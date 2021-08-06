The “Swimply” App Is Like Airbnb—but for Renting Swimming Pools
Checked into a hotel without a pool? Now you can rent one by the hour on your next trip. Swimply lets you rent someone's backyard pool by the hour across all 50 states. The dog days of summer are seeming a little longer these days . . . but pandemic or not, we can get behind borrowing someone else's swimming pool, if only for a couple hours. Who needs crowded beaches or pools when you can have a private swimming spot all to yourself?
