ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

30 Awesome MacBook Accessories To Help You Get the Most Out of Your Laptop

By Brad Smith and Jonathan Knoder
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYVBb_0MUnFjqa00

It comes as no surprise that the MacBook Pro is still so popular. Its impeccable build quality mixed with Apple’s signature design has created what many would argue is the single greatest laptop brand money can buy. And ever since Apple introduced the new generation of M1 chips in 2020 , the rest of the laptop world is playing catchup, with even elite chip makers like Intel and AMD lagging behind Apple in speed tests.

In addition to the M1 chip (the 2021 MacBook Pro comes with the even faster Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chips), Apple’s OS is more intuitive, more robust, and, in some cases, more straightforward than standard Windows models, but while Macs shine in the tech department, they tend to fall behind the competition when it comes to added features. It’s not to say these features don’t exist, but more so that they don’t come standard like they do in competing models.

Fortunately, Apple, and plenty of other brands, have created countless accessories to help up your Macbook’s game. Our selection covers everything you need to get the most out of your laptop, from cases to camera covers . In fact, we would argue that the best MacBook accessories are the only way to get peak performance out of your computer. Finally, now that the 2021 MacBook Pro models have restored the 3.5 mm headphone jack, you can more easily use premium noise-cancelling headphones and other audio accessories.

The best MacBook and MacBook Pro accessories include products such as:

  • Chargers, charging cables, USB-C adapters and power banks
  • Audio accessories such as AirPods, Bluetooth headphones or wired headphones
  • Streaming gear such as USB mics and ring lights
  • Screen protectors, cases and webcam covers
  • Wireless keyboards and mouses

Take a look at our favorite Macbook Pro accessories below.

1. Airpods Pro

With active noise cancellation, fitted tips and overall better sound quality, it’s obvious why the Airpods Pro is one of Apple’s most sought out Macbook Pro accessories. When you want to zone in on your music or podcast, the active noise cancellation effectively blocks out the rest of the world. But when someone needs to speak with you, you can switch on the transparency mode to easily hear them and yourself naturally without removing your Airpods. Airpods truly leveled up with the Pro version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGCpX_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Airpods Pro

2. Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack)

It can be frustrating when you have data on a USB-A thumb drive that you can’t connect to your new MacBook Pro. Thankfully, the Syntech USB-C to USB A adapter relieves this headache with a small and useful converter that plugs right into your USB-C and doesn’t extend out too far. The Space Gray coloring matches most new MacBooks and provides 5Gbps transfer speeds for quick data transfers. Crisis averted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAuX6_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack) $9.99 (orig. $18.99) 47% OFF

3. Anker USB-C Hub for Macbook Direct 7-2 USB Adapter

Sometimes one adapter just isn’t enough. What about all of your hard drives, displays and other accessories that need to plug into something other than USB-C ports? The Anker USB-C Hub turns your not-so-connected MacBook into an absurdly connected device with two USB 3.0 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, micro and standard SD card readers, one HDMI and a USB-C port. It connects directly to your MacBook Pro, looking more like a piece of the laptop rather than an extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqRd5_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker USB-C Hub For MacBook Direct 7-2 USB Adapter $59.99

4. Audioengine A2+

MacBook Pro or otherwise, let’s face it — computer speakers suck. Even if they aren’t bad, they’re still not great, especially when compared to these Audioengine speakers’ sweet sounds. Featured a three-year warranty, Bluetooth capability and stellar stereo output, you’ll never go back to built-in speakers after trying these puppies out. Whether for gaming or blasting tunes, if you use the audio on your Macbook Pro at all, you should upgrade to these speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43M2Io_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Audioengine A2+ $269.00

5. Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kits

We’ve put the Lume Cube video conference lighting kits to the test here at SPY, and they’re our go-to recommendation for anyone that’s working from home and needs better lighting. In fact, while ring lights are the standard lighting solution for most people, when it comes to the best MacBook accessories, the Lume Cube is actually the best option for your money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUqGq_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit $69.95


