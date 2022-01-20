Upgrade Your Weight Loss Tracking in 2022 With an Accurate BMI Scale

Once upon a time, your bathroom scale told you one thing and one thing only — your weight. However, as technology has advanced, so have the best bathroom scales. Weight alone can be a deceptive measurement, as it doesn’t take any additional factors into account. For instance, a 180-pound, five-foot man and a 180-pound, six-foot man weigh the same but look completely different. Newer, more advanced measurements allow for a more useful analysis of where you sit health-wise. This is where the best BMI scales come in.

What Is BMI?

BMI, or body mass index , is a measurement calculated using both your weight and your height. While height is a simple addition to your weight measurement, this combination helps, for the most part, to remove the majority of falseness that may appear when judging someone by their weight alone.

For example, a person who is 230 pounds but is six foot, 11 inches tall falls into the “healthy” BMI category. However, another person who weighs the same but stands only five feet, three inches tall would fall into the “extremely obese” category.

It’s important to note, that while your BMI can be a useful tool , you should not live or die by its conclusion. There are a number of exceptions when a BMI is not the best method of health analysis, with high-muscle, bulky sports players being just one example.

How Do You Measure BMI?

BMI is calculated using your weight and height. With both values in hand, simply calculate the weight of the person in kilograms over the square of their height in meters. The resulting number should be in the low 10s, with a “healthy” BMI falling between 18.5 and 24.9. Here are the full bandings for assessing your BMI:

Underweight – Less Than 18.5

– Less Than 18.5 Healthy – Between 18.5 to 24.9

– Between 18.5 to 24.9 Overweight – Between 25.0 to 29.9

– Between 25.0 to 29.9 Obese – Over 30.0

In addition to your BMI, many of the best bathroom scales can give you even more advanced and useful statistics, like your body fat percentage, muscle mass and water percentage, to give you more in-depth pointers about your diet and help you achieve your goals.

Each one of the scales below allows you to measure a range of important information, in addition to your weight. Plus, using advanced technology, like long-term data storage, smartphone app syncing and built-in profiles, you can analyze progress, share information with family and friends and even set weight and diet goals.

Want to be more proactive about your health? Get a BMI scale and take control of your fitness ASAP.

1. RENPHO Body Fat Smart BMI Scale

BEST OVERALL

This RENPHO BMI scale has over 200,000 (!) reviews on Amazon and a 4.7/5 star rating for its accurate measurements and ease of use. It’s designed to give you 13 essential body measurements including body weight, BMI, body fat percentage and more. It’s got high-precision sensors that measure in increments of 0.2 pounds and auto calibration built in, so everything should run smoothly. It can also connect to tracking apps so you can keep tabs on your weight loss progress and save historical data.



Buy: RENPHO Body Fat BMI Scale $26.99

2. FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

BEST OVERALL

With its compact and slim, one-inch design, the FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale takes the number one spot and for good reason. In addition to tens of thousands of positive reviews from users, the versatile scale delivers 13 essential measurements and connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth technology. This connection allows you to use your smartphone and the FITINDEX app to track and manage your measurements. It also means you can share them on social media platforms with ease. Plus, the scale can store an unlimited number of users and comes in a choice of either black or white to ensure it matches your bathroom interiors.

Buy: FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF

3. LIORQUE Digital Bathroom Scales

SLEEKEST

With its all-black design, the LIORQUE Digital Bathroom Scales adds both function and style to your bathroom. The four precision point sensors housed inside the device deliver highly accurate readings of weights up to 400 pounds. Furthermore, the Bluetooth-enabled device is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, including the Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit apps. Furthermore, the fact it can accommodate an endless number of user records means it’s an appropriate choice for even the busiest households.



Buy: LIORQUE Digital Bathroom Scales $16.99 (orig. $21.99) 23% OFF

4. Etekcity Body Weight Scales

ALSO CONSIDER

Given the Etekcity Body Weight Scale’s 29,000+ five-star ratings, it’s not surprising it was vying for the top spot on our list. It boasts an attractive design that comes in either black or white and houses an impressive amount of precision technology inside. Not only will it allow you to weigh up to 400 pounds, but it’ll also calculate 12 other different measurements to help you understand your body better. Functionally, the scale features anti-skid padding and a spacious platform for better comfort and less chance of unexpected shifting. In addition, the Bluetooth connectivity lets you connect the results with apps, including Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health.



Buy: Etekcity Body Weight Scales $19.99 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

5. KoreHealth KoreScale Digital BMI Scale

CONTENDER

This BMI scale from KoreHealth is a full body composition scale, built to give you important vitals almost instantly, every time you step on it. It measures not just your body fat and BMI, but your visceral fat, water levels, skeletal and regular muscle mass and bone mass as well. It has high precision biometric sensors for the most accurate information possible, and it syncs up with the FeelFit app so you can track your weight loss progress over time.



