Best Walmart deals in August 2022

There are plenty of Walmart deals to score right now, as the retailer is already pushing a range of back to school sales as the end of the summer rapidly approaches. Don't forget that you can get exclusive access to specific deals and free shipping on thousands of items if you're a Walmart Plus member.

Right now, the big-box retailer is offering a variety of savings on a range of popular products from Apple iPads to Samsung 4K TVs . In fact, the savings spotlight section of the Walmart website lists over 100,000 products that the retailer has on offer. That's a lot of products to sort through. So, we've compiled the best deals available right now down below, to save having to scroll through page and page to spot the cream of the crop.

Back to school and the best Walmart deals

When it comes to back to school sales Walmart is one of the main retailers you'll definitely want to keep an eye on. The national chain is offering a whole load of sales already with serious money off essential tech including laptops and tablets, not to mention epic deals on educational supplies and household favorites. Whatever your back to school needs there's a good chance that Walmart will have an offer for you.

Best Walmart deals right now

4K TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $118 @ Walmart

As part of the Walmart Memorial Day sales event, Walmart is discounting the price of all smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own onn brand. The Roku platform is our favorite streaming platform and the sale includes budgets TVs as well as big-screen Roku TVs. View Deal

Sceptre 50" 4K TV: was $328 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart is now offering this 50-inch 4K Sceptre TV for just $199. That's the cheapest big-screen TV we've seen all year. It features 4K resolution, a thin-bezel design, and four HDMI ports. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for a no-frills 4K TV. View Deal

TCL 43" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $429 now $297 @ Walmart

This 43-inch TCL 4K TV is fueled by Roku TV, which offers a streamlined user experience. For a limited time, this TV is on sale for $299 and one of the best Walmart deals you can get right now. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $448 now $377@ Walmart

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could want in a new TV: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. It's down from its original price of $448 to just $377. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K UHD Roku TV: was $599 now $319 @ Walmart

This sizeable 55-inch 4K Roku TV is currently $180 off at Walmart. It offers a full 4K UHD panel, plus all the streaming services you could need via Roku TV. View Deal

LG 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $598 now $528 @ Walmart

This 4K television from LG is a real looker and offers Ultra HD images thanks to its Quad-Core Processor. It also contains a filmmaker movie for watching movies the way the director intended, plus a Sports Alert system so you never miss a big play. View Deal

TCL 70" 4K LED Android TV: was $699 now $548 @Walmart

This 70-inch TCL display has been reduced by more than $150. This is a great deal for a television with both a 4K panel as well as HDR support, plus three HDMI ports and Android TV features for streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows. View Deal

LG 65" 4K LED TV: was $1,999 now $1,096 @ Walmart

This LG NanoCell 4K display is more than $1,000 off at Walmart. It offers four times the picture quality of a 1080p panel, and with Smart TV features you can watch just about every streaming service under the sun straight out of the box. View Deal

Samsung 82" 4K Crystal UHD TV: was $1,699 now $1,197 @ Walmart

Yes, it's rather expensive, but this Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV truly is a marvel to behold. The gorgeous Crystal UHD panel also features HDR and a 4K resolution output. It's a ludicrously huge 82-inches, you'll need to clear some series living room space. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497. It's one of the best Walmart deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $300 now $225 @ Walmart

This Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is great for students on the go with its ability to function as both a laptop and tablet. It's not a powerhouse but it'll handle everyday tasks with ease. 15 hours of battery life is another feature that helps this Chromebook stand out. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a versatile device that can function in two distinct modes. Laptop mode allows you to type away as normal, whereas tablet mode flips the display back on itself and turns the machine into a tablet-style device. The laptop features a 14-inch touch screen, AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Gateway 15.6-inch Notebook: was $749 now $699 @ Walmart

This Gateway Creator Series Performance Notebook sports an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SDD. It's an excellent device for work at home and on the move. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $999 now $798 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever (with the price dropping once you add the Surface Pro to your cart). Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for slightly more than $800. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Hurry there are only a few left in stock! View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $889 @ Walmart

For users who want a stylish and powerful laptop, Walmart has the Surface Laptop 3 with 128GB SSD on sale for $899. Though this is even less than the machine was in last year's Christmas sales, so now is the ideal time to buy. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $469 @ Walmart

Despite being a generation old, the 2020 iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. The lack of Face ID or a headphone jack is disappointing but far from a dealbreaker. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $40 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

Kitchen

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $19 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $20, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart deals you'll find for coffee lovers. View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Qt Air Fryer: was $109 now $94 @ Walmart

Allowing you to grill, bake, roast, and fry family favorite foods like chicken, French fries, and onion rings, this Farberware Air Fryer works with little or no oil. Which helps to reduce calories compared to traditional frying. It's also super easy to use and the 3.2 qt food baskets can fit up to 2 pounds of food. View Deal

Ninja 4 Qt Air Fryer: was $89 now $68 @ Walmart

The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer features four functions including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, so it’s a very versatile machine. You can also set the time and temperature yourself, ranging from 105F to 400F. With a 4-quart capacity and dishwasher-safe parts, this air fryer is convenient to use too. A similar model is featured in our best air fryers list. View Deal