Buy: Lume Cube 2.0 $89.95

6. Logitech K780 Keyboard

Except for the new MacBook 16, the keyboard on the Macbook Pros are, to put it nicely, nobody’s favorite. If you spend all day typing, you’ll want to do it on a more comfortable keyboard like the Logitech K780. It’s comfortable, quiet, and even includes the ever-so useful number pad for quick number crunching purposes. Upgrade your Macbook Pro keyboard with the Logitech K780 — your hands will thank you later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOvRE_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Logitech K780 Keyboard $59.99 (orig. $79.99) 25% OFF

7. Apple Magic Mouse

A sleek laptop needs a sleek mouse, and there’s really no better fit for a MacBook than the Apple Magic Mouse. Available in silver or space gray, this wireless mouse is 100% rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with buying new batteries. What’s more, its improved lightweight design makes scrolling and clicking a breeze. As an added bonus, the multi-touch surface makes it easier to both scroll and swipe with a single flick of your wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pPz3_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Apple Magic Mouse $74.99 (orig. $79.00) 5% OFF

8. Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable

It’s almost comical how Apple has made it so difficult to charge different devices in its own ecosystem. With a little help from the Anker USB-C to lighting cable, you’ll be able to charge your phone or other devices by plugging it into your Macbook Pro. Anker offers a lifetime guarantee with this product, so this may very well be the last charging cable you’ll ever need (until Apple changes all of their connectivity again).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNV23_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable $14.99

9. Fluidstance Lift Laptop Stand

Fluidstance may be best known for balance boards , but we also love the company’s desktop organizers and laptop stands. In fact, the company’s entire product line is worth a closer look if you’re shopping for the best MacBook accessories. The Lift steel laptop stand combines practical organization, stylish design and ergonomic features. Plus, this stand comes  with a built-in whiteboard so you can jot down notes as you work.

Read More: Fluidstance’s Slope Is an Ergonomic Whiteboard for Your Desk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCS98_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Fluidstance Lift Laptop Stand $63.00 (orig. $79.00) 20% OFF

10. Fluidstance Raise 36+

We couldn’t resist including one more option from Fluidstance in our list of the best MacBook Pro accessories. The Raise 36+ is a great stand for desktops, monitors and laptops, but it’s actually more than meets the eye. The Raise 36+ is a 36-inch monitor riser with a built-in 8000mAh Powerbank charger, which features a micro USB input, Type-C input, and 2 USB inputs. We also love the minimalist and ergonomic design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAzdC_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Fluidstance Raise 36+ $135.00 (orig. $169.00) 20% OFF

11. Vivo Full Motion Dual Monitoring Stand

It can be hard to maximize your productivity on a single MacBook. With the Vivo Full Motion stand and a couple of additional displays , you can have a complete home office setup that rivals the one you have at work. The Vivo stand essentially requires no installation (except putting the monitors on there) and can position two 13- to 30-inch monitors in landscape or portrait mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gMSU_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Vivo Full Motion Dual Monitoring Stand $33.99

12. Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

To make your MacBook ultra-slim, exceptions in connectivity had to be made, and getting rid of an Ethernet port was one of them. With the Apple Thunderbolt Gigabit Ethernet adapter, you can reclaim the ability to hardwire ethernet for super-fast download speeds and data transfers. Although almost all electronics are shifting to wireless use, you still can’t beat the speed and reliability of a hardwired Ethernet connection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TurQG_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter $29.00

13. UpperCase GhostCover

Especially when you work from home, it can feel like you live on your computer. And like anywhere you live, it can get pretty dirty if you don’t keep up with the cleaning. The UpperCase Ghost cover can help keep your keyboard from getting super grimy. When the cover starts to look a bit haggard, simply take it off, rinse and dry it, and slap it back on. This will provide longevity to your MacBook and keep it looking fresh as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5PIy_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: UpperCase GhostCover $12.99

14. LaCie 2TB Mobile External Hard Drive

MacBook Pros are often used to create media like videos and music. Those files, however, can be quite large and take up a considerable amount of storage. Don’t let those large files bog your Macbook Pro down. The LaCie 2TB Mobile External Hard Drive adds a massive amount of storage to your MacBook, all in a portable package. Getting 2TB of storage for under $100 is borderline unreal, making this a must-have Macbook Pro accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNVpL_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: LaCie 2TB Mobile External Hard Drive $88.97

