Best 55-inch TVs of 2022

If you want big performance out of a medium-size TV, our pick of the best 55-inch TVs will deliver just what you're looking for. It's for that reason 55-inch TVs are so popular — they offer the same technology that the best TVs offer at a more reasonable price and manageable size. They are, for lack of a better term, the sweet spot for most TV buyers.

So where do you put one of the top 55-inch TVs? Anywhere they fit, honestly, but we often recommend them as living room TVs for folks living in apartments or dorms, or a second set for a bedroom if you plan on laying in bed to watch TV at night. (Not sure which size is right for you? Our ‘ what size TV should you buy ’ guide can help.)

Which one should you buy? There are plenty of options to choose from, but whether you’re looking for a premium smart TV with incredible picture quality, an outdoor TV that can survive the elements, or a budget set that will save you a bundle, we've got advice backed up by hours of in-house lab testing and in-depth evaluation.

Top 3 55-inch TVs in 2022

Best overall: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV

The Samsung QN90A is a superb TV that proves you don't have to go OLED to enjoy an incredible picture. Brightness levels are simply outstanding, for instance, and although color reproduction doesn't rival that on the best OLED sets, it's still very good. Add to that a gorgeous design, excellent smart TV offering and an array of gaming-friendly features and have you the best TV in the world right now. View Deal

Best value: LG C1 OLED

Yes, this is the 2021 model, but at just over a grand, this is the best value you can possibly get from a 55-inch TV. One of the best TVs from last year, the LG C1 offers a native 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 inputs for PS5 and Xbox Series X and LG's excellent WebOS smart platform. Dollar-for-dollar, this is the TV to beat. View Deal

Bargain pick: TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535)

The 5-Series is the ultimate TV bargain right now: just $449 for a 55-inch 4K QLED TV with Roku TV built-in. This QLED TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and uses a full array local dimming panel for excellent picture quality. You even get a surprisingly wide array of gaming features. It's one of the best bargains in TVs. View Deal

What are the best 55-inch TVs?

Our favorite TV in the 55-inch size (or other sizes, for that matter) is the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV, which combines QLED color and mini-LED backlight to form the new Neo QLED, Samsung's latest premium display technology. The incredible-looking display is combined with rich smart features and intelligent audio options, offering great value with its more premium price.

The LG G2 is close behind it. It's our new favorite OLED TV, thanks to significant improvements over last year's G1, and is an excellent gaming TV too. The C1, just behind it, is also a fine choice — particularly now that it's fallen in price — but look out for the LG C2 coming very soon.

If you want to spend a bit less, the 55-inch TCL 6-Series Roku TV (55R635) is the best budget option. Like the Samsung, it combines QLED color and mini-LED backlighting, but it offers that premium performance at a surprisingly affordable price, and still packs in great smart features with Roku TV and THX Certified Game Mode.

The Sony Bravia XR A80J offers the best 55-inch OLED TV, provided you're ready to pay a pretty penny for it. The OLED display and straight-from-the-screen audio are fantastic, and the Google TV interface is one of the best we've ever seen.

For a really killer OLED TV deal, the Vizio 55-inch OLED TV (OLED55-H1) puts premium OLED quality into the more affordable realms, giving you gorgeous picture quality for hundreds less than other competing OLED models.

The best 55-inch TVs you can buy in June 2022

(Image credit: Samsung)

The best 55-inch TV overall

Screen size: 55 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 1 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 48.3 x 27.8 x 1 inches | Weight: 39 pounds

Beautiful, thin design Neo QLED delivers incredible brightness Impressive anti-glare abilities New solar-chargeable remote Visible blooming at times Just one HDMI 2.1 port No Dolby Vision support

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV combines Samsung's highly refined quantum dot technology with the tight control of mini-LED backlighting, resulting in one of the best TV displays you'll ever see. Brilliant color and unmatched brightness make for superb performance, and Samsung pairs that with a bounty of smart TV functions and genuinely intelligent features, like a solar-powered remote control that eliminates the need to swap out batteries – delivering eco-friendly design and unbeaten convenience at the same time.

The whole thing is packed into a gorgeous 1-inch-thick design that contains a huge array of smart features, potent Dolby Atmos sound and some of the best performance we've ever seen. HDMI 2.1 connectivity comes standard, along with gamer-friendly features and impressive 12.6-millisecond lag time for an unparalleled gaming experience. It's the best 55-inch TV we saw last year — and Samsung will have to go some to top it in 2022.

