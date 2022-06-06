The Best Car Accessories Will Upgrade Any Commute or Road Trip

Click here to read the full article.

Whether it’s your daily commute or a summer road trip , people are getting ready to spend a lot of time in their cars. So what better reason to make that time as enjoyable as possible with the best car accessories?

There are now dozens of car gadgets and cool car accessories that make driving easier, safer and more fun. They range from wireless charging phone mounts to interior LED lights to jumper cables, and chances are you could use at least one of them, if not multiple. But with so many variations in car accessories, finding the best ones can be time-consuming.

To help sort through all the car hacks, gadgets and gizmos, SPY rounded up our favorite car accessories that we think everyone will appreciate.

From essentials to high-tech hacks, check out our list of cool car accessories that will take your driving experience from zero to 60.

1. iOttie Wireless Car Charger Dashboard Phone Mount

Perhaps the single most useful car accessory you can buy is a car phone mount , but we’ll do you one better with the iOttie Wireless Car Charger Dashboard Phone Mount. It conveniently suctions to the dashboard, plugs into the DC port for power, holds phones big and small and can be easily maneuvered for the best viewing angle.



2. Nekteck USB Car Charger

If a phone mount isn’t essential, the Nekteck USB Car Charger is. It has a USB-A port for most devices and a USB-C port for rapid charging of compatible devices. It’ll charge phones, tablets and even a small computer in a pinch through your car’s DC port.

3. BMK BLUEMICKEY Car Power Inverter

For heavier-duty items that need charging, you want the BMK BLUEMICKEY Car Power Inverter. It converts DC to AC, so you can plug in laptop chargers or anything else with an AC plug. It also has four USB-A ports, so you’ll always have a viable charging option for pretty much any electronic device, big or small.



4. Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Charger

Though auxiliary ports are now all but omnipresent in most vehicles thanks to phones nixing their audio jacks, Bluetooth car adapters are still useful. The Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Charger boasts automatic tuning so your music will always go over unused airwaves, and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures your phone stays connected while a USB-A and a USB-C port can charge small devices.



5. Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

Though not strictly necessary, a dashcam is one of those things you’re going to want before you need it — like when you’re in a car accident and not at fault.

The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam offers a lot of features for its comparatively low price. The camera sees 150 degrees, the recorded video comes through clearly day or night, built-in WiFi makes sharing videos to your phone a breeze and GPS tracks your speed and location — which can be useful if you want to prove you weren’t speeding. It supports micro SD cards up to 512 GB, though you’ll have to provide your own.



6. Stinger Super Duty Car Emergency Escape Tool

Nobody thinks they’ll get into a car accident — until they do. Then you’ll be glad you have the Stinger Super Duty Car Emergency Escape Tool. It has two different ways to break a window (one by smashing and the other through a spring-loaded mechanism), as well as a razor-sharp blade to cut through a seatbelt. So if worse does come to worse, this tool could be the thing that saves your life.



7. Govee Interior LED Car Strip Lights

The Govee Interior LED Car Strip Lights will immediately add a touch of coolness and practicality to your car. The lights are highly adjustable via physical buttons or an app for deeper tweaking and can even sync up to music thanks to a built-in microphone. But beyond that, they’re just really helpful for adding light in those places where the car’s overhead lights don’t reach. If you’ve ever dropped your phone when driving at night, you know exactly what we’re talking about.



8. Magnelex Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover

A steering wheel cover like the Magnelex Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover is one car accessory that seems increasingly useful the more you think about it. If it’s cold out, it’ll keep your fingers off the ice-cold steering wheel. If it’s hot out, the anti-slip quality of the cover will keep sweaty fingers from slipping. For those two reasons, a steering wheel cover can seriously improve your driving experience.

Though this wrap will fit most steering wheels, be sure to double-check the size of your steering wheel before buying.



9. Cartman Heavy Duty Booster Cables

If you buy only one car accessory, make it jumper cables because there’s a very good chance if your battery dies that another nearby car will be able to give you a jump. The Cartman Heavy Duty Booster Cables will be perfect. At 25 feet, they’re long enough to easily connect two cars without much hassle and they’re 1 AWG, which just means the cables are thick and much better for moving power without loss. That means it’ll be able to jump large vehicles like SUVs and trucks without breaking a sweat.



10. EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can

Every car needs a dedicated trash bin because everybody produces garbage on the road at some point. The EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can has a vinyl interior to prevent leaks and an elastic opening so you can easily shove trash in without worrying about spills or too much trashcan stink. Straps make securing the can super simple, whether you want to hang it from a seat back, the console, the gear shift or even the glove box.



11. BMZX Anti-Slip Cell Phone Pad

There aren’t nearly enough high-friction surfaces in cars to set things without them slipping around. The BMZX Anti-Slip Cell Phone Pad rests on the dashboard and a silicone gel bottom stops it from sliding around. A notch down the middle creates useful separation for phones, sunglasses, pocket change, keys and other small items and helps prop a phone up so you can see it while driving. The only complaint from users is that the tray doesn’t stay in place as well on curved dashboards, so keep that in mind before buying.



12. DMoose Car Front Seat Organizer

Whether to store useful items for work, emergency car supplies, stuff for kids or just the items you need for the day, it’s hard to argue against a seat organizer. The DMoose Car Front Seat Organizer can hold a laptop, tablet, water bottles, magazines and whatever else you think you can cram into the pockets.



13. High Road Heavy-Duty Expandable Car Clothes Hanger Bar

Feel like you’re living out of your car or regularly transporting a lot of dry cleaning? If so, the High Road Heavy-Duty Expandable Car Clothes Hanger Bar will be a godsend. It collapses or extends to fit any width and conveniently hangs from opposing grab handles. Just be careful not to hang so many clothes that you can’t see behind you.



14. Joytutus Steering Wheel Desk

Whether you’re a working road warrior or simply want to eat in comfort on the road, the Joytutus Steering Wheel Desk can help. This portable desk slips over the steering wheel and opens into a desk big enough for a small meal or a laptop so you can eat or work from the comfort of your car. Be aware that you’ll likely have to slide your seat all the way back to have enough room.



15. Ampper Blind Spot Mirror

For whatever reason, most cars choose to not deal with the fact that there’s a blind spot in the mirror. The Ampper Blind Spot Mirror easily fixes that problem. Just stick the glass convex mirror on the lower, outer corners of your side mirrors to finally have a way to see your blind spot without craning your neck.



16. Zesuper Recovery Traction Tracks

Anybody who’s driven in mud, snow or sand knows the risks of getting the car stuck. But why keep a bag of cat litter in the trunk when you can have the Zesuper Recovery Traction Tracks? Just place them on the ground in the trouble spots and they’ll give your car all the friction it needs to escape its quagmire. It may seem obvious, but these traction tracks are highly durable and flexible so they won’t break when the car drives over them. Just keep them in your trunk and you’ll never again worry about getting stuck.



17. VIAIR 85P Portable Air Compressor

Tires require regular maintenance, and that includes making sure they’ve got enough air in them. The VIAIR 85P Portable Air Compressor plugs into your car’s DC outlet and delivers 1.26 CFM of air at 60 PSI, enough air and power to reliably and quickly fill most tires. Just make sure the engine is running while you use it or it will likely blow your car’s fuses.



18. Jackery Explorer Portable Battery

Perfect for camping trips, road trips and those living the van life, this portable power station weighs a little over 6 pounds and comes with a built-in handle, making it easy to carry. A must-have for charging laptops, lights, phones and more, it can support devices that are up to 200W (Jackery also sells higher-priced models with the ability to power larger appliances) and provide a mini-fridge with up to four hours of power.



19. NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box

There’s nothing like realizing your battery’s dead. Thanks to this tiny and durable portable car jump starter that weighs less than three pounds, you never have to panic again. Rated at 1,000 amps, this jumper can provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge. It’s also No. 1 safety-wise, with spark-proof tech and reverse polarity protection.



20. OtterBox Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe

Keep your phone perfectly visible and accessible with this MagSafe compatible dash and windshield mount. One of the sturdiest mounts on the market, it can be easily adjusted to hold your phone in both portrait and landscape and has a suction cup option as well as an optional permanent dash mounting disc. It works best with an Otterbox for MagSafe case, though it can be used without one. A serious upgrade from budget mounts with adhesion that can’t survive the heat.