Buy: KoreHealth BMI Scale $99.95

6. Arboleaf Digital Scale

BEST REVIEWED

It’s rare to find a product that still has a five-out-of-five-star rating after over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, but Arboleaf Digital Scale falls into this category. What makes this scale loved by its buyers? Well, it boasts a user-friendly yet attractive design that allows you to calculate 10 different body components, such as your BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass and metabolic age. It’s also compatible with a range of smartphone apps and uses handy, auto-recognition technology every time you or another registered user steps onto the tempered glass plate.



Buy: Arboleaf Digital Scale $29.99 (orig. $32.99) 9% OFF

7. Sawpy Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

BEST VALUE

The Sawpy Bluetooth Body Fat Scale allows an unlimited amount of user profiles to store their data, making this a great choice for family households. Using advanced technology, the scale will provide you with 14 body composition measurements, including your body fat percentage, body weight, BMI and more. To ensure accurate measurement, the scale uses four highly sensitive electrodes, and the tough, tempered glass platform can manage weights up to 400 pounds. This smart scale comes with an accompanying app, which allows you to view your information on your smartphone.

Buy: Sawpy Bluetooth Body Fat Scale $29.99

8. Ozeri Touch Total Body Bath Scale

PLUS WEIGHT PICK

If the standard 400 pounds which most of the options on our list can accommodate is too little, the Ozeri Touch Total Body Bath Scale may be the right choice for you. It offers a maximum weighing weight of 440 pounds while still providing accurate readings using the four high-precision GX sensors inside. This means it’s a great option for weighing other items, too, including your vacation luggage and young babies. Additionally, the scale comes in the choice of black or white, can store up to eight personal profiles and uses touch-sensitive buttons for greater user-friendliness.



Buy: Ozeri Touch Total Body Bath Scale $32.99 (orig. $39.95) 17% OFF

9. INEVIFIT EROS Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

BEST DESIGN

The INEVIFIT Bluetooth Body Fat Scale uses subtle details to create a visually appealing bathroom device. Instead of a boring, one-color finish, you’ll find triangles framing every corner and a sleek numbers display on the front. Functionally, this well-reviewed device lets you measure up to 8 different body composition metrics and conveniently syncs with the Google Fit, Apple Health and Fitbit apps. The Eros Scale app, which accompanies the scale and is free, lets you see your detailed results, register an unlimited number of users and use graphs and tables to track progress.



Buy: INEVIFIT BMI Scale $39.99

10. YUNMAI Premium Smart Scale

MOST VERSATILE

The YUNMAI Premium Smart Scale is another heavy hitter when it comes to positive reviews from users. It can hold information from up to 16 different profiles, making it a great choice for larger households. The advanced device delivers ten different body stats, including your BMI, body weight and body fat percentage, and allows you to track and share this information using your smartphone and the accompanying YUNMAI app. The handy app also syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to integrate your progress and help you set achievable goals to achieve. The device comes in black or white, and its thin and lightweight design means it’s easy to store.

Buy: YUNMAI Premium Smart Scale $69.95

11. FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale

MOST MEASUREMENTS

The FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale uses award-winning, precision technology to deliver accurate measurements of weight as well as an impressive and competition-beating number of other measurements. The 16 measurements provided include muscle mass, obesity level and BMI. This scale also works with Apple Health, Google Fit and a range of other health-related apps while allowing you to store data for up to eight individual users inside the device itself. Handily, this data is kept private to each device-recognized user.



Buy: FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale $79.99

12. Withings Body+ Smart Scale

BEST SPLURGE

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is a truly smart scale. It’s available in a range of attractive colors, allowing you to match your scale with your home interior. The device measures and stores a full body composition report, including stats like body fat percentage, BMI and your overall weight for up to eight different users. It also includes an option for measuring young babies, too. Recognizing you as soon as you step on the scale, this Withings device can also deliver a daily weather forecast, allowing you to plan your day ahead while taking your key stats. Furthermore, the scale allows you to use the Health Mate app to look at your data through Bluetooth or WiFi. The app can even set weight goals and manage your daily calorie budget.

Buy: Withings Body+ Smart Scale $99.00

13. InBody H20N Full Body Composition Analyzer Scale

BEST SPLURGE

Unlike many of the options we’ve included, when the InBody H20N Full Body Composition Analyzer Scale does body fat analysis, it does it body-wide. This difference, which is thanks to the included handlebar analyzer, delivers more accurate and consistent results. It’s also possible to pair the device with your smartphone using Bluetooth so that the InBody app can automatically sync your results. This app also lets you set goals, compare progress with other users and track your overall progress. Additionally, this advanced device sports a large, user-friendly digital display, includes a handy dial for inputting your height and comes in a choice of beige or midnight black.



Buy: InBody H20N Full Body Composition Analyