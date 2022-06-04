ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Fortnite down? And if so then how long is the Fortnite downtime?

By Iain Wilson
 3 days ago

If you're asking is Fortnite down, then you've no doubt tried to jump on for a weekend battle royale bout but instead been hit by a countdown timer followed by a holding screen, with no further explanation about what's going on. This sort of response usually indicates that the Fortnite servers are down, or there's at least an ongoing issue which is significantly degrading their performance – and although this can sometimes happen at random when unexpected problems occur, we do know why this current situation is happening.

Whether you're unable to connect, are getting specific Fortnite error codes , or have run into Fortnite scheduled downtime, we've got all of the details you need to know. Generally Epic's magnum opus is pretty stable when it comes to servers, but connection problems can still be an issue when it comes to Fortnite . That's why we've got the latest on the Fortnite servers laid out for you below.

Is Fortnite down?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIl2e_0MSp60OM00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At time of writing on June 4, the game services, login, matchmaking, and more are currently under maintenance, so the Fortnite servers are down. This has followed on directly from the Fortnite live event , and after queuing to log in you'll be presented with the above "To be continued..." screen. It is customary after an end of season event for the game to be taken offline for a little while, so it's likely that this situation will continue until Sunday June 5 and you should keep an eye out for an announcement from Epic when the servers are reactivated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usRO7_0MSp60OM00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If there are issues, the main place to check for information is the @FortniteStatus Twitter feed, which details any current issues with gameplay or connectivity. It also confirms when scheduled downtime for maintenance is due to happen in advance, as well as when the Fortnite servers will be back up. Scheduled downtime normally takes place at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am GMT and lasts for 2-3 hours on average, with timing aimed to minimise disruption.

Obviously, if you're trying to play the game and can't connect, then that's a good indication of the Fortnite servers not responding. Often you'll receive a message from the game's menu screen, confirming that a known issue is taking place, and this may even indicate a rough time when the Fortnite servers are coming back up. You can also visit the Epic Games Public Status site to see what Fortnite services are currently reporting as Operational and which have issues.

Finally, if you're still having issues with the game but there is nothing being reported by Epic, you can visit the Downdetector status page for Fortnite to see if other players are experiencing similar problems. If you see a sudden spike in reports coming in then you'll know you're not alone, and it's likely only a matter of time before official word is posted on the matter.

Most importantly, if you find out that Fortnite is down then don't panic! Server downtime in infrequent and usually lasts a couple of hours at most, so you shouldn't have to spend long asking when are the Fortnite servers coming back up and you'll be back to the battle royale in no time.

