Anker 737 Power Bank, the only power bank you’ll need when you’re traveling because not only does it feature various ports to charge your phones and other smaller gadgets, but it also has a 60-watt USB port that will charge the MacBook Pro. It certainly helps when there are no outlets around, especially when it’s packing a massive 25,600 mAh battery.



Buy: Anker 737 Power Bank $159.99

27. Lepow Portable Monitor

Some of us have been spoiled using two monitors, but when you’re on the road and carrying as very little on you as possible, a standard monitor is out of the question. That’s where the Lepow Portable Monitor comes to save the day. This 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor connects to the MacBook Pro to act as a secondary display — perfect for sharing your screen or extending it. Tipping the scales at 1.7 pounds, it won’t be too much of a burden carrying around with its sleek 0.3-inch thinness.



Buy: Lepow Portable Monitor $186.99 (orig. $249.99) 25% OFF

28. NexiGo Video Conference Lighting Kit

Lighting can make all the difference with your video conference calls on the MacBook Pro. Without adequate lighting, the webcam’s quality can degrade tremendously. With the NexiGo Video Conference Lighting Kit, you won’t ever have to worry about it again because your face will be covered by soft, even lighting. The included attachment ensures it’ll stay put, while the adjustable color temperature means you can match the ambient lighting around you.



Buy: NexiGo Video Conference Lighting Kit $18.89 (orig. $26.99) 30% OFF

29. Hemudu 2 Pack Computer Monitor Riser

It doesn’t take long to realize how nice and convenient your work office setup actually was (remember when your home wasn’t your work office?). An affordable way to elevate a pair of monitors and bring your home office up to par is with Hemudu Computer Monitor Risers. With a glass top, not only will your home office be more efficient, but it will also look more stylish too. And each stand is adjustable to get the right height, so you can replicate the same excellent setup you had back at the office, in your home.



Buy: Hemudu 2 Pack Computer Monitor Riser $29.95

30. Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

While the newest MacBooks have improved keyboards, they still don’t have the essential numeric pads and F-keys that can make life so much simpler, especially for all our accounting friends out there. The Magic Keyboard provides a much more comfortable and fluid typing experience for your MacBook. Plus, with seamless Bluetooth connectivity, you can put your keyboard where ever you want to suit your home office setup.

The Logitech keyboard featured above comes at a much better price point, but if price isn’t a concern, then the classic Apple Magic Keyboard is one of the best MacBook accessories.



Buy: Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad $129.00