21. STDY Car Roadside Emergency Kit

Safety is key when you’re driving, and it’s always best to be prepared with an emergency roadside assistance kit. This comprehensive kit has earned over 2,500 rave reviews on Amazon thanks to its thorough essentials. With items like jumper cables, a tow rope, a pressure gauge, tire repair tools and more, this kit can help you out on road trips or in poor weather conditions. The kit comes in a carry case with a handle and fits in the trunk or backseat.



22. Drop Stop Seat Gap Filler

First seen on Shark Tank, this is one of the most genius car hacks ever. The Drop Stop provides gap coverage surrounding the seat belt catch, preventing that frustrating gap between the car seat and the center console. Each purchase includes two Drop Stops with a universal fit that moves smoothly with the seats. It’s made from durable but stretchy neoprene and shows up as a dark shadow that’s barely visible.



23. Belkin MagSafe Charging Mount

When it comes to keeping your phone secure, magnetized protection is the way to go. This is one of the best MagSafe phone mounts on the market, and it features some pretty useful bells and whistles like a built-in USB-C port to charge your phone on the go. This magnetic charging mount has a slim profile and matches any car interior, providing a stronger hold with zero slippage. View it in any orientation for better access for talking, navigation, streaming music and more.



24. FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer

If your trunk looks like something out of an episode of Hoarders , you might want to invest in a car trunk organizer, which turns it into a more viable storage space. With a non-slip bottom, adjustable securing straps and a foldable cover, this structured organizer can make your life a whole lot easier and less cluttered. The box is waterproof and contains three different compartments for sports gear, a change of clothes or tools. It can even prevent your groceries from rolling around after a trip to the store.



25. HOTO Portable Tire Inflator

Forget about having to make an unscheduled stop at a gas station when your tire gauge goes below the desired level. This digital display tire inflator by HOTO allows for more convenience with its tiny size, rechargeable battery and easy-to-read font. With a maximum pressure of 150 PSI, these will help your tires quickly inflate when you need it most. It also works on balls, bikes, motorbikes and in a customized mode.



26. Arsvita Bluetooth Cassette Receiver Adapter

You should be able to enjoy classic tunes with your classic car. If you have a vintage car with a cassette player and are dedicated to doing things the old-school way, listen to your tunes in style with this cassette receiver that can be used as a Bluetooth device. This cable-free solution is compatible with most smartphones and lets you answer calls or control music on the receiver.



27. CHGeek Wireless Car Phone Mount Charger

This car charger by CHGeek is a master in multifunction — it’s a phone-holding mount as well as a charger, using clamp technology that’s versatile with all kinds of phones. When a phone is dropped in, the mount will automatically clamp, making your driving safer. And this one can charge phones through cases that are up to 6 millimeters thick, and it rotates 360 degrees. It can be attached to your dashboard, windshield or air vent.



28. Drift Wood Freshener

If you find that most car air fresheners have an artificial or overwhelming scent, consider this wood freshener by Drift, which soaks in an essential oil fragrance blend to deliver a complex aroma without the chemicals. Drift features scents of the month like eucalyptus, as well as their year-round classics like coffee, cabana, amber and grove. With notes like sage, bergamot and cedarwood, their scents are subtly masculine and universally appealing.



29. Fix-A-Flat Tire Sealant and Tire Inflator

The flat tire is the bane of most drivers’ existence, but it doesn’t have to be so bad in the moment. The Fix-A-Flat Tire Sealant and Tire Inflator not only seals small rips in tires but also re-inflates the tire. Of course, you shouldn’t drive on the tire any longer than you have to, but the sealant and inflation will give you enough distance to get to a place where you can safely change the tire.



30. SubZero Quick-Lock Snowbroom Squeegee Ice Scraper

If you live in a snowy climate, you already know how important a good snowbrush is. We’re here to tell you it’s time to upgrade to the SubZero Quick-Lock Snowbroom Squeegee Ice Scraper.

The quick-lock extension pole expands up to 60 inches and has a durable brush and scraper with comfortable grips on both ends to make quick work of snow. The squeegee also doesn’t hurt if the one at the gas station is terrible or if you’re doing a home car wash.



31. OxGord Windshield Snow Cover

Though snowy cars still need to be fully brushed lest the snow falls off when driving, the OxGord Windshield Snow Cover can save you a ton of time. Just strap it to your car’s windshield ahead of a snowstorm and pull it off when it’s time to drive. You’ll be that much happier to not stand in the cold just to be able to drive with a clear windshield.



