CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Stop Sleeping Through Your Alarm With One of These (Loud!) Devices for Heavy Sleepers

By Sarah Morlock and Allison Bowsher
SPY
SPY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sW1f9_0MRRgzoW00

Everyone knows someone who can sleep through anything. Whether it’s a passing emergency vehicle or even the fire alarm , there are some people who just can’t be budged from their stay in the land of nod. And while it’s easy to equate this resistance to waking as laziness, it turns out the reasons behind heavy sleeping may not be so clear-cut. Scientists are still trying to work out why it’s harder to wake up for some people .

One theory is that your brain is responsible for the way you sleep . In the same way your skin, hair and other body features are predefined, it’s possible your brain, to some extent, is exactly that way, too, when it comes to waking up and enduring disturbances as you sleep.

However, while it’s useful to understand that people are put together differently and wake up to differing levels of sleep interference, a nine o’clock meeting on a Monday is the same for everyone. Walking in late and announcing, “Sorry I’m late, but I’m a heavy sleeper,” isn’t going to win you any friends, which is why ensuring you wake up on time remains a top priority.

What To Look for In An Alarm For Heavy Sleepers

While most of us have alarm functions on our smartphones that can instantly turn them into alarm clocks , if you’re a heavy sleeper, opting for a more traditional alarm clock may be necessary. Those who have hearing issues may not find their smartphones loud enough. We’ve also included alarms on our list that come with a vibrator that can be placed under pillows or mattresses to help heavy sleepers who suffer from hearing loss.

Heavy sleepers may also struggle with getting up in the morning due to poor sleep quality. If you’ve ever talked to a medical provider about bad sleep, you likely know that smartphones and their blue light are a major culprit for poor sleep . By getting smartphones out of the bedroom and replacing them with a traditional alarm clock or a clock that is designed to create an environment that is conducive to healthy sleep (check out some of our sunrise alarm clocks below), heavy sleepers who typically miss their alarm may finally find themselves waking up easier and better rested.

To deal with oversleeping, we’ve put together a list of the best alarm clocks for heavy sleepers. By using extra loud alarms, requiring physical activity, or creating a healthy sleep setting, these alarm clocks will help users wake up on time.

1. Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock

BEST OVERALL

With thousands of rave reviews from users, it’s safe to assume this alarm clock for heavy sleepers is definitely waking someone up. In addition to the average noise production, the Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock comes with red flashing lights and a bed shaker to put under your pillow, sheets or mattress to deliver a sleep-disrupting shake when it’s time to rise. The popular device is available in a range of colors, meaning there’s one for every style of bedroom decor. Plus, the large LED display ensures you can always read the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Twurv_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock $38.99

2. Peakeep Twin Bell Alarm Clock

NO SNOOZE OPTION

Maybe you’ve found an alarm that is loud enough to wake you up in the morning, but the snooze function still makes it difficult to get up on time. Take away the temptation with the small but robust Peakeep Twin Bell Alarm Clock. The traditional alarm clock, which is available in several bold and bright colors, does not have a snooze function, meaning when it goes off, it’s time to get up. Unlike a traditional clock, the Peakeep doesn’t make a ticking noise that could bother some users. Instead, it saves all its volume power for the alarm. Just remember to set the Peakeep every night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23k0Eb_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Peakeep Twin Bell Alarm Clock $11.89

3. Screaming Meanie 220 Alarm Clock

LOUDEST ALARM

The Screaming Meanie 220 Alarm Clock is built with one thing in mind — waking you up. It offers three different levels of sound with the loudest intended to leave no one behind in the land of nod. The battery-powered device is a great choice for travelers and business people who need an alarm clock for heavy sleepers that is slightly more powerful than those found in the average hotel room. The device also comes in a choice of black or blue and has glow-in-the-dark details for easy use when the lights are out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5Vse_0MRRgzoW00


