19 Best Colored Eyeliners You Need to Try in 2022

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.