Read our full Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best 55-inch OLED TV you can buy

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 56.7 x 32.3 x 1.0 inches (w/o stand) | Weight: 50.3 pounds (w/o stand)

Excellent, bright picture AI-boosted sound quality Clever cord management 4 HDMI 2.1 ports Can only be wall-mounted with LG-made mount

The 2022 LG G2 is the best OLED TV you can buy right now, improving upon last year's G1 in almost every regard. Brightness, in particular, is far better than on the 2021 set: in our testing it hit 590.54 nits compared to the G1's 412.05. That's still below the Sony A80J's 713.65 result, and some way beneath what you'd get from a QLED such as the Samsung QN90A at number one in this list, but it's way above most OLEDs. Of course you also get the deep blacks this screen tech is famous for, while the G2's color accuracy and color gamut also fared well in our testing.

The G2's almost bezel-less design is in keeping with its status as one of LG's 'Gallery' series TVs, and it's also well equipped with ports; you get 4 HDMI 2.1 sockets here. LG's WebOS smart TV platform has most of the apps you'd look for, if not quite all of them, while it excels as a gaming TV thanks to its low lag times and specialized game mode. The LG C2, which we're currently testing, may end being a better purchase for most people, but until then this is the best OLED TV you can buy.

Read our full LG G2 OLED TV review

(Image credit: LG)

An excellent, and affordable, 55-inch OLED TV

Available Screen Sizes: 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 (1 eARC) | Size: 48.3 x 27.8 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 41.7 pounds

Fantastic picture quality that demonstrates why OLED is superior Future-proof HDMI 2.1 connectivity Best-in-class gaming performance with additional gaming features LG's webOS is missing some apps Sound quality is good – after some tweaking

The LG C1 OLED offers an amazing OLED display, a full complement of HDMI 2.1 ports and the best gaming performance and features you can get. If you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X and don't want to splash out on the LG G2 or wait for the LG C2, this is the one to go for. Of course it's great for everything else, too, offering rich picture quality with impeccable contrast and sharpness and superb HDR. Oh, and it also looks great.

LG's webOS has plenty of good points, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, AI-driven sports alerts, and gaming features such as the game optimizer menu and support for Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Cloud.

It's one of the best TVs we saw in 2021 and the good news is that its successor, the LG C2 OLED, is now rolling out. We're currently testing it and will have a full review soon.

Read our full LG C1 OLED TV review .

(Image credit: TCL)

The best 55-inch TV on a budget

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 41.9 pounds

Excellent QLED and mini-LED display Great gaming performance Roku TV offers a huge app selection and easy interface Improved Roku remote Sound is a little weak Roku is missing some of the latest apps

The 55-inch TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) offers enormous value for it's affordable price, offering premium picture quality and a great smart TV experience for much less than the competition. The 2020 follow up to the 2019 TCL 6-Series, the R635 ups the ante with mini-LED backlighting in addition to QLED. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display.

But TCL keeps delivering more, like THX Certified Game Mode, which makes the 6-Series one of the best gaming TVs available, even for yet-to-be-released consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the always-solid Roku TV platform, the TCL 6-Series R635 was the best TV value of 2020, and is still great now.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review .

(Image credit: Sony)

The best 55-inch Sony TV

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 48.4 x 28.1 x 2.1 inches | Weight: 39.3 pounds

Outstanding picture, audio quality Lots of dynamic and smart features that really work Powerful Google TV interface Dynamic adjustments needed for best picture Not all HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 Bravia Core streaming service doesn’t dazzle

If you want impeccable quality and next-gen capabilities, we love the Sony Bravia XR A80J. This 4K OLED is absolutely packed with futuristic technologies: HDR, a 120 Hz refresh rate, ATSC 3.0 tuner, Google TV streaming and Sony's own Bravia Core service, Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology… the list goes on. Sure, not everyone will need everything here, but it's nice to have the option.

Just as importantly, it also excels at the basics — contrast is superb, colors are rich and varied, viewing angles are impressive and it handles upscaling well. Sound is also excellent and Google TV is a big upgrade on the older Android TV. Against that, the XR A80J requires a little more tweaking in order to look its best; it's fine out of the box, but to really reach its full potential, you'll want to play around with various modes. It's not the cheapest and other sets beat it purely based on picture quality, but as an all-round package the A80J is a great choice.

Read our full Sony Bravia XR A80J review .

