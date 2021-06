The Chinese company Huawei is organizing a very important demonstration event scheduled for Wednesday, June 2. The main role should be played by the new HarmonyOS 2.0, which will finally reach mobile phones. Although this is a bit of an event, we still see the introduction of some new products. It shouldn’t be missing between them, for example Another top watch From this brand. So far, the new model has been mainly speculation and leaks, while the visual aspect has been unusually secret. This is changing now. They appeared a few days before launch Leaked images of Huawei Watch 3.