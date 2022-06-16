ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best wireless car chargers and mounts 2022

By Ara Wagoner
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

For drivers with long daily commutes, the best wireless car chargers are an excellent investment. Beyond the fact that plugging and unplugging your phone can be a pain, most car chargers come with a mount or phone holder that places your phone closer to eye level, so you're not glancing down when your gaze should be on the road. Qi wireless chargers have already started creeping into our offices and homes. If you're using a Qi-enabled phone, you should absolutely grab one of these chargers and go wire-free in the car too.

These are the best wireless car chargers and mounts

iOttie Wireless Car Charger Auto Sense

Most dependable

iOttie makes the most popular mounts on the market, and the most reliable car mounts around that's compatible with Qi charging Samsung and Apple phones. iOttie's Auto Sense clamps get the job done, automatically detecting your phone and clasping it shut. They usually last a while too.

ZeeHoo 15W Wireless Car Charger

Built-in cooling

This package deal comes with all the gear that you need and more. There's an AC vent clasp, a suction cup dash mount, a USB-C cable, and, of course, the wireless charging clamp itself. It has a built-in cooling system, so your device will stay chill even if you decide against the vent placement. You can charge all the latest phones at up to 15W wireless charging speed.

MOKPR Auto-Clamping Car Mount

BYOC

MOKPR's 15W car mount doesn't come with the actual charger you'd plug into the car's cigarette lighter. It's a good option if you already have a QC 3.0 car charger. This mount has stabilizing clips that help reduce the strain on your car's air vent and keeps the mount from falling during big bumps.

ZealSound Fast Wireless Charge Slim Pad Station Dock

Lay flat

Most Qi chargers for the car are docks, but if you seldom need to mount your phone for directions — or you wish to stow your charging in the center console — this car charger is for you. It allows you to just plop your phone down in the recessed pad, which keeps the phone from slipping around, and you're ready to hit the road.

iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Charging Air Vent Mount

Magnets and Qi together

There are a few Qi magnetic mounts on the market right now, but most use thin magnetic rings that are supposed to sit perfectly around your phone's Qi coils. But those seldom work. Instead, this mount has you place a much stronger rectangular magnetic plate below the Qi coils so that there's less chance of interference.

MANKIW 10W Qi Wireless Charger Mount

A smarter dashboard clamp

This mount senses your phone, opens up its clamps, and then grips it automatically. A quick-release button will then let you remove it. It only hits 10W but can be mounted on your dashboard if you want to keep your vent open. MANKIW's Qi wireless charger also supports 7.5W quick charging and QC 3.0.

Topume 10W Qi Fast Charging Car Phone Holder

Comes with car charger

The Topume Qi wireless charging car mount is case-friendly and can rotate up to 360 degrees. This snazzy-looking thing supports up to 10W Qi fast charging, has an auto-clamping feature, and keeps your phone cool since it mounts on the AC vent. As a bonus, it ships with a car charger, so you don't need to buy one separately.

ETEPEHI Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

The circle of charging life

Slap this magnetic circle onto any Qi-enabled device, and it'll juice it right up. The 15W ETEPEHI wireless car charger eliminates all chunky elements of standard dash mounts and clamps. If you do like to plant your phone on a surface, it can be clamped onto a vent in your car.

Sensors and magnets and springs

The biggest differentiators when picking the best wireless car charger are going to be how the mount attaches to your car and how the mount grips your phone. If you prefer a no-nonsense mount that uses the standard springs, then the iOttie Wireless Car Charger is a great choice. It's a bit bulky in the dashboard style, but it has a suction cup to easily stay on your window or dash so long as it's not a ridiculous temperature out. Plus, the spring mounts tend to last well over a year before wearing out.

I prefer air vent models because they tend to fit a wider array of vehicles. Plus, the air from the AC blows over the mount and your phone, which helps keep them cool as wireless charging generates some heat. Something like the iOttie iTap 2 will definitely fit the bill if you agree.

Of course, before you buy any of these, check if your Android phone supports wireless charging . If not, you can invest in one of these excellent car phone holders or magnetic car mounts , then invest in one of the best car chargers separately.