15. Twelve South Curved Stand for Macbook

Laptop stands help alleviate neck and shoulder strain created by constantly looking down at your screen. They also create a nice flow when you line your laptop up with other work monitors to create a level workstation. This stand is specifically designed for Mac, leaving enough airflow to keep the laptop cool, all while holding it firmly in place. If you’re going to get a stand for your Macbook, we highly recommend this Macbook accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKAPf_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Twelve South Curved Stand for Macbook $59.99

16. SanDisk Ultra USB-C Dual Flash Drive

The connectivity on newer Macbook Pros can be wildly frustrating. Thank goodness for the SanDisk USB Type-C Flash Drive. This inexpensive thumb drive plugs right into your Macbook for a quick and portable storage option without the need for any adapters. You can then use the USB 3.1 side to transfer data from your Macbook Pro to another device. It’s a smart and reliable way to get compatible, convertible and portable Mac storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPkBN_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: SanDisk Ultra USB-C Dual Flash Drive $9.00 (orig. $9.79) 8% OFF

17. Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger

We’ve all been running late to an event only to realize that our Macbook Pro will be dead before we reach our destination. No need for that to ever happen with the Anker PowerDrive Charger. With a USB-C, you’ll be able to charge your Macbook Pro in your car. This charging device is a total lifesaver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBeXD_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger $39.99

18. USB C HDMI Adapter for MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is awesome, but the amount of open ports it comes with is less than stellar. This five-in-one USB-C adapter adds a handy 4K UHD HDMI port, two high-speed USB 3.0 Ports, a Memory card slot and a convenient TF memory card slot. All you need to do is plug it into your Macbook, and you’re able to take full advantage of extra ports. Best of all, it’s super compact and small enough to fit snugly in your pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHUmT_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: USB C HDMI Adapter for MacBook Pro $22.99 (orig. $25.99) 12% OFF

19. MOSISO MacBook Pro 13 inch Case

Protect your MacBook Pro with this sturdy-yet-lightweight case. Designed to shield your Mac from the outside world, this everyday case features an intelligent heat dispersion system that not only helps keep your MacBook cool; it promotes better airflow. And if black isn’t your cup of tea, the MOSISO comes in 10 different color options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldgIH_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: MOSISO MacBook Pro 13 inch Case $17.99

20. Ultra-Thin Metal Magnet Web Camera Cover

Because you can never be too careful when it comes to privacy, this simple slide-on camera cover is designed to fit all MacBook Pro models. It comes with a simple swipe cover that you can use to cover (or uncover) your webcam at your discretion. The ultra-thin design doesn’t interfere with your Mac’s aesthetics, and each set comes with a pack of three camera covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zypr7_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: Ultra Thin Metal Magnet Web Camera Cover $6.98

21. Kuzy – MacBook Pro Keyboard Cover with Touch Bar

The MacBook’s keyboard may be one of the best-made keyboards on the market, but it’s notoriously hard to clean. If you’ve ever had to deal with those gunky spots and grimy corners, you know exactly what we’re talking about. This handy keyboard cover acts as a welcome mat for your fingers. It’s designed to cling to your existing keyboard snugly and includes precious cutouts that are designed to never interfere with your typing or clicking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XV72r_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: Kuzy - MacBook Pro Keyboard Cover with Touch Bar $94.99

22. iCozzier 13-13.3 Inch Handle Electronic Accessories Strap

This easy-to-carry MacBook case comes with multiple pockets so you can keep your Mac and your accessories nicely packed. The carrier’s fully fabric lining helps ensure your various cables and accessories stay tightly packed without fear of scuffs or scratches, and the water-repellent fabric helps provide year-round protection. If you’re constantly taking your MacBook on the go, this case is a wise choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLpn3_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: iCozzier 13-13.3 Inch Handle Electronic Accessories Strap $23.99

23. XP-Pen Ultrathin Tablet Drawing

Ever wanted to draw on your Mac? Well, now you can — literally. This 6 x 4-inch drawing tablet connects to your MacBook Pro via USB and acts as a blank canvas for your designs. With an included P01 pen, you can draw on the tablet while watching your movements mirrored on your screen. At roughly 2mm thin, it’s incredibly portable and can fit easily in most bags and pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUmQ0_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: XP-Pen Ultrathin Tablet Drawing $33.99 (orig. $39.99) 15% OFF