Buy: Screaming Meanie 220 Alarm Clock $25.00

4. Sharper Image Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers

EXTREMELY LOUD

Sharper Image’s Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers didn’t get its name without putting in the work. The clock boasts a piercing 113 dB alarm and it comes with a ‘super shaker bed vibrator’ that goes between the mattress and box spring to ensure that even if users don’t hear their alarm, they’ll feel it. Users can opt for just the alarm, just the shaker, or employ both at the same time. The alarm can also be used by light sleepers thanks to its adjustable volume, dimmer switch, and snooze button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwqgB_0MRRgzoW00


Buy: Sharper Image Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers $59.99

5. Hatch Restore

INCLUDES A READING LIGHT

For an alarm clock that is so much more, we like the Hatch Restore. The Hatch is an alarm clock for heavy sleepers that is focused on giving users a quality night of sleep, which helps them wake up feeling refreshed in the morning. Using the Hatch app, users can set their wind-down time, which will create dim lighting in the bedroom. Various wake-up times can also be programmed, with the Hatch getting brighter and louder as per the user’s request. A white noise option can help create a deep sleep and the Hatch doubles as a reading light. The Hatch can be set through the touch controls on the physical unit or through the app and there are upgrades within the app for those who want to access features like guided meditation, sleep stories, and soundscapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZzeH_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Hatch Restore $129.99

6. Banne Loud Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers

BATTERY POWERED

If you’re not sleeping near an outlet but still need an alarm that is loud, try the Banne Loud Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers. The compact clock allows users to set two alarms each day and pick from three wake-up date modes, so setting one alarm for Monday to Friday and a second for Saturday and Sunday is easy. The Banne has a snooze function and an adjustable nightlight. Designed with a traditional loud bell alarm, the Banne has a clean display that shows the current time, date, and alarm time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kp03g_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Banne Loud Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers $19.99

7. Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels

ANNOYINGLY EFFECTIVE

Whether you’re looking for an alarm clock that will get kids up and moving in the morning or need to give yourself a challenge, the Clocky is annoyingly effective. We mean that in the best way possible. The little alarm that could is available in several colors and does all its own stunts, including rolling, hiding and even jumping small distances when its alarm sounds. Users must catch their Clocky in order to turn off the alarm or hit the snooze, which can be customized for one to eight minutes in length. Get up and get moving with a loud alarm clock that helps users get their steps in each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTnrH_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels $44.99

8. Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

PROMOTES HEALTHY SLEEP HABITS

If part of the reason you need a loud alarm is because of poor sleep quality, which is making you extra groggy in the morning, it’s time to invest in the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light. Like the Hatch, the Philips can be used as a reading light with 10 brightness settings. It also features an FM radio, a tap snooze option, and an auto dimmable display. The Philips creates a simulated sunset and sunrise with its gentle lighting and five natural wakeup sounds, which helps to create a setting that is conducive to healthy sleep habits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZSvE_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light $99.99

9. Travelwey Home LED Digital Alarm Clock

DUAL-SIDED SPEAKERS

The Travelwey Home LED Digital Alarm Clock is an affordable, basic and effective alarm clock that is loud enough to wake even the heaviest of sleepers. The large LED display is ideal for users with vision issues and includes a dimmer slider. The AC electric-powered clock comes with a battery backup to ensure you won’t miss your alarm even in the case of a power outage. The Travelway features low and high alarm volume options and a snooze button. With speakers on both sides of the unit, the Travelway has a sound system that can’t easily be ignored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pWJK_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Travelwey Home LED Digital Alarm Clock $14.97

10. Echo Show 8

BEST SMART ALARM

For an alarm clock that can do so much more, there’s the Echo Show 8. Multiple alarms can be set at once, making it a great option for couples who share a room or users who want to be reminded of appointments or to take medications. Thanks to its smart capabilities, users can opt for their favorite song to be used as their wake-up noise. Using the Alexa capabilities, the alarm can also be turned off or snoozed through voice controls. Of course, there are all the other benefits that come with an Echo Show as well, including video chats, video streaming, music streaming, slide shows, news reports, control over other Alexa-capable smart products in the home, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBQCt_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Echo Show 8 $129.99

