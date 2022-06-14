Best Dyson fan 2022: fans to cool, heat, purify and even humidify the air

The best Dyson fans do so much more than just cool the air. Nowadays, the best Dyson fans are not justfans, and so will cool, heat, humidify and even purify the air of your home. They also look rather chic while doing so. Is this summer the year you decide you upgrade to one of these multi-purpose works of air-moving and -processing art?

These elegant, quietly powerful and innovative Dyson fans and air purifiers and whatnot will serve you well for many years to come but there's no doubt that the newer models are the best. When I go back to using older Dyson fans – my house is positively littered with them – they move the air around just fine, but they are noticeably noisier and lack the slick app connectivity of the newest and best Dyson fans.

Unlike traditional fans, Dyson fans are, of course, bladeless – making them safer if you have kids or pets, and easier to clean. Much like the best Dyson cordless vacuums , the firm’s fans are top of the class for premium looks and also, often, performance. They use turbocharger and jet engine technology to create a more effective air stream, and they're acoustically engineered to be quieter than most other fans. They are certainly more attractive than most, if not all, other fans – take a look at our more diverse best fans list, and you will see.

Some of these 'fans' are also among the best air purifiers and best humidifiers , and best heaters . Although even Dyson hasn't yet found a way to make an attractive dehumidifier so we'll have to wait for their entry into that market. There's a lot of choice, and we will now help you to choose the best Dyson fan for your space and budget. Although our overall verdict is 'buy the biggest and most expensive one', you should check out our guide to the best Dyson deals – chosen by AI bots and us – to save a few pennies.

The best Dyson fans we've tried

(Image credit: Dyson)

A super-quiet humidifier that also cleans the air and cools you

Type: humidifier, air purifier and fan | Format: floor | Airflow at max setting: 460 l/s | Amp diameter : 240mm | Cord length: 2m | Weight: 3.4kg

Humidifies and purifies as well as cooling Quiet and effective Larger than most standard fans Pricey even by Dyson's high standards of costliness

This big beast is an absolute multi-purpose marvel of a fan. In fact strictly speaking it isn't a fan; it's a humidifier and air purifier that also happens to be able to blow air around in the same way that a fan does.

What's great about this is that it is an excellent humidifier, which is unusually easy to maintain and clean – often a bugbear with these machines. It's also a highly effective HEPA air purifier, and because it's such a big unit, it can also blow like some of the best fans around. Our favourite aspect of this is its 'breeze' setting, which quite cleverly simulates a more natural air flow than most fans. Summer breeze, makes you feel fine, as the classic Seals & Croft song once said.

Also known as PH01, this do-it-all device was originally launched as the Pure Humidify+Cool. You can also get the Purifier Humidify+Cool React, which is the same device but lacks control via Dyson's app – it's remote control only. Whatever name it goes under, this is the best 'air moving' product we've ever tried. All Dyson needs to do now is add a heating option, and you'll have all your home air needs serviced in one, admittedly quite large, device.

Read our full Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool review

(Image credit: Dyson)

Best cheap Dyson fan – unlike most of the rest, it only does one thing, well

Type: cooling fan | Format: tower | Amp width: 190mm | Cord length: 1.8m | Weight: 2.85kg

Quiet and energy efficient Air multiplier tech Powerful cooling without choppy air No app control as this is an older fan

This is Dyson’s best non-connected fan for cooling larger spaces. The Dyson Cool tower fan (AM07) employs Air Multiplier technology to cool big spaces evenly, so you can say goodbye to choppy air. And it’s 60 per cent quieter than the AM02 model, which means you can run it at night without disturbing your sleep. The Dyson Cool tower fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals, and it has a remote control. It’s also 10 per cent more energy efficient than the previous model, with an A+++ energy efficiency class. If you want powerful, efficient, and discreet cooling in a large room, this is the best Dyson fan for the job.

• Read our Dyson Cool Tower review in full

(Image credit: Dyson)

The best Dyson fan and air purifier without humidifying

Type: air purifying fan | Format: tower | Filter: Glass HEPA Media | Amp diameter: 117mm | Cord length : 1.8m | Weight: 4.98kg

Automatically purifies air Captures gas and 99.95% of fine particles Night mode; asthma and allergy friendly Replacement filters are quite pricey

The Dyson Pure Cool tower purifying fan (TP04) is still the best Dyson fan you can buy, although there have been a few released since it came out. Please note that Dyson has now taken to calling it Dyson Purifier Cool, presumably just annoy us.

As both names suggest, it's an air purifier too, so it automatically captures gases and 99.95 per cent of fine particles – such as allergens and pollutants – before reporting on the quality of your air via your Dyson Link app. This excellent Dyson fan is certified as asthma and allergy friendly, and the high-tech filters should only need replacing once a year. It also has a night-time mode, so you can cool and purify your environment at night without being disturbed. It’s one of the priciest models, but this combination Dyson fan/purifier is the best you can buy.

• Read our full Dyson Pure Cool review

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Formaldehyde

The current state of the art in air improvement

Type: Air purifier, fan and heater | Format: Floor (or large desk) | Airflow at max setting: 290 l/s | Amp diameter: 204mm | Cord length: 1.8m

Does three things very well Works very slickly indeed Less attractive than the non-heating fans

This model replaces the old Dyson Pure Hot+Cool . It doesn't only add the ability to remove formaldehyde from the air – apparently this is considered a big deal in the far East. It is actually a much slicker, quieter and better experience all round. The air purifier goes into action when sensors detect various types of pollutants and allergens, while both the cooling fan and heater work very well. The squat appearance and muted gold colour scheme mean it's not my favourite Dyson fan aesthetically, but you can't fault the performance.

• Read our full Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde review

(Image credit: Dyson)

5. Dyson Pure Cool Desk (DP04)

A smaller, more affordable version of the Pure Cool

Type: purifying fan | Format: desk | Filter: HEPA | Amp diameter: 352mm | Cord length: 1.8m | Weight: 4.65kg

Premium features in a compact model, Powerful enough to purify a whole room Reports data quality to the app Limited onboard controls

It's designed for desks, but the Dyson Pure Cool desk fan is actually able to purify and cool an entire room – which is impressive. It's the smaller, desk version of the Dyson Pure Cool tower fan at number one in this list, and like that model, it automatically captures gases and particles, and then projects purified air without causing a draught. The Dyson Pure Cool Desk can turn 350 degrees instead of 70, and it can be connected to Alexa or the Dyson Link app to report on air quality. It comes with a remote control, voice control, a sleep timer, and night-time mode. This is the most affordable way to get all the best Dyson fan tech in your home.

(Image credit: Dyson)

6. Dyson Pure Cool Me

The best Dyson fan for personal air purifying

Type: personal purifying fan | Format: desk | Oscillation: 70 degrees | Cord length: 1.8m | Weight: 2.71kg

The most affordably priced Dyson purifier Lightweight and portable Cools and purifies A fairly niche concept, as fans go

The Dyson Pure Cool Me fan is quite distinct from other Dyson fans. As the name suggests, it is just for me to use. Or you. Position the Pure Cool Me in your immediate vicinity and a cleverly directed air-flow is blown onto your face and upper body – or wherever you choose to direct it. As the name also suggests, this air is purified. It's like living in your own little cool, healthy bubble. As such it's not much use for cooling entire rooms, but particularly if you're not moving much – for instance while working, sleeping, cooking or watching TV – this approach can make a lot of sense.

• Dyson Pure Cool Me vs Dyson Pure Cool – which should you buy?

(Image credit: Dyson)

The best Dyson fan, purifier AND heater – all-year-around usefulness

Type: purifying fan heater | Airflow at max setting: 290 l/s | Oscillation angle: 350 degrees | Cord length: 1.8m | Weight: 4.98kg | Sound level: 62dB

Heats as well as purifies Oscillates 350 degrees Can be connected to Alexa for voice control Less sexy than its non-heating brethren

This is the best Dyson fan you can buy if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, and want all-year-round performance. That's because the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool combines the best in cooling and air purification with the ability to also heat a room. You can control temperature to the degree, and it'll expel purified air out the back of the fan without causing a draught. As you’d expect from one of the best Dyson fans available, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool will purify automatically, it can turn 350 degrees, and it pairs with the Link app to report on air quality. It may be overkill for most homes, but if you're looking for year-round performance, it doesn't get much better than this all-in-one Dyson fan/purifier/heater.

(Image credit: Dyson)

7. Dyson Cool desk fan (AM06)

Best Dyson fan for desk use

Type: cooling fan | Format: desk | Airflow at max setting: 370 l/s | Amp diameter: 300mm | Cord length: 1.8m | Weight: 1.8kg

Easy to tilt and move around Small, powerful, quiet Energy efficient Doesn’t purify air

Dyson is increasingly moving towards making web-connected 'fans' that also purify, heat, humdify and make coffee but you can still get this older model that is just a fan .

The Dyson Cool desk fan is engineered for smaller spaces, and works well to cool bedrooms and home offices. Despite its size, it’s an effective fan – it uses Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, which makes the initial airflow up to 15 times more powerful. The Dyson Cool desk fan uses 40 per cent less energy than the previous version of this Dyson desk fan – the AM01, although to be fair that came out in about 1937 – and it’s 75 per cent quieter too. There are no additional features and no Wi-Fi – though there is one of Dyson's usual, nice, compact remotes – but this is a very attractive fan that moves air around in a pleasing manner.