(Image credit: TCL)

The best 55-inch Google TV

Available Screen Sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 HDMI (1 eARC) | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 3.0 | Weight: 34.4 pounds

QLED display with local dimming for excellent HDR performance Great color quality and smooth motion Google TV is a serious upgrade from Roku Affordably priced Limited viewing angles Audio is good, but not great

The TCL 5-Series Google TV (55S546) might be the smartest smart TV we've seen, with a combination of smart TV features, solid performance and great value for your dollar. Building on the foundation of the already-good 5-Series, the move to Google TV gives the affordable 4K smart TV a more premium smart TV platform, one that offers personalized and customizable suggestions, a huge assortment of smart features, and deep Google Assistant integration that makes it a viable center for the entire home of connected gadgets.

But it also offers a step up in other aspects of the TV. From color quality to lag times, the 5-Series Google TV is a more polished version of the 5-Series TV, delivering an excellent QLED 4K display, a slick remote control, and a surprisingly wide array of gaming features for a 60Hz TV. For a smart TV that sells for under $1,000 for most size options, it's easily one of the best TVs on the market.

Read our full TCL 5-Series Google TV (S546) review .

(Image credit: Vizio)

The best 55-inch OLED TV for value

Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 30.6 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 44.9 pounds

Ultra-low price for an OLED Generally strong picture and audio quality SmartCast provides plenty of smart features and free video content Gaming performance could be better Cumbersome stand

The 55-inch Vizio OLED TV (OLED55-H1) is the most affordable OLED TV on the market, and the first to offer a less-premium alternative to offerings from LG and Sony to shoppers in the United States. Selling for hundreds of dollars less than the competition, the Vizio OLED packs plenty of smart features alongside the 4K OLED display, and delivers the sort of premium picture quality that normally costs much more.

Vizio's SmartCast smart TV platform has also expanded its app selection significantly, and all of the major apps you might want -- from Netflix to Disney+ -- are available right on the TV. The few that aren't offered on the home screen (HBO Max is the most glaring omission) can still be enjoyed through the TV's built-in Google Cast and AirPlay 2 support. Combine all of this with an improved remote control design and great sound with better-than-average bass, and you've got one of the best TV values around, and an easy pick for affordable OLED TVs.

Read our full Vizio OLED TV review .

(Image credit: TCL)

The best 55-inch QLED TV for value

Screen size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 48.4 x 28.1 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 32.6 pounds

Faithful colors Built-in Roku smarts Excellent price Mediocre sound Modest brightness

The TCL 5 Series Roku TV does what TCL does best, delivering a surprisingly great mix of features and performance at an excellent affordable price. With the 50-inch model selling for less than $500, you get the superb color and brightness of QLED, as well as Roku's user-friendly smart TV interface, which puts thousands of apps right at your fingertips.

In addition to the excellent color accuracy and full color gamut offered by the QLED display, it offers top-of-the-line HDR support, with Dolby Vision in addition to basic HDR10 and HLG formats. With input lag clocking in at 13.1 milliseconds, it's also one of the best affordable gaming TVs you can buy. And it's roughly half the price of Samsung's equivalent QLED TV, making it one of the best values in smart TVs.

Read our full TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) review .

(Image credit: Hisense)

The best 55-inch Hisense TV

Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1, 2 HDMI 2.0) | Size: 48.5 x 28.2 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 38.1 pounds

Very bright Excellent sharpness, color and contrast Low lag time Overactive motion smoothing Mediocre viewing angles

The Hisense U8G Android TV is our favorite Hisense model, and one of the best Android TVs around. With a quantum dot color and integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant, it's a full-featured smart TV that offers great quality for a reasonable price. With support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it also offers the best HDR format support you can find, along with Dolby Atmos sound. It has built-in voice control with room-listening microphones, effectively letting you use the TV as a smart speaker, and offering the sort of smart home integration and control that would normally cost much more.

In our review, we were especially impressed by the U8G's brightness, which exceeds 700 nits of peak brightness and combines with the better-than-average HDR support for great performance that brings out highlights and shadows. With few complaints and lots of great perks, the Hisense U8G Android TV is easily our new favorite Hisense model.

Read our full Hisense U8G Android TV review .

(Image credit: Toshiba)

The best 55-inch Amazon Fire smart TV

Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI (1 ARC) | Size: 37.9 x 22.0 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 15.0 pounds

Responsive Fire TV Good color in standard mode Low lag time Flat HDR Inconsistent backlighting

The Toshiba C350 Fire TV is the 2021 addition to the small family of Amazon-powered smart TVs, offering good features and decent performance for its extremely affordable price. It's a decent example of the Fire TV template, combining good-enough 4K picture quality, impressively short lag times, and Amazon's great Fire TV smart features, like built-in Alexa voice control, a pretty big app store and (of course) an interface that puts Amazon's Prime Video service front and center. With even the largest 55-inch model selling for less than $500 (and likely much less during sales events), it's one of the smartest affordable TVs you can get.

