newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

46 Quotes About Sunshine That Will Energize Your Day

By Leah Hall
countryliving.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny days are truly the best! There's so much to enjoy. Light dappling through the trees as you sit on your back porch with a big glass of iced tea. Dusting off all your helmets and going for a family bike ride. Catching drips from the side of your ice cream cone as you walk down the street on a warm summer night. Picking and eating a warm tomato you've grown in your own garden. And this is only scratching the surface! After the gloomy winter months, we can all use a little (or a lot) of vitamin D, and a sunny day is not only good for our health, according to many of these wise sayings, they are also good for our soul as well. Life can hand us hard times and dark days, there are a lot of verses and even more quotes for the days and seasons that are hard to bear. And even when life isn't going exactly the way you'd hoped, a sunny day has the power to pick up your mood so you'll forget your worries, even if just for a little while.

www.countryliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Love Quotes#Sunny Days#Life Quotes#Sunshine#Iced Tea#Verses#Earth#Drips#Eternity#Today#Trees#Glass#Faith#Bike#Surface
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Helmets
Related
Kevin TateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

KEVIN TATE: Sunshine key on laundry day for the mind

Percolator to get the day’s coffee underway, the Boy passed through the. kitchen with a worried look on his face. “You need to slow down before you break,” the Old Man said. “I’m not doing. anything at all right now,” the Boy said. “You know what I mean,” the Old...
Lifestyleboardingarea.com

Happy 21 Day!

Taking a respite from the important hard-hitting breaking urgent travel news of the day — such as an airline passenger who snorts cocaine and brandishes a knife while claiming he is Genghis Khan, a guest setting his hotel room on fire before leaving for the airport, a controversial chief executive officer of an airline being named the chairman of an airline alliance, a last call for registering to attend virtual training sessions on how to travel, and countless so-called credit card “deals” — I thought I would help end this week on a fun note…
LifestyleThrive Global

Quotes to make you happy !!

Without happiness our days won’t be good. Its just a day that passes in the year. But when a day ends with happiness we never forget that particular day. We’ll remember it forever. Lets make our days happy by reading and implementing the quotes in our life. Happiness is the...
Family Relationshipswomansday.com

40 Quotes About the Loss of a Father That Will Comfort You

Losing your father may be inevitable, but that doesn’t make that loss any easier. Whether your dad passed after living a long, full life, or was taken from this earth far too soon, it's likely that you'll feel his absence for years to come. This year especially, many people are reeling from the loss of a father or father-figure to COVID-19. More than ever, Father’s Day 2021 will serve as a painful reminder of grief for many families. Thankfully, Father's Day quotes about the loss of a father can help provide comfort and solidarity during an otherwise difficult day — or any day where his loss is hitting you particularly hard.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

30 Quotes for National Brothers' Day

If there was ever a year to send a little extra love to your bro on National Brother’s Day (May 24), this year is it. Sure, he may have picked on you growing up, but absence makes the heart grow fonder. If you’ve found yourself longing for your halcyon childhood days of yore recently, tell your brother how much you care with one of these quotes.
Books & LiteratureDaily Gate City

You'll take the best trip ever 'This Summer'

This summer is going to be the best one ever. You’ve got dozens of things planned: time with friends and family, a weekend getaway or two, cookouts, parades, a neighborhood party, your schedule is packed already. Yep, this will be a summer you’ll never forget; as in the new novel, “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner, that alone could be a good thing or a bad thing.
HealthThe New Yorker

You’ll Feel Better if You Go Outside

Sure, maybe it would be nice to get Vitamin D to my brain and body so that they can continue their cute little vital functions, but afterward I’d probably have a slight headache from my grass allergies, so it’s really better that I stay in. Perhaps I’d enjoy stretching my...
CelebrationsPosted by
FIRST For Women

10 Sentimental and Heartwarming Mother’s Day Quotes

As a mom, your loved ones should be showering you with gifts, flowers, or a cute card from the store on your special day. While these tokens of affection are much appreciated, it’s also often the simplest gesture that touch our hearts the most. If you’re looking for other ways to feel the love, these heartwarming Mother’s Day quotes will do just that.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
POPSUGAR

Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation Will Put You in the Mood to Travel and Fall in Love

After falling in love with Emily Henry's last summer, I couldn't slam the button fast enough to select her newest book, People We Meet on Vacation ($16), as my Book of the Month Club April pick. And while the two books tell completely different stories — Beach Read has an enemies-to-lovers plot, while People We Meet on Vacation is a friends-to-lovers story — I loved them equally.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

It’s Okay If You Feel Broken Today

Today, it’s okay to be broken. It’s okay to be hurt or discouraged, and you don’t have to make yourself be ‘okay’. No, not today. Today, it’s okay to feel lonely. Maybe things had been tough. Maybe he fell out of love and you just felt out of place. And that’s okay. Today, cry as much as you can. Breathe as much as you need to. You don’t have to fake a smile. No, not today.
Celebrationsasumetech.com

Happy Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, SMS For You

Mother’s Day 2021: Wishing all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is celebrated on April 9 every year. Mothers’s Day Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Images: Today is Mother’s Day. Our mothers are our superwomen and biggest supporters – always there to listen to us. A hug from our mother means the world but do we tell them enough how much we love and appreciate them. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunuty to show our gratitude, love and affection to our mothers. This year it’s best to stay home and celebrate Mother’s Day safely amid the pandemic. On her special day, tell your mom how much she means to you. Write her heartwarming messages, make personalised handmade gifts or cook her a special meal. Make Mother’s Day really special for her. Mother’s Day marked on April 9, is a celebration of motherhood; it is a day to honor any one who plays the role of a mother in society. Click here for all you need to know about Mother’s Day.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

25 “Good Luck” Texts To Send Your SO When They Have A Big Day Ahead

When you're in a happy, healthy relationship, your partner can often feel like your own personal cheerleader. If you two make a solid team, there's nothing like having someone you love in your corner. Of course, just like there will be times when you need your partner to be there for you, there will also be times when they'll need you to do the same for them. If your boo has a big day ahead, then I’ve got some ideas for “good luck” texts to send him, her, or them that will make your main squeeze feel confident and loved when they need it most.
Travelwilliamspioneer.com

Life, as I See it: What’s your chapter?

I’ve had several revelations in the past few months. I’ve come to the now or never chapter of my life. The first shot of reality came in February when my grandson Bodhi was born. It was then that I realized just how old I’ll be when this sweet baby graduates high school. Yikes!
Healthgoodmenproject.com

35 Quotes for Caregivers That’ll Brighten Your Day

Those who care for others are the backbone of a functioning society, and yet, sometimes they go unappreciated. For that reason, even the greatest caregivers need reminders that what they are doing is important, and their time spent giving is valued. These inspirational quotes for caregivers will help you remember your “why,” and send you on your way with a reinvigorated optimism. When you have peace and pride in your heart, you will be a light to others as well.
Public HealthThe Conscious Cat

Sunday Quotes: Relief

Last Sunday I got my second Covid jab, and relief doesn’t even begin to describe what I felt. It truly feels like the end of this year-long nightmare is finally getting closer, and I can’t wait to resume some activities I haven’t felt comfortable with for over a year. I’ve...