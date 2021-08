How have your armchair Olympics been? Critiquing that split jump with 30 degree leg separation in the gymnastics as you reach for the Percy Pigs? We’ve all had a rough old time, body wise, the last year and a half, but there’s nothing like the Olympics - and our British win for diving courtesy of Tom Daley - to spur you into action. Even if that 100-metre sprint is more an amble at this stage. Especially as - touch wood (surely the most used phrase these last 18 months) - we’ll soon be out of the worst of the pandemic. And it’s likely we’ll be moving forward with much more focus on health and wellness to keep us fighting fit against any possible viruses that may sweep our way in years to come (please, no).