The 44 Best Self-Help Books for Personal Development

If you feel like you’ve tried everything and life still isn’t panning out the way you had hoped, it’s time to sit down with a good read. Self-help books are specifically written for people hoping to further their personal development. Each of the best self-help books on Amazon has hundreds, if not thousands, of previous readers who have taken the time to read and come out the other side for the better. Many feel their lives are so improved that they’ve left glowing reviews.

Though some think self-help books amount to a whole lot of nothing, those who have sat down, read, and listened to what has been written would argue their worth. Just remember, it’s important to pick the best self-help book for you . Before you buy your first or next self-help book, consider the following.

Who is the author? Anyone can write ebooks, so be sure to research the author’s credentials prior to purchase. Are they the type of person who inspires you?

Will the book’s tone speak to you? There are self-help books written for every age group and every type of person. Some are quite informal while others are quite demanding. Read the first few pages of the book before purchase to check if the author’s tone resonates with your personality.

What do you need help with? There are self-help books for people who need help with their finances, help with the loss of a loved one, and help with their health and everything in between. Think long and hard about what topic you want to learn more about before diving in.

Once you’ve answered the questions above and selected your self-help book, don’t be afraid to read it critically. You don’t have to agree with everything the author says, but hopefully, the book includes some valuable piece of inspiration.

Below, we’ve picked out the best self-help books available on Amazon (and elsewhere) that made us want to tell others that they need to read this book . There are titles for a number of different problems and even an option for minds who prefer a mix of reading and writing. Generally, each book is aimed at a life problem and offers you methods for fixing it. Check out the titles and choose the one for your needs. Alternatively, if you’ve read all of the self-help books , try visiting another world with our round-up of the best sci-fi books and the best books for men .

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT BOOKS

How to Make Sh*t Happen by Sean Whalen

BEST FOR THE PROCRASTINATOR

Ah, procrastinating. It’s great, isn’t it? I bet half the reason you’re reading this is to put off doing something important. If that’s the case, it may be time to sit down with How to Make Sh*t Happen by Sean Whalen . Inside this book, you’ll find the secrets to making more money, getting in shape, creating epic relationships and generally getting your life where you want it to be. Stop being taken for a ride by your out-of-control life and get behind the wheel with Whalen’s tips and tricks.

Buy: How to Make Sh*t Happen: Make more money, get in better shape, create epic relationships and control your life! $5.59

Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell

THOUGHT PROVOKING

We make thousands of big and small choices every day, often without realizing we are making a choice. In Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink , the celebrated writer examines what factors influence our decision-making skills and how we can improve upon something we do every day. Rather than taking every factor into account for each decision, Gladwell explains how the best decision-makers are able to zone in on the most important points.

Buy: link: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell $11.99

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

BEST FOR THE CAREER MAN

By reading The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey , you’ll learn where you’re going wrong in life. The book’s advice has transformed the lives of presidents, CEOs, educators and more. Each one of the seven habits is easy in application without being overly simplistic. In that process lies the beauty of the book. No matter who or what you are, this book is sure to help you in some way.

Buy: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Covey $17.00 (orig. $18.99) 10% OFF

Make Your Bed by William H. McRaven

BEST FOR THE RECENT GRADUATE

Would you believe everything begins by making your bed? If you read and believe Make Your Bed by William H. McRaven , your bed routine is where you start on a path to changing the world. This book is based on a Navy SEAL’s inspiring graduation speech and has since become a #1 New York Times bestseller. In the book, Admiral McRaven offers lessons and principles he learned as he trained and eventually became a Navy Seal. McRaven gives practical and straightforward steps to help you deal with some of your most challenging times.

Buy: Make Your Bed by William H. McRaven $11.58 (orig. $20.00) 42% OFF

Unfu*k Yourself by Gary John Bishop

BEST FOR STRAIGHTFORWARD ADVICE

That’s right, it’s time to unfu*k yourself. In other words, it’s time to start living the life you were meant to, not the one you find yourself stuck in now. Unfu*k Yourself by Gary John Bishop is part of a series of books that pride themselves on being BS-free, refreshing and no-nonsense with a tough-love approach to dealing with your self-imposed limitations. Inside the book, you’ll find all the tools you need to correct your trajectory and get rid of what’s holding you back while reminding you of one thing — ”Here’s what you’ve forgotten: You’re a fu*king miracle of being.”

Buy: Unfu*k Yourself by Gary John Bishop $12.79 (orig. $21.99) 42% OFF

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

BEST PHILOSOPHICAL

Any book featured in the premiere issue of O: The Oprah Magazine and on Oprah’s Favorite Things segment has already won us over. Add in over 7,000 positive Amazon, and we’re at a loss for a downside. Inside The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz , you’ll learn about the self-limiting beliefs preventing you from feeling joy and permitting you to endure needless suffering in your life. The book is based on ancient wisdom with four fundamental ideas — be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, don’t make assumptions and always do your best. It may sound simple, but with so much positivity surrounding it, can you really afford to ignore The Four Agreements ?

Buy: The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz $7.74 (orig. $12.95) 40% OFF

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

CLASSIC PICK

It may have been more than 80 years since Dale Carnegie wrote How to Win Friends & Influence People , but manners haven’t changed. In this book, which has been updated to leave out outdated references to gender and race, Carnegie expounds on the golden rule, “Treat others how you would like to be treated.” Throughout the book, he focuses on using this rule to get people to like you, to convince people of your arguments and to change the way other people think without making them resentful. Because the advice can be used in every part of your life, from your romantic relationships to your career, this book should be on your must-read self-help book list.

Buy: How to Win Friends & Influence People $10.50 (orig. $17.99) 42% OFF

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

BEST FOR THE MODERN MAN

You probably think you’ve already mastered this art, but inside The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson , you’ll find completely new levels of uncaring. This may seem unkind, but Manson argues that not caring about every little thing will make you a better and happier person. The #1 New York Times bestseller has sold over six million copies and comes with over 4,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers. One of the book’s key messages is that even though you’ve been taught positivity can fix everything, the world is screwed and the best way to deal with it is learning to live with it. Just remember, there are only so many things in this life we can care about at one time, so figuring out which of those to think about is a very important task.

Buy: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson $14.30 (orig. $26.99) 47% OFF

Atomic Habits by James Clear

BEST FOR BUILDING GOOD HABITS

Atomic Habits by James Clear is all about habits. Wherever you’ve got your sights set, creating good habits and breaking bad habits is a learning process that has remarkable results on day-to-day life. For anyone thinking, “I’ve tried to change, but it just doesn’t work,” this book will give you new and innovative systems to use in changing your habits. Other benefits of the book include finding time for acquiring new habits, overcoming a lack of motivation and creating an environment to easily achieve success.

Buy: Atomic Habits by James Clear $11.98 (orig. $27.00) 56% OFF

You are a Badass by Jen Sincero

BEST FOR THE SELF-SABOTAGING MAN

It’s time you realized how great you are, and with You are a Badass by Jen Sincero , you can make that happen. This how-to guide will make you understand exactly why you are who you are and how to love the things in life that you simply cannot change. By the end of the book, you’ll be ready to create a life you love.

Buy: You are a Badass by Jen Sincero $8.45 (orig. $17.00) 50% OFF

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

MOST SPIRITUAL

Brought to fame thanks to Oprah’s Favorite Things show back in 2002, The Power of Now has sold over two million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. The main crux of the book is that your thinking mind is the “natural enemy” of enlightenment. With enlightenment, we can embark on a journey of personal growth leading to a deep understanding that being fully present is the only way to enjoy a pain-free life. Reviewers of the book claim that it has changed their emotional state for the better.

Buy: The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle $7.51 (orig. $17.00) 56% OFF

Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins

BEST PSYCHOLOGY-BASED BOOK

For anyone who wants to significantly change their life but feels stuck in place, Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins is a must-read. In this book, Robbins teaches the psychology of change, encouraging readers to use the most effective techniques to master their emotions, their relationships, their finances and their bodies. He then outlines a self-mastery program that helps people take control of their lives and create their own destinies. While these might seem like big promises, hundreds of reviewers swear this book changed their lives for the better.

Buy: Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins $10.99 (orig. $20.00) 45% OFF

Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins

BEST FOR THE ATHLETE

Any self-help book with a five-star rating after over 3,000 reviews on Amazon deserves your attention. Inside the book, you’ll find out about David Goggins’ extraordinary journey to become the only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Controller. Because of this, he has set numerous records and become “The Fittest (Real) Man in America” according to Outside magazine. The major principle delivered in the book is based around the 40% rule, which says the average person is nowhere near to achieving their maximum potential. If you want to, you can learn to push past pain and fear and head towards the 100% mark.

Buy: Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins $21.34 (orig. $24.99) 15% OFF

Your Turn: How to Be an Adult by Julie Lythcott-Haims

FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

No one said growing up and making your own decisions would be easy, and quite frankly, there are no perfect answers. But in Your Turn: How to Be an Adult by Julie Lythcott-Haims, the author addresses what it means to be successful, homeownership, marriage, choosing your career, and what that means if it diverges from your passion. Plus, the anxieties of student loan debt and the ever-changing economy. Through stories told by millennials, Lythcott-Haims guides you on how to deal with life’s challenges and emerge as your adult self. It may be one of the best self-help books for those in their early 20s.

Buy: Your Turn: How to Be an Adult $14.19 (orig. $26.99) 47% OFF

Four Sacred Secrets by Preethaji and Krishnaji

SELF HELP THROUGH MEDITATION

To understand how to manifest the things you want, you should pick up a copy of The Four Sacred Secrets by Preethajiand and Krishnaji. The steps are geared towards learning to change how you think so that everything will start to align and be in sync. There is also an emphasis on letting go of perceptions you have had of yourself from past experiences and how to rewrite a new story about who you currently are. While you can buy a paper copy or download the regular book, the audio version may be the best way to experience The Four Sacred Secrets. The authors lead the 9-minute meditation practices, so you can focus and concentrate, allowing you the full experience, making it one of the best self-help books when you need to remember the importance of being grounded and mindful.

Buy: The Four Sacred Secrets $16.19 (orig. $26.00) 38% OFF

What Happened to You : Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing

SELF HELP BY OPRAH

It is very easy to ask someone what is wrong with them or ask yourself, “Why did I do that?” to find out why behavior that seemed illogical or thoughtless occurred. However, you may learn by reading What Happened To You: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Bruce D. Perry, MD, Ph.D., and Oprah Winfrey that this may not be the question you should be asking. They instead suggest that to get to the core of someone’s behavior, a more valid question may be to ask what happened to them. It can get to the root of what trauma you might have experienced that now caused you to react the way you do. And asking “what happened to you” could be an excellent way to deal with the past and build a healthier future.

Buy: What Happened to You: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing $14.49 (orig. $28.99) 50% OFF

Get Over It!: Thought Therapy for Healing the Hard Stuff by Iyanla Vanzant

HONORABLE MENTION

Iyanla Vanzant has been dispensing no-nonsense advice for more than 25 years. And the message is always geared toward self-examination and coming to terms with what you have gone through to get to adulthood. And once again, in Get Over It, Vanzant talks us through fear, tragedies, and suffering, making it clear that though there are at times when other people and circumstances can impact us, some of what we experience is based on what we think. In Get Over It!: Thought Therapy for Healing the Hard Stuff there is an emphasis on “thought therapy,” a process of neutralizing self-destroying negative thoughts and patterns. If you are willing to do the work and dig deep, it can help you to change and grow.

Buy: Get Over It!: Thought Therapy for Healing the Hard Stuff $9.99

It’s Hard to Be A Person by Brett Newski

BEST FOR OVERCOMING ANXIETY

The concept for this book all started with a few doodles Newski posted on his social media, a reflection of his battle with depression and anxiety. Those drawings became a series and now a book. While mental health is a complex subject, humor can go a long way toward making a day more bearable.



Buy: It’s Hard to Be a Person $23.95

We Were Made for These Times by Kaira Jewel Lingo

BEST FOR ACCEPTING CHANGE

Sometimes everything that we rely on to keep our lives on steady ground, be it a job, a relationship, or a community, can change in an instant. This self-help book touches on that disruption and how we can handle stressful change and face the unknown. Change can feel scary and threatening, but this book helps us to navigate transitions and regain a sense of stability in daily life.



Buy: We Were Made for These Times $9.95 (orig. $14.95) 33% OFF

BUSINESS AND LEADERSHIP BOOKS

Betting on You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) Take Control of Your Career

BEST FOR PEOPLE PLEASERS

As you start to head back into the workplace, it may just be time to flip the switch and become more focused on pursuing what you want. This is where Betting on You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) , Take Control of Your Career by Laurie Ruettimann comes in. Ruettimann, a career coach and HR consultant, guides you based on her own experience of feeling unhappy and uninspired, plus stories and advice from others who were able to get back into the driver’s seat of their lives. Ruettimann will teach you the importance of signing off for the day, fixing finances, and losing imposter syndrome. Above all Ruettimann lays the framework that teaches you the value of betting on yourself.

Buy: Betting on You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) Take Control of Your Career $11.59 (orig. $25.99) 55% OFF

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek

BEST FOR ENTREPRENEURS

You may be familiar with Simon Sinek’s TED Talk (it’s the third most watched in the series), but did you know he also has a critically acclaimed self-help book? In his book, Sinek examines that common thread among great leaders – the ‘why’ behind their actions. From Martin Luther King Jr. to the Wright Brothers, Sinek examines the why of success and how these principles can be applied to the reader’s goals.

Buy: Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek $12.99

Turn the Ship Around!: A True Story of Turning Followers into Leaders by L. David Marquet

BEST FOR VETERANS

A great book for any kind of leader, from parents to coaches to those in workplace settings, David Marquet uses his experience of turning a last-place Naval fleet into a first-place finisher. The high-ranking naval officer found that challenging the status quo and empowering his crew to be leaders instead of followers helped improve performance and morale.

Buy: Start with Why: Turn the Ship Around!: A True Story of Turning Followers into Leaders by L. David Marquet Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek $16.99

Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport

BEST FOR FOCUSING AT WORK

With an increasing number of factors vying for our attention every day, it can be difficult to focus on tasks in an effective manner. In his leadership book, Cal Newport addresses this issue, which acts as a guide for professionals who want to work within the noise while achieving their goals.

Buy: Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport $15.99

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

BEST FINANCIAL

First published 23 years ago, Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki is still challenging the way people think about money. This book chronicles what Kiyosaki learned growing up with two father figures. His dad was a “poor dad,” while his best friend’s dad was a “rich dad.” Kiyosaki then shows readers how to leverage assets and cash flow in order to become wealthier. This book might redefine the way you look at and spend money for the better.

Buy: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki $8.99

Who Moved My Cheese? by Dr. Spencer Johnson

BEST SELF-HELP BOOK YOUR PARENTS PROBABLY READ

If you’re old enough, you likely remember the immense popularity of Who Moved My Cheese? back in the late 1990s. While you won’t see incessant ads for the book nowadays, the message remains as important as ever. Dr. Spencer Johnson, “ one of the world’s most respected thinkers” according to his bio, explains how humans emotionally react to change and then gives tips on how to control those reactions very methodically. However, this isn’t done in the style of a normal self-help book in which the author simply gives his or her advice to the reader. Instead, this book is written as a fable, keeping the reader entertained while imparting the wisdom of Dr. Johnson.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

MOST TIMELESS ADVICE

At the beginning of the 20th century, Napoleon Hill spent more than 20 years studying more than five hundred individuals to test one specific formula for wealth handed down to him by Andrew Carnegie. His studies led him to believe that this formula is, in fact, effective at creating a fortune. You’ll have to read this book to find out what that formula is. This self-help book was first published in 1937, but even after over 80 years, people still profess this book has changed how they think about money.

Buy: Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill $7.49 (orig. $10.00) 25% OFF

SELF CARE

Start Where You Are Journal

BEST WORKBOOK

If reading alone doesn’t do it for you, then the Start Where You Are Journal could be the answer. In this interactive journal, creativity, mindfulness, and self-motivation are nurtured while you learn to navigate the sometimes overwhelming task of dealing with day-to-day life. You’ll find a mix of inspiring quotes from writers, artists and a number of other visionaries. Plus, the journal asks you to use prompts to reflect and write down your feelings.

Buy: Start Where You Are Journal $18.99

Follow Your Bliss by Alyssa Kuchta

BEST FOR MOVING FORWARD

This incredible book offers timeless wisdom from trailblazers to help mindfully navigate every stage in life. Whether that’s graduation, a new job, or a big move, it’s full of guidance and advice based on the experience of incredible thought leaders like Miki Agrawal, Social Entrepreneur and Author, Founder of WILD, THINX, and TUSHY, Eliza Blank, Founder and CEO of The Sill, Lauren Singer, Environmental activist, Founder and CEO of Package Free Shop, and Founder of Trash Is For Tossers, and more.



Buy: Follow Your Bliss $10.59 (orig. $19.99) 47% OFF

Champagne for One by Rebekah Iliff

BEST FOR SELF-LOVE

This collection of essays, satires and illustrations is about being alone and how it doesn’t have to be lonely. At a time when many of us have experienced a great deal of isolation, this is a great way to reflect on solitude and look at it from a whole new perspective.



Buy: Champagne for One $14.99 (orig. $16.95) 12% OFF

The Healing Self by Deepak Chopra M.D. and Rudolph E. Tanzi Ph. D.

BEST PHYSICAL HEALTH

In The Healing Self , two of the most important medical minds of our time come together to discuss the importance of the immune system to lifelong health. They bring to the table cutting-edge research that explores the connections between your mind and your body, your genes and your immunities. Then, they go on to provide the tools you need to create your own plan for self-healing. The doctors draw on examples, like the fact that Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and diabetes can develop in your body over decades due to chronic stress and inflammation, to prove that “self-healing” is necessary to peak health.

Buy: The Healing Self $15.30 (orig. $17.00) 10% OFF

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo

BEST FOR MAKING PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CHANGES

Before she hosted a Netflix show that displayed the incredible physical and mental transformation that comes from parting with the past, Marie Kondo was an author who wrote about the Japanese are of decluttering and organizing. Kondo, a cleaning consultant, uses her book to unpack her KonMari Method, teaching readers how to declutter the tangible items in their life, which in turn makes room for a more calm and centered mental and emotional state. It’s time to decide what really sparks joy.

Buy: The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo $9.99

Decluttering for Dummies by Jane Stoller

BEST FOR GETTING ORGANIZED

We all have a lot of clutter in our lives, from attics to garages and basements. This book helps us to find solutions to eliminate the excess “stuff” in our lives, and then learn to live a more minimalist, tidier lifestyle so we can get and stay organized in the long haul.



Buy: Decluttering For Dummies $21.99

Called to Be Creative by Mary Potter Kenyon

BEST FOR ARTISTIC PEOPLE

Creative people sometimes struggle to call on that exact creativity when they need to perform, but this book helps us to again find that spark and unlock our true potential for a creative life. Fully inspirational, we can all learn from this book, whether or not we consider ourselves to be creative.



Buy: Called to Be Creative $18.40

The Adonis Complex: How to Identify, Treat and Prevent Body Obsession in Men and Boys by Pope, Phillips and Olivardia

BEST FOR MALE BODY IMAGE

While it’s easy to find books on body image and self-care that are directed toward female-identifying readers, it’s not as easy for men. The Adonis Complex is a term given to the widespread trend toward boys and men achieving the unrealistic, ‘perfect’ physique. The book covers how to spot warning signs of the Adonis Complex and examines the societal impact that has led to the widespread issue.

Buy: The Adonis Complex: How to Identify, Treat and Prevent Body Obsession in Men and Boys by Pope, Phillips and Olivardia $16.89 (orig. $20.95) 19% OFF

Rising Strong by Brené Brown, Ph.D., LMSW

BEST FOR SURVIVAL INSTINCT

This brilliant work is about committing to being vulnerable and surviving our greatest struggles to get to the other side and live our best life. Sometimes we have to experience the uncomfortable to find our place of greater comfort and core selves.



Buy: Rising Strong: How the Ability to Reset Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead $9.71 (orig. $18.00) 46% OFF

Live Well Every Day by Dr. Alex George

BEST FOR LIVING OUR BEST LIFE

We all deserve the love and life that we crave. This book helps us to create the love and life we want in a way that boosts our mental health. We all have the mental strength to survive any situation in life, we just have to face it and make smarter, healthier decisions. This book will help us to do just that.



Buy: Live Well Every Day $14.39 (orig. $22.99) 37% OFF

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

BEST FOR BEING POSITIVE

This book is, as the title suggests, intended to create comfort. It does so by using the author’s own life experiences in a way that could be an inspiration and a soothing exercise to someone going through a troubled time. Whether or not you are experiencing anxiety and depression, this book can help you focus on the positive and get to the other side.

How To Sort Your F*cking Life Out by Greg Zuckerman

BEST FOR INNER GROWTH

In this work, Zuckerman doesn’t hold back. This book isn’t the answer when it comes to finding the meaning and significance. For people who understand there is no secret to happiness but are looking for evidence-based solutions to assist them in getting their lives back on track, this is the place for you.



Buy: HOW TO SORT YOUR FUCKING LIFE OUT $10.83

The 5 A.M Club by Robin Sharma

BEST FOR EARLY RISERS

This book suggests getting up at 5 a.m. each day to make the most of the day, from a point of productivity to mental well-being. The root of it all is the 20/20/20 rule, which involves devoting 20 minutes of each hour to exercise, reflection, and study.



Buy: The 5 AM Club $18.74 (orig. $31.93) 41% OFF

BEST FOR BOOK CLUBS

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson

HEALING FROM DEPRESSION

It is understood that Jenny Lawson suffers from depression as she addresses it in her books. And once again instead of keeping her coping skills under wraps, Lawson in her new book Broken (In the Best Possible Way) , is transparent in a brutally humorous way. She shares information about her experimental treatment of transcranial magnetic stimulation and other daily events that be difficult, but with Lawson’s authentic tone, it may help you to start to understand that everything is an ebb and flow and that disappointments will eventually pass.

Buy: Broken (in the best possible way) $12.79 (orig. $27.99) 54% OFF

You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown

WRITTEN FOR THE BLACK EXPERIENCE

Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement, and inspirational speaker Brené Brown, teamed up with a group of Black writers, artists, academics, and activists to compile profound and powerful essays on the Black experience. You Are Your Best Thing is designed as a space for readers to feel safe enough to be vulnerable and feel seen.

Buy: You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown $16.20 (orig. $27.00) 40% OFF

Eat Pray Love Made Me Do It: Life Journeys Inspired by the Bestselling Memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert and More

BEST BOOK CLUB

Elizabeth Gilbert’s memoir was an instant book club favorite and became a feature film starring Julia Roberts. Now the author is returning to her Eat, Pray, Love experience by sharing the stories of her readers who were inspired by Gilbert to set out on their own journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance. The book’s stories will likely once again inspire readers to seek out their own travels, both literal and emotional.

Buy: Eat Pray Love Made Me Do It: Life Journeys Inspired by the Bestselling Memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert and More

Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay

BEST FOR BODY POSITIVITY

For anyone who has struggled to accept their body as it is, celebrated writer Roxane Gay’s memoir is a must-read. Gay chronicles her childhood and past traumas in frank and relatable terms while discussing how others have affected her view of herself. As Gay says at the beginning of her book, the memoir doesn’t end with a smaller body but instead with a better relationship with the body she has.

Buy: Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay $12.99

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb

BEST BIRD’S EYE VIEW

If you’re not interested in a straightforward self-help book, check out Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb. When a crisis pushed Gottlieb, a therapist, to seek out a professional for her mental health, she began to see her patient’s struggles mirroring her own. Personal and heartfelt, Gottlieb’s book examines how many of us are struggling with the same issues while discussing these deep and difficult topics with humor and candor.

Buy: Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb $11.99

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

BEST FICTIONAL

Not all self-help books have to be non-fiction. In The Alchemist , Paulo Coelho has inspired millions of people to follow their dreams and listen to their hearts. This is a tale of self-discovery that gently teaches its lessons through a very entertaining story full of magic and mysticism. Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy, travels to faraway lands in search of treasure. What he finds along the way might surprise and inspire you to recognize the opportunities your life has provided.

Buy: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho $13.29 (orig. $17.99) 26% OFF