24. MacBook Pro Charger

Whether you have little ones running around or pets with a certain proclivity to nibbling on wires, it never hurts to have a spare charger on hand. This MacBook Pro Charger works with A1398, A1425, A1502, A1435 and A1465 models and works just as great as the officially licensed one. It even comes with the same detachable plug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpfrc_0MUnFjqa00 Buy: MacBook Pro Charger $119.99

25. Wandrd Laptop Case

Not only is the Wandrd Laptop Case designed with premium materials, like its water-resistant Tarpaulin outer covering and interior nylon Nylex that cushions the MacBook Pro, but it’s also very sleek and minimalist. However, this isn’t just your ordinary laptop case for travel. Oh no. That’s because Wandrd’s Laptop Case can morph to double as a useful laptop stand. You won’t have to settle typing on a flat surface since the case places the MacBook Pro at a decent angle to make typing more pleasant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3Ybt_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Wandrd Laptop Case $45.90 (orig. $54.00) 15% OFF

26. Anker 737 Power Bank

One of the challenges of today’s portable battery banks is that while they can charge our mobile devices with ease, charging laptops like the MacBook Pro haven’t come easy — they just require more power delivery, which makes sense. Enter the Anker 737 Power Bank, the only power bank you’ll need when you’re traveling because not only does it feature various ports to charge your phones and other smaller gadgets, but it also has a 60-watt USB port that will charge the MacBook Pro. It certainly helps when there are no outlets around, especially when it’s packing a massive 25,600 mAh battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwVGR_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Anker 737 Power Bank $159.99

27. Lepow Portable Monitor

Some of us have been spoiled using two monitors, but when you’re on the road and carrying as very little on you as possible, a standard monitor is out of the question. That’s where the Lepow Portable Monitor comes to save the day. This 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor connects to the MacBook Pro to act as a secondary display — perfect for sharing your screen or extending it. Tipping the scales at 1.7 pounds, it won’t be too much of a burden carrying around with its sleek 0.3-inch thinness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtgje_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Lepow Portable Monitor $186.99 (orig. $249.99) 25% OFF

28. NexiGo Video Conference Lighting Kit

Lighting can make all the difference with your video conference calls on the MacBook Pro. Without adequate lighting, the webcam’s quality can degrade tremendously. With the NexiGo Video Conference Lighting Kit, you won’t ever have to worry about it again because your face will be covered by soft, even lighting. The included attachment ensures it’ll stay put, while the adjustable color temperature means you can match the ambient lighting around you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ylvh_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: NexiGo Video Conference Lighting Kit $18.89 (orig. $26.99) 30% OFF

29. Hemudu 2 Pack Computer Monitor Riser

It doesn’t take long to realize how nice and convenient your work office setup actually was (remember when your home wasn’t your work office?). An affordable way to elevate a pair of monitors and bring your home office up to par is with Hemudu Computer Monitor Risers. With a glass top, not only will your home office be more efficient, but it will also look more stylish too. And each stand is adjustable to get the right height, so you can replicate the same excellent setup you had back at the office, in your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLUIX_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Hemudu 2 Pack Computer Monitor Riser $29.95

30. Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

While the newest MacBooks have improved keyboards, they still don’t have the essential numeric pads and F-keys that can make life so much simpler, especially for all our accounting friends out there. The Magic Keyboard provides a much more comfortable and fluid typing experience for your MacBook. Plus, with seamless Bluetooth connectivity, you can put your keyboard where ever you want to suit your home office setup.

