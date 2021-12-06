ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 Best Portable Hotspots for Always Staying Connected

By Brad Smith and William Goodman
 6 days ago
What’s your go-to method of staying connected while traveling? Is it getting a local sim card? Or just taking advantage of the free WiFi at Starbucks? Instead of relying on spotty WiFi networks and slow wireless connections, why not use a portable hotspot to take your home’s internet with you wherever you go?

Unlike public hotspots, which are open (and often unsecured) WiFi networks found in coffee shops, restaurants and airports, a portable hotspot gets its connection via satellite and is often provided by your wireless network. That means these hotspots are not only more reliable , but they’re also more private. By packing one of these portable hotspots, you’re able to stay connected wherever you go — no matter how remote or how crowded.

1. NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot Router

BEST OVERALL

Able to connect up to 20 devices on the go, the Netgear Nighthawk is the Arnold Schwarzenegger of portable hotspots. The dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz dual concurrent WiFi supports ultra-fast data speeds, and the high-performance 5040 mAH battery can support your myriad connections for hours at a time. You can even set up guest WiFi and password-protect networks. Seriously, when it comes to a portable hotspot, the Nighthawk has it all. Make sure it’s compatible with your mobile carrier before purchasing.

Buy: Netgear Unite 770S 4G LTE Mobile Wifi Hotspot $339.99

2. Verizon Wireless Jetpack LTE Advanced Mobile Hotspot

CONTENDER

This mobile hotspot from Inseego uses Verizon as its network, and it has a small display screen that allows you to easily monitor how much data you’ve used. The battery holds for up to 24 hours, making it a great option for taking on the go. The built-in Auto VPN helps keep you secure.

Buy: Verizon Wireless Jetpack $199.99


Buy: Verizon Wireless Jetpack $199.99

3. Skyroam Solis Lite Mobile Wifi Hotspot

BEST DESIGN

This option from Skyroam has a brightly colored design that makes it eye-catching to look at, and more importantly, less likely to be forgotten in a hotel room. It has up to 18 hours of battery life, and you can set up WiFi internationally on every (inhabited, sorry Antarctica) continent. Flexible data plans allow you to buy as much coverage as you need.

Buy: Skyroam Solis Mobile WiFi Hotspot $119.99


Buy: Skyroam Solis Mobile WiFi Hotspot $119.99

4. TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router

MOST SECURE

This powerful hotspot is equipped with 300Mbps of WiFi speed on an impressive 2.4GHz band network for blazing-fast speeds. It even comes with a built-in Micro-USB port for extra ease of use. Small enough to fit in your pocket, it’s a great portable router to take with you to school or on vacation. What’s more, the smart pre-encryption function lets you set up SSID and password protection, so you can use it to transfer and/or stream without having to worry about hacks.

Buy: TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router $29.99

5. TP-Link AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router

MOST FEATURES

This tiny travel router offers dual-band AC750 WiFi for lightning-fast connections. The handy micro USB port conveniently lets you charge your devices, and the one-switch design for multiple modes makes it easy to use at home or on the road. All you have to do is connect to an outdoor WISP Access Point and you can enjoy a fast, private connection without all the added baggage that comes with using a public network.

Buy: TP-Link AC750 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router $39.99

6. GL.iNET Wireless Mini Portable Travel Router

MOST VERSATILE

This option allows you to create a secure connection when using public WiFi, and the bright yellow color means you won’t forget to take it with you. It has several modes; you can use it in router mode, repeater mode, AP mode and hotspot mode. Unlike some options, this does not have its own WiFi network. But it’s a great option for travelers staying in hotels and anyone who frequently uses public WiFi.

Buy: Gl.iNet Mobile Range Extender $29.90


Buy: Gl.iNet Mobile Range Extender $29.90

7. GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot

BEST INTERFACE

This option looks a lot like a smartphone , but it’s actually a mobile hotspot. It’s about the same size and thickness of a small smartphone, too, so it’ll be easy to tuck into your pocket and take on the go. You can connect up to 10 devices, and this hotspot recharges using a USB-C cable, so you can recharge it using the same cable your smartphone probably uses.

Buy: Glocal Mobile Hotspot $169.99


Buy: Glocal Mobile Hotspot $169.99

8. TP-Link Wireless Mini USB Adapter

BEST ADAPTER

This option is not a true hotspot, but it might still suit your needs. This adapter plugs into your computer’s USB port, allowing you to turn a wired internet connection into a WiFi hotspot. It can help you improve your connection at home or be used as a travel option.

Buy: TP-Link Mini WiFi Adapter $13.99


Buy: TP-Link Mini WiFi Adapter $13.99

9. Huawei Mobile WiFi Hotspot

BEST FOR INTERNATIONAL USE

Planning on getting some work done while out of the country? Huawei’s mobile WiFi hotspot is built to be used in countries outside the US, providing you with a safe, secure, steady, and powerful signal to get work done on the go. The hotspot allows for up to 10 different devices on a 4G network, so you’re never totally out of the loop, even when you’re out of the country.


Buy: Huawei Mobile WiFi Hotspot

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