Moosoo 12.7 Qt Air Fryer: was $117 now $87 @ Walmart

This Moosoo oil-less air fryer boasts a roomy 12.7 quarts capacity, ideal for cooking up big portions for the entire family. It also sports 360 rapid air technology for quick roasting and a digital LED touchscreen display for easy control.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $109 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is $20 off at Walmart. View Deal

Ninja Foodi Cooker 6.5qt: was $229 now $139 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $80 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss. View Deal

Smart Home

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $30 @ Walmart

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of early Walmart Memorial Day sales that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $30, whereas AC window units start at $154. View Deal

Hamilton Beach Electric Blender: was $44 now $25 @ Walmart

Walmart has knocked $20 off this Hamilton Beach Electric Blender with durable stainless steel blades, 650 Watt motor and ten individual speeds, it's perfect for creating smoothies and fitness drinks. The perfect no frills, kitchen appliance.

Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender: was $88 now $60 @ Walmart

There's nothing worse than a sluggish internet connection, but thankfully Netgear has a solution. This dual-band Wi-Fi range extender will boost your internet speeds up to 1200Mbps and is currently $28 off. View Deal

Roku Ultra LT (4K): was $79 now $46 @ Walmart

The powerful 4K UHD streaming player features a quad-core processor and enhanced voice remote. Watch movies and shows with stunning picture quality that's optimized for your TV. Roku's interface comes with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu. View Deal

Google Nest Indoor Security Camera: was $199 now $114 @ Walmart

Everyone wants peace of mind that their home is secure and protected, and this Google Nest Indoor Security Camera offers just that. It's super easy to install and you can watch the live feed on your smartphone while out and about. Great for keeping an eye on mischievous pets as well. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $124 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum. It offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice. View Deal

Goovi Robotic Vacuum: was $219 now $109 @ Walmart

This Goovi robot vacuum is now $110 off at Walmart. It's self charging, comes with 360 degree smart sensors and offers 1600PA of suction power. It's a great robot vacuum that works best on hard floors or medium length carpets. View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $196 @ Walmart

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. As part of the Walmart deals event, the retailer is slashing $53 off. View Deal

Headphones

Onn True Wireless Earbuds: was $19 now $16 @ Walmart

Yes, they're unabashedly AirPods knock offs, but the Onn True Wireless Earbuds are as cheap as they get when it comes to inexpensive wireless earbuds. They're IPX5 waterproof and offer up to 4 hours of playtime with an extra 8 hours provided by the charging case. View Deal

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 don a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday use, the gym, and running. Get them now while they're on sale. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Walmart

Apple's premium in-ear wireless headphones are down to $197. The AirPods Pro deliver sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. This deal now equals the lowest price for the earbuds so far this year. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $147 @ Walmart

The wildly popular Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are currently half price at Walmart. These on-ear cans are renowned more for style than audio quality but at this price are a solid buy. Several colors are on sale, with the Rose Gold also available for just $147. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones : was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Bose’s dual-mic, noise-rejecting system is not only incredible for blocking out distractions, but also enhances sound quality for phone calls and video chats. Add in 20 hours of battery life and you have a winner. View Deal

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $22 @ Walmart

Become a medieval Viking and conquer all of England in the massive open-world RPG. With hundreds of hours of content in the base game alone, and multiple DLC expansions as well, this is one of the biggest time sinks on the PS5. View Deal

Need for Speed: Heat: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart

The latest entry in EA's long-running street racing series, Need for Speed: Heat, is more than 50% off at Walmart on Xbox One. It'll play on Xbox Series X as well. View Deal

Call of Duty: Vanguard: was $59 now $45 @ Walmart

The latest entry in the long-running Call of Duty franchise is $15 off at Walmart. Offering three distinct modes including campaign, multiplayer, and zombies there's plenty of first-person shooting action here to keep you entertained for months. View Deal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 @ Walmart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their multiverse counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish. View Deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 PlayStation Headset: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart

Turtle Beach is one of the biggest manufactures of gaming headsets, and the Stealth 600 is one of its best. Compatible with the PS4 and PS5 (plus, PC) it's a great set of cans for lengthy online gaming sessions. View Deal

PS5: from $399 @ Walmart (check stock)

Out of stock: Walmart restocked the PS5 console ($499) and the PS5 Digital Edition throughout 2021, and we expect more drops in 2022. More restocks will certainly come but we don't know exactly when, so make sure to check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates. View Deal

Xbox Series X: for $499 @ Walmart (check stock)

Out of stock: Walmart is sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ($299) right now. It's worth checking to see if the console returns to Walmart; be sure to read our guide on Xbox Series X restocks for the latest updates. View Deal

ASUS TUF 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $427 now $348 @ Walmart

This ASUS TUF 31.5-inch gaming monitor is perfect for PC gamers. It features an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate and is designed for immersive gameplay. It's currently just shy of $80 off at Walmart. View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming bundle packs everything you need to jump head first into PC gaming. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Plus, you also get an Omen 400 gaming mouse and Omen 800 gaming headset. It'd now dropped below $1,000, which is an excellent price for this bundle. View Deal

