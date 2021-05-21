46 Quotes About Sunshine That Will Energize Your Day

Sunny days are truly the best! There's so much to enjoy. Light dappling through the trees as you sit on your back porch with a big glass of iced tea. Dusting off all your helmets and going for a family bike ride. Catching drips from the side of your ice cream cone as you walk down the street on a warm summer night. Picking and eating a warm tomato you've grown in your own garden. And this is only scratching the surface! After the gloomy winter months, we can all use a little (or a lot) of vitamin D, and a sunny day is not only good for our health, according to many of these wise sayings, they are also good for our soul as well. Life can hand us hard times and dark days, there are a lot of verses and even more quotes for the days and seasons that are hard to bear. And even when life isn't going exactly the way you'd hoped, a sunny day has the power to pick up your mood so you'll forget your worries, even if just for a little while.