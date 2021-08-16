Cancel
Love in Mexico? The Most Shocking ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Moments Will Make Your Jaw Drop

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
ABC/John Fleenor

Buckle up, fam! Bachelor in Paradise always brings the drama season after season, making it the most successful Bachelor Nation spinoff. Needless to say, there have been some crazy moments on the beach in Mexico.

The beach-themed reality show has tons of jaw-dropping scenes that have happened over the years, including contestant meltdowns, unexpected couples, love triangles and more. After six seasons of BIP, with No. 7 premiering on August 16, there have been many repeat contestants who have shown up multiple times looking for love (and a hefty paycheck), including “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, Demi Burnett, Dean Unglert and Chris Bukowski.

That being said, show veterans Ashley Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon reflected on what it’s like being a repeat cast member.

“It was hard for us. I think it’s more difficult because when you go through it a couple of times, and then you’re removed from it, to go back into that world, you’re not as naive as you first were,” Jared told Us Weekly in August 2021. “It’s just a different experience. It’s not any less real or anything like that.”

The Rhode Island native, who made his Bachelorette debut on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season, admitted he got more “jaded” throughout his various appearances.

Ashley first appeared during Bachelor Chris Soules‘s season and confessed she’s learned a lot in hindsight. “Everything was fun and young and innocent. Everything seemed like just the biggest deal,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host said. “And then you’re like, ‘Oh, this is not the biggest deal. This is just fun.’”

It looks like season 7 will certainly keep the drama going. Paradise bartender Wells Adams, who was promoted to “master of rose ceremonies” following Chris Harrison‘s exit from the franchise, teased that he dished out a lot of “advice.”

“A lot of people needed a lot of advice. It’s been a couple years since we’ve done Paradise, I think people are a little out of sync of the show. And a lot of people have been out of sync of dating people,” the radio host told Us Weekly in August 2021. “I had to do a lot of hard conversations with people, but I would say that generally how it works is the people who I gravitate to, just in terms of friendship wise, I talked to a lot because, obviously, it’s comfortable for them and it’s comfortable for me.”

Keep scrolling to see the wildest BIP moments!