11. Magnasonic Projection Alarm Clock

PROJECTS THE TIME ON THE CEILING

For those who fancy a dose of modern tech in their home devices, the Magnasonic Projection Alarm Clock features a built-in projector to display the time on the ceiling or wall, ensuring you can’t ignore what’s going on, even on the darkest and coldest of days when your bed is extra inviting. The unit itself features a large LCD display with time and temperature information as well. Plus, this clock has a built-in AM/FM radio and auxiliary input, allowing you to enjoy your own music through the speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Keeg5_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: Magnasonic Projection Alarm Clock $29.99

12. ROCAM Vibrating Loud Alarm Clock

MULTIFUNCTIONAL

The ROCAM Vibrating Loud Alarm Clock is a smart little device that wakes you up by delivering extra loud, un-ignorable sound, and using a remote vibrating device to attack your sleep from multiple fronts. This alarm clock is great for people who are hearing impaired as well as those who pretend to be when it’s time to get up. The vibrating device can be placed under pillows, duvets, and mattresses. You’ll also find the alarm has a built-in USB charger to ensure you always wake up with a full battery in your smartphone, even if you’re not quite at 100% yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fjal6_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: ROCAM Vibrating Loud Alarm Clock $26.99

13. TITIROBA Wake Up Light

NATURAL ALARM

Wake-up lights are all the rage. Instead of shocking yourself with the harsh buzzing or ringing of a high decibel alarm, clocks like this TITIROBA Wake Up Light work by stimulating your body’s natural reaction to the sunrise. As it works from one percent to 100 percent brightness, your body notices the light and brings you out of your deep sleep. The alarm clock for heavy sleepers does, of course, include normal alarm functions just in case the sunrise mimicking light doesn’t work. Plus, the brightness, lighting, and volume can also be adjusted to match your bedroom requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJnVQ_0MRRgzoW00

Buy: TITIROBA Wake Up Light $39.99

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The 7 Best Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon

Investing in a powerful steam cleaner or heavy-duty vacuum will undoubtedly make your life easier (and cleaner), but there’s one additional tool that everyone should have on hand: a cordless, handheld vacuum. Not only does its lightweight design save your back from lugging a monster machine around the house, but handheld vacuums are super easy to use. Spilled a bowl of rice? No problem. Have a shedding pet? Say less. These powerful little tools are designed to make cleaning small spills a quick, convenient and hassle-free task. Not to mention how much easier it is to clean sofas, stairs and tiny crevices without a cord getting in the way. After a few hours of charging time, these babies are set and ready to go. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before you start suctioning. Here, find a breakdown of what to look for and seven of the best cordless handheld vacuums—from suction power and price range to battery life and maneuverability.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Google Clock bug causes Android users to sleep through alarms, but a fix is coming

A Google Clock bug appears to be doing the rounds, and while it doesn’t do any damage to your phone, the potential for unintended consequences is pretty strong. Reddit users are up in arms that for the past few weeks, the app hasn’t been delivering its promised wake-up calls, causing people to oversleep and risk showing up late for work. The problem is so severe that it’s beginning to impact the app’s reviews on Google Play, where a flurry of one-star ratings have started to appear. But a fix is being worked on.
CELL PHONES
childrensdayton.org

are “okay to wake alarm clocks” okay to use for sleep training?

Sleep training a toddler can be a very daunting task. Just when you think you’re over the hump and can see a light at the end of the tunnel, something changes and you’re back to square one again. One trick of the trade that has recently been growing in popularity...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Help Your Little One Sleep Like a Baby With Super Soft Crib Sheets

We’re still not sure why ‘sleeping like a baby’ is supposed to mean someone slept well, since new parents know that no one is sleeping well for the first (insert timeline here). Weeks, months … years? It can be a struggle. But one thing that shouldn’t be a struggle is finding a sheet that not only fits the mattress in your child’s crib but is also gentle on their skin and easy for you to get on and off. When looking at crib sheets, there are a few things to note. Consider these our crib sheets for crib sheets. Terminology – You...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disturbances#Alarms#Deep Sleep#Smartphones#Sonic
mansionglobal.com