The Logitech keyboard featured above comes at a much better price point, but if price isn’t a concern, then the classic Apple Magic Keyboard is one of the best MacBook accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09c4hI_0MUnFjqa00


Buy: Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad $129.00


Buy: Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad $149.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

You’ll Shine Brightly With Walmart’s $25 Deal for the Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Wake up in style with this fantastic deal from Walmart that bundles together the Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 and a color-changing smart LED light bulb. This is an irresistible offer because you’re getting two devices for $25, which makes for the perfect bedside companion when you’re getting up in the morning or hitting the bed at night. On its own, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 normally retails for $70. That’s not too shabby, considering that it features a 4-inch color touchscreen and effectively functions like any other smart speaker you’ll find out there. It means you’ll be able to play...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

You Can Use These Computer Cleaning Tools on All of Your Favorite Tech Devices

Did you know that on average, your computer has more germs on it than a toilet seat? Disgusting, right? We’re all on our devices all day every day, so all the germs from door handles, elevator buttons, and beyond easily get transferred from our hands to our laptops and desktops. Beyond the invisible bacteria, there’s also a ton of dust, dirt, hair, food crumbs, and other grime that gets stuck in our devices. That’s why every once in a while it’s good to give them a good cleaning. There are a ton of great tools to clean your laptop screens, but...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Laptop#Macbook Pro#Wireless Keyboard#Macbook#Intel#The Tech Department#Usb C Adapters#Audio#Airpods
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to all-time low thanks to Green Monday deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're holiday shopping, upgrading your fitness tracker or you're a fan of all things Apple, news of the latest deal on the company's brand new smartwatch will be music to your ears. A major price drop on the Apple Watch Series 7 has just brought the cost of this device to an all-time low.
ELECTRONICS
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Change these 5 settings on your new Windows laptop

Buying a new laptop means having a fresh start. Windows 10 or Windows 11 will be as clean as ever, and you’re free to configure the operating system to fit your needs. Usually, you might see some prompts in the Windows 11 or Windows 10 “Out of Box” experience to help you tweak Windows to the way you want it. That could be for gaming, productivity, or even video editing. Yet, even with those options, we still have our own suggestions for top settings that you can change on your new laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

This massive 12.4-inch Galaxy tablet is $250 off with an S-Pen in the box

Samsung's Galaxy Android tablet offerings are a big part of one of the most complete Android ecosystems out there. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a refined design with a display that runs out to the very edge of the tablet and works great with the S-Pen. This tablet comes in a few configurations starting at 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage for just $280, that's $250 off. If you want a bit more performance under the hood, pick the 6GB or 8GB models with similar discounts.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

I’d buy this cheap new Samsung Galaxy tablet if I didn’t have an iPad

I reckon Apple makes the best tablets around, but I'm also vividly aware that Apple tablets are a lot more expensive than many rivals and that Amazon's Fire tablets are built with price in mind, not performance. So I'm impressed by the specs of the imminent Samsung Galaxy A8, which is shaping up to be a really great budget Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

Save over $500 on this refurbished MacBook Pro laptop

Want the perks of a MacBook without that hefty price tag? Refurbished Macs make all the bells and whistles of these go-to laptops more accessible, letting you save big while maintaining peace of mind knowing they will still arrive on your doorstep in excellent condition. If you’ve had your eye on a MacBook Pro, or someone on your gifting list would love this beloved Mac product, the Apple MacBook Pro 13” Retina Core i7, 3.1GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD in Silver is a perfect pick. And right now it’s available for $789.95, over $500 off the usual $1,299 sticker price, for a limited time.
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

Decorate Your MacBook Pro with Notchmeister

If you have a 2021 MacBook Pro and want to have some fun with the screen notch that holds the camera hardware, check out the Iconfactory’s Notchmeister. It’s a free utility that adds a little decoration to your notch when the pointer is under it. It’s useful in that it helps keep you from losing your pointer, and it adds a splash of fun to your new MacBook Pro. Notchmeister offers five effects: Glow, Cylon, Plasma Leak, Nano Radar, and most seasonally, Festive, a set of Christmas lights to help you get in the holiday spirit. Still pining for a new MacBook Pro? Never fear, since Notchmeister includes a genuine replacement notch for older Macs that lack one. It’s also open-source, so perhaps we’ll see other developers contributing new decorations as well. Thanks to Jason Snell for the idea!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The best new laptops of 2021: Innovation on all fronts

It was an exciting year for laptops in 2021. We saw better displays with higher refresh rates on non-gaming machines, faster CPUs, and innovative form factors. We even saw better budget laptops than ever, with some blurring the distinction between budget and premium. Even among such a diverse and excellent...
COMPUTERS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy