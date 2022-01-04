ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Best Colored Eyeliners You Need to Try in 2022

By Brooke Shunatona
Cosmopolitan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI'll admit, I don't have the most—how do I put it—inspirational eyeliner collection. Sure, I might have a pretty good range of formulas to suit my mood and my vibe (a liquid eyeliner for when I'm feeling fancy, a pencil for when...

Comments / 0

shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Try

As you grow older, adjusting your makeup application to flatter your complexion can make all the difference in your appearance. Sticking to techniques that worked in your 20’s may be second nature by now, but tailoring your makeup to lift and highlight the skin while drawing attention to the high points of your face will do the most for enhancing your youthful glow. If you’re experiencing the natural side effects of aging in the form of sagging or drooping skin, there are eyeshadow application techniques to avoid, and some which can allow you to smooth your lids and look younger than before.
MAKEUP
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeliner
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
purewow.com

5 Genius Makeup Tips for Women with Gray Hair

Something that’s awesome: Gray hair is now widely accepted as chic. But if you’re letting your natural strands come through, it can also take some getting used to. That means you’ll probably want to rethink your beauty routine and adjust your makeup to your new 'do. Here, five simple tips to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

I Swear by This Styling Spray To Give My Lifeless, Flat Hair Instant Volume That Lasts All Day

Working from home has made hiding my dirty hair very, very easy—it's a lot trickier to spot greasy, unwashed strands on Zoom (bless the filters). I can probably go five days before my head becomes a fire hazard, and I can generally pull it off with some strategic styling (mainly, a high bun, and I'll only wash my bangs) or throwing on a baseball cap or beanie. But there are days I can't fake it so easily: Maybe I have an IRL lunch with friends, or my husband and I peeled ourselves off the couch and bought movie tickets (I literally had to rack my brain for instances where I'd actually see other human beings—thanks, pandemic). Whatever the case may be, sometimes I need the hard stuff.
HAIR CARE
purewow.com

The 12 Best Hair Products for Dry, Damaged Hair

Dry, damaged hair can be the result of anything from a bad diet to a curling-iron addiction. Whether your hair suffers from heat, bleach, towel twisting (a real thing) or general environmental factors like an arid climate, there are products just waiting to repair that damage. These are your new go-to shampoos, conditioners and treatments for dry, damaged hair.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

The Statement Hair Colors to Try in 2022, According to the Pros

From Billie Eilish’s buttery blonde to Gigi Hadid’s ginger, 2021 saw an explosion of warm, off-kilter hues as the world began to open up again. But what does next year hold in terms of hair color ideas? Will we see a return to slime green or peroxide blonde? Or will 2022 be a darker affair? Here, the experts make their hair color trend predictions.
HAIR CARE
WGNO

How this $19 lipstick from Mac became my go-to

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a holiday look like a satisfying swipe of the perfect lipstick. I love lipstick in pretty much any shade and finish, but for the holidays, my go-to is a classic matte red. My favorite, Mac Matte Lipstick, combines vibrant pigmentation and long-lasting, non-drying coverage at […]
MAKEUP
KRON4

Best matte nail polish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love the sleek, modern look of a matte nail polish, you’re not alone. Matte makes hands look young and fresh and breathes new life into your go-to colors. If you’re looking to dip your toe in the pool of matte nail polishes with a minimum of expense, finding a mattifying top coat is an inexpensive, smart way to get started. For this, OPI Matte Top Coat is the top choice.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Ditch your lipstick for tinted lip balm this winter — here's why

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

The 10 Best Hair Straighteners for Every Hair Type and Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Choosing the correct hair straightener for your hair type is important if you want to keep your strands healthy long-term—after all, too much heat can cause breakage and dryness. How can you know which device is right for you? Despite a sea of options, there are a few ways to narrow it down. According to celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the first two elements to consider before picking a tool are your hair's texture and its current state. From there, decide between the two most common iterations—ceramic or titanium—which heat up differently. The former, he says, heats hair from the inside and are less harsh, while the latter reaches higher temperatures and can be more damaging, depending on your skill level.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

'The Braid Up': How to Do These Star Stitch Braids

This week's episode of The Braid Up proves that a new age of stitch braids is upon us. We all know that the standard version of this classic protective style is already a vibe, but add in some extra designs? Game over. "We're jazzing these braids up so they're not the typical stitch braids that we've been getting for years and years," says hairstylist and creator of this look Shateeka Garrison. "With these new stitch braids, you can add some originality to your look and make the style your own." You might have a heart, a star, two stars—the designs can really be as unique as you want. Bottom line: Garrison's star-stitch braided look is for sure a style that you should pencil in for the new year.
HAIR CARE