The C350 doesn’t come with the latest bells and whistles, such as HDMI 2.1 or Dolby Atmos support, but it does Dolby Vision and HDR10 — though not very well. But with excellent color accuracy, low lag time and a good looking design, it's still a solid TV for the price, and better than many Fire TV models we've seen in the past.

Read our full Toshiba C350 Fire TV review .

(Image credit: Hisense)

The best 55-inch gaming TV

Screen size: 55 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 1 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 48.3 x 28.2 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 32.4 pounds

Good color and sharpness Low lag time Plenty of ports Lack of detail in dark scenes Overactive motion smoothing

The Hisense U7G Android TV is being marketed as a TV built for gaming, and the specs make it easy to see why: The Quantum Dot display boasts good color and sharp images, the panel's 120Hz refresh rate will handle the most demanding game console output, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports offer the best connectivity you can get for high-frame rate gaming.

And any TV that's good for gamers will usually do pretty well at everything else. Handling both Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus formats, it's got some of the best HDR support available, and Dolby Atmos sound means it has the audio to match. It impressed us in our testing, and it's more affordable than you'd expect given the feature set. Gamer or not, the Hisense U7G Android TV is a solid 4K smart TV.

Read our full Hisense U7G Android TV review .

(Image credit: SunBriteTV)

The best 55-inch outdoor TV

Screen Sizes: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 2 | Size: 5.5 x 29.7 x 50.5 inches | Weight: 101 pounds

Solid 4K picture with basic HDR Rugged outdoor design with internal climate control Expensive for the spec No built in audio or smart functions

Most TVs are made for living rooms; drag them outside and they’re destined to die a quick death from extreme temperatures, water or even bugs. But the SunBriteTV Pro 2 outdoor TV is built for those conditions, with a rugged design that can withstand the elements. Whether it's in a cold garage or out on an open porch, the weather-sealed chassis fends off precipitation, dirt and bugs, and even has a sealed compartment for HDMI hookups. The screen is made to be viewed in full sunlight conditions where even other outdoor sets would falter.

With basic HDR capability and strong overall performance, the SunBrite is a great TV for any outdoor setting. And with optional weatherproof soundbar or speakers you can enjoy sound that's just as tough. If you want a great set for your yard, this is the best TV to get for outdoor viewing.

Read our full SunBriteTV Pro 2 outdoor TV review .

How to choose the best 55-inch TVs for you

Our TV buying guide breaks down the key factors that should go into purchasing a new set, as getting a TV is an investment. It’s a piece of tech you’re likely to own for several years, which is why you want to make sure you’re picking the best 55-inch TV for you.

Size: First figure out whether you’re locked into a 55-inch set. Just because it’s the biggest size that fits on your wall or TV stand doesn’t mean that it’s right for the room. Similarly, consider if a 65-inch TV would better suit your space.

Price: Expect to pay about $500 for a good 55-inch 4K TV. The Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition above is the absolute cheapest we’d recommend based on our catalog of TV testing. But if you have a tighter budget, check out our best TV deals for some alternatives. Keep in mind performance will take a hit in lower price ranges, though.

HDR: If you want the most colors, get one of the HDR sets with Dolby Vision compatibility above. This technology is able to deliver more colors, more contrast levels and increased brightness. It could make a set a bit more costly, but it guarantees you’ll still be satisfied with TV as the Dolby Vision format seems to be gaining momentum.

Ports: Another thing to consider is port offerings. Some of the sets above sport 3 HDMI ports, while some have 4. In general, more ports is better, especially if you have a collection of input devices like soundbars or game consoles.

If you've narrowed down your TV shopping by brand, price range or screen size, check out our picks for the best TVs in each.

How we test the best 55-inch TVs

Testing the best 55-inch TVs is a thorough process. We put every TV through our custom lab test, measuring color gamut, color accuracy and brightness to objectively see which sets are the best for these key indicators. We also test for lag time, measuring to the millisecond how long it takes for content to travel from the original source to the screen. We use these results to make numbers-based comparisons about color and display quality.

We spend hours with each set to see how our lab results translate into anecdotal performance. We also compare competing sets using a range of content across several sources. With that information, we can tell you which TVs look best, sound best and offer the best viewing experience.

Of course, we also consider the smart TV functions and apps for each TV, looking at everything from the remote control design to the voice interaction.