Sleep Smarter: High-Tech Devices to Help You Slumber

Wake up better rested with the help of intelligent technology. With all the insomnia-inducing events of modern life, it's an understatement to say that we could all use a better night's sleep—but how to get there?. Smart technology is happy to help. Intelligent, connected devices that aim to cure common...
ELECTRONICS
Freethink

This implanted microchip may one day control your sleep

We may one day be able to press a button to control our sleep. A wireless device, implanted in the arm, could be a rapid, simple way to control our body’s circadian clock — and that could radically alter how we treat sleeplessness. Living pharmacy: The device, designed to be...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Are the Best Multi-Charging Power Banks for Energy-Thirsty Gadgets

While the technology you hold in your hands has undoubtedly advanced in recent years, one thing which can sometimes feel like it’s lagging behind is battery life. Try taking video, using your GPS navigation and Googling best restaurants near to your current location and it won’t be long before you’re getting the inevitable “Low Battery” alerts flashing up on your screen. When this becomes a reality and a power outlet isn’t nearby, it’s time to call on one of the best multi-charging power banks. Multi-charging power banks provide you with a way to charge multiple devices on the go. No matter...
ELECTRONICS
shutterbug.com

Your Sleep Number Reveals Your Photo Personality

Does your sleep posture predict your photographic ability? As an indicator of your creative potential, it’s as valid Tarot cards, tea leaves and oomancy. We’ve analyzed the top four sleeping poses and invented your personal photographic horoscope. Oomancy is a lost art. It’s the prediction of future events based on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
tyla.com

Is Snoozing Your Alarm Rude To Your Partner?

We’ve all done it, set an alarm early only to snooze it and go back to bed for some much needed rest before having to get up for whatever else we have going on that day. But usually the only person we’re disturbing with our alarms is ourselves. Even if you live with roommates, at least they’re separated by a wall that drowns out most of the sound of your alarm going off every 10 minutes for an hour.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yankodesign.com

Logitech’s latest device is an all-in-one dock that turns your table full of gadgets into the best WFH setup ever

Acting as a sort of universal remote for all your gadgets and appliances, from your desktop to webcam, microphone, and speakers, the Logitech Logi Dock lets you easily control your online presence from one simple device. The dock comes with a simplified set of buttons on the front that let you join and leave meetings, mute and unmute your mic, and even toggle your webcam. Ports on the back let you hook all your desktop peripherals to the Logi Dock for a wire-free clutter-free workplace, and the Logi Dock is compatible with all leading video conferencing platforms, making online collaborations and meetings as easy as pressing a button.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Computer Chairs Designed for Long Hours

In 2019, the average American sat 6.5 hours a day, and the average American teenager sat eight hours a day. This was an increase of an entire hour per day since 2007, and we can only imagine the average has risen even more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the majority of these sitting hours are spent working, gaming or surfing the internet in front of a computer screen. That’s why the computer chair you own is so important. Investing in one of the best computer chairs for long hours can make the quarter of the day you...
ELECTRONICS
Diana

5 Ways To Improve Your Sleep

Picture this. You get into bed, all tucked in after a long day and can’t wait to fall asleep and dream. But something happens, and you can’t seem to shut off. You change positions, throw the blanket off you and drink a glass a water, and…you still can’t fall asleep.
IndieWire

4 LED Light Strips That Will Change the Way You Watch Movies

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A little upgrade never hurts, especially if you’re like a lot of movie lovers and TV bingers spending more time at home. Enhancing your home entertainment setup (regardless of whether it’s your living room, bedroom, or a separate home theater) doesn’t have to be an arduous process. In fact, lighting is just about the fastest, and probably most affordable, way to change the ambiance...
ELECTRONICS
Hello Magazine

53 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas – and with the clock ticking on the countdown to the festive season, it’s time to get shopping for those Top Toys of 2021. Choosing the most joy-inducing Christmas gifts for our kids isn’t always easy, so every shortcut is welcome. Retailers like Amazon and John Lewis, and toy brands like Mattel and Hasbro thankfully make it easy with their annual Top Toys for Christmas lists, revealing the toys that boys and girls are most asking Santa for each year.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy