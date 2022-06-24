ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The 10 best Lego games on the block

By Alysia Judge
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The best Lego games masterfully mix the playfulness of the physical building blocks, with quick-witted humor and some of the most familiar famous faces from pop culture and film. Developed by Traveller's Tales since 2004, the Lego series has gone from strength to strength, providing blockbuster, ahem, slants on everything from Harry Potter to Jurassic Park and Star Wars. With the MCU under its belt too, there aren't, in fact, many household names that TT hasn't given the gamified Lego treatment to. And with that, here are the 10 best Lego games available to play right now.

The best Lego games are...

10. Lego Jurassic World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XHjw_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo 3DS, PS3, PS4, PSVita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Release : 2015

Lego and dinosaurs is a combination that – sadly – doesn’t appear in your daily life often enough. Thankfully, there’s a video game for that. Lego Jurassic World isn’t the most well-rounded of Traveller’s Tales’ adventures, but it’s a great diving in point thanks to the strength of its co-op gameplay and slapstick comedy. It wraps four of the Jurassic movies into one game and follows them faithfully - meaning there’s much less combat here than in other licensed titles. That makes sense, really, considering most of the movies are about humans trying to avoid close encounters with a dinosaur’s talon.

9. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKoox_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U, PSP, PSVita
Release: 2011

The swashbuckling spectacle of a cutlass fight was always going to translate well to a video game. Lego Pirates of the Carribbean takes the action of the first four movies and turns it into extraordinary set pieces. Jack Sparrow’s slapstick humour fits perfectly with the Lego franchise’s whimsey, leading to some achingly funny moments - some that aren’t even in the actual movies themselves. I’m pretty sure no character ever rode a goat in Davy Jones’ locker, but after playing the game it’s a damn shame it didn’t make the cinematic cut. While the lack of dialogue sometimes makes the narrative stick, this is still a solid entry in the Lego canon. No, not that kind of canon.

8. Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4, 5-7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Gl3_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U, PSP, PSVita
Release: 2010-2011

Technically these are two separate games, but they’re so good I’m lumping them into one must-play. All seven books have been transformed into a playable adventure that uses spellcasting to blast a dose of fresh air into the Lego game formula - wingardium leviosa, for instance, is your best friend for reaching high studs. Meanwhile, Hogwarts Castle is the ultimate hub world, packed with nooks and crannies to explore alongside a huge cast of characters. In fact, JK Rowling’s universe is the perfect landscape to set a video game in and these two Lego titles will please Potter superfans and casual gamers alike.

7. Lego City Undercover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VEw4_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, PC, PS3, Xbox 360
Release: 2013

Grand Theft Auto is widely considered one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time but there’s an awful lot of, well, naughtiness . Lego City Undercover is the family-friendly answer to that, but it somehow still retains fistfuls of charm without anaesthetising any of the adrenaline you’d expect from a GTA-esque experience. That’s largely thanks to how it pays homage to crime movies like Goodfellas, without ever explicitly riffing off an established franchise. The sprawling scale of the world leaves room for plenty of exploration after you finish the main 10-hour campaign, and in 2017 they even introduced co-op play.

6. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OjFT_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo 3DS, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Release: 2016

There are many Lego Star Wars games to play (and there’ll be even more in 2020 with the arrival of the Skywalker Saga) but The Force Awakens is the most recent and gave the same vitamin boost to the Lego games as it did the Star Wars universe. The story is expertly woven, handling climactic story beats with ease and interspersing them with some cleverly irreverent humour. The best thing about Force Awakens though is its lip service to fans; it sneaks in characters from the original trilogy, and even fills in plot holes from the movie - like what Poe actually got up to on his Admiral Ackbar rescue mission.

5. Lego: The Incredibles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDxke_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
Release: 2018

Each of the Parr family’s unique abilities make for excellent level design fodder. In Lego: The Incredibles you’ll need to switch frequently between Elastagirl’s stretchy limbs and, say, Dash’s supersonic speed to make it through tricky platforming puzzles. There’s also a nifty new addition in the form of group builds, where the Parrs must work together to construct towering, complex Lego structures in-game. It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s a nice touch that acknowledges these games are ultimately a virtual mirage of physical Lego building, which children have been doing with their parents for years.

4. Lego Marvel Superheroes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4353as_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PS4, Xbox One, PC
Release: 2013

2013 was peak Marvel mania. The Avengers had arrived in cinemas the year before, and Travellers Tales released Lego Marvel Superheroes. It is a beautifully constructed love letter to the Marvel universe, cramming in hundreds of characters and locations from X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and more. In between missions, explore a Lego Manhattan, spanning from the Statue of Liberty to the X-Mansion up past Harlem, to the massive Shield Helicarrier that hovers over the East River. The open world is expertly made, and filled with enough wit and warmth to keep you entertained for hours.

3. Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YA8N_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo 3DS, PS3, PSVita, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360
Release: 2012

Having made Lego games for seven years, in 2012 Travellers Tales tried a few things to shake up the formula with Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes. The first was having a full voice cast. Until then, silent protagonists had always been played for laughs, but fresh new actors brought life to plot points that otherwise wouldn’t have landed. DC Superheroes was also the first Lego game to introduce an open world, giving players the whole of Gotham City to explore. There were a couple of teething problems in making these two additions work smoothly – the minimap, for example, needed some polish – but it was a big step in the franchise’s history.

2. Lego Dimensions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uU1ir_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platform(s): PS4, PS3, Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Release: 2015

It’s unusual for a game to begin by telling you to put your controller down and not play it, but that’s why Lego Dimensions is so good. Players use real-life Lego pieces physical toys that, when placed on a special base, enter the game and can be used in the virtual world. It was Lego’s first foray into the toys-to-life genre, which it played with by irreverently mixing massive franchises into one delicious soup. There’s a great joy in seeing the DC universe mesh with Lord of The Rings and watching Batman beat Sauron with the Bat Signal. You can tell real pop culture fans made this game, effortlessly weaving together The Simpsons, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Portal and Doctor Who with just enough affectionate ribbing to not take the whole thing too seriously. Lego Dimensions is a brilliant toy, but it’s also a brilliant game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2376_0MSctxaz00

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Release: 2022

After 17 years perfecting its formula, developer Traveller’s Tales has returned to the game that started it all and decided to redo LEGO Star Wars. But ‘redo’ doesn’t do justice to the ambition here. This is a completely new game, recreating not only the original trilogy of films in LEGO form, but all nine films from the yellow text of A New Hope, through the “I am the senate” posturing of the prequel trilogy to the final shot from The Rise of Skywalker (complete with a brilliantly cutting sight gag). It’s all here. Not just the action sequences you know and love, but the towns, forests, and swamps around them, all bustling with LEGO-ised life and absolutely packed with Star Wars lore, puzzles, and challenges. When a game goes all-in like this, Yoda was right. It’s do, or do not; there is no try. And Traveller’s Tales really, really did it.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Games#Lego Marvel#Lego Toys#Lego Avengers#Video Game#Traveller#Tales#Mcu#Wb Games#Lego Jurassic World
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Beast

Netflix Takes Aim at Liberals With ‘Snowflake Mountain’

On Wednesday, Netflix quietly dropped Snowflake Mountain with little promotion in the lead-up to its arrival. And it only takes watching the first 30 seconds of the reality-television series to understand why. If you hadn’t already guessed, the “snowflake” in Snowflake Mountain refers to the pejorative term largely used by...
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things’ Knocked Out of Top Spot of Netflix Most-Watched Shows

From the moment Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix, it was the service’s most-watched show. The latest batch of episodes is the most popular English-language series in the company’s history. To date, subscribers have watched 883 million hours of Season 4 of the show alone. In sheer number of hours consumed, that’s more than any Netflix series ever except for Squid Game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
Sita Dahal

The Gray Man: An Intense Thriller Movie

Netflix is releasing a new thriller series called The Gray Man. The series stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA operative who is on the run from the agency. The series is based on the novel by Mark Greene, and the trailer has already sparked a lot of excitement among thriller fans. The Gray Man is sure to be a hit with viewers, and we're excited to explore all the details about it in this research project. Stay tuned for more updates!
Polygon

Smile is the first horror movie in a long time with a genuinely scary trailer

Every horror fan hopes that whatever movie they’re sitting down to will be genuinely frightening, but it’s rare that a trailer has that kind of impact. The trailer for Smile, a new horror movie from first-time director Parker Finn, is a rare exception. The trailer, released on Wednesday, is plenty creepy, mostly because of a few good old-fashioned smiles. Smile is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Lord of the Rings' Fans Get Surprise Following Amazon's 'Rings of Power' Series Premieres

HarperCollins is publishing a new J.R.R. Tolkien book that should help even hardcore fans make sense of Amazon Prime Video's new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The volume is called The Fall of Númenor, and according to The Tolkien Society, it collects all of Tolkien's writings on the Second Age of Middle Earth. It will be released just as the first season of The Rings of Power is coming to an end.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

That’s Interesting: Where Did Dodgson Get the Barbasol Can?

It’s been so long since Jurassic Park hit the theaters that a lot of people might not have made the connection between the first movie and Jurassic World: Dominion when it comes to Lewis Dodgson. To be fair, I missed it until the can of Barbasol came up as a prop being used in the latest movie. But the question that has to be asked is this: Where in the world did Dodgson find that can? Or rather, who found it and how did it come to be in his possession? It’s a question that a lot of people might be interested in finding an answer to since retrieving the can would have been the type of miracle that would have required certain events to occur that might have been seen as nearly impossible by many and a little too lucky to be seen as realistic. It’s true that things happen, and that what might be thought of as impossible by a lot of people would have taken some impossible act of nature to unearth the can. But in the movies, anything is possible, so it’s not too hard to think that Dodgson would have been given the can.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Claim $20 Prime Day credit by uploading one photo

With Prime Day deals just around the corner, Amazon is offering another shortcut to getting your wallet topped up before the main event. You can claim $20 in credit (opens in new tab) to use on purchases over $40 during the official sale simply by uploading your first image to the Amazon Photos app. However, this offer is strictly reserved for Prime members, and this must be your first upload to the service.
INTERNET
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Calls Deadpool Test Footage Leaker an "Absolute Bastard"

It's no secret that when Ryan Reynolds was introduced as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2008, the hope was that the character could get his own adventure at some point in the future, though the film's underwhelming performance with critics and audiences prevented that project from gaining momentum. Ultimately, it would be test footage Reynolds developed for a possible spinoff that gained traction on the internet and led towards 2016's Deadpool, with Reynolds joking about the person who leaked the footage being an "absolute bastard." A third Deadpool film is said to be moving forward at 20th Century Studios.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
Daily Mail

Chris Pratt reacts to controversy over him being cast as Mario in Super Mario Bros. film as he's not of Italian heritage

Chris Pratt opened up on the discussion of his landing the role of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, as he's not of Italian heritage. The Minnesota native, 43, spoke with Variety Wednesday about the notion some people could be put off by the accent he uses to play the famed video game plumber, as a number of people took to social media last fall skeptical of the casting decision.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July Have Appeared Online

It’s that time of the month again: PlayStation Plus time. As of this week, the overhauled PlayStation Plus system has finally completed its rollout after landing in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With it, we all now have the choice to subscribe to either the Essential, Extra, or Premium...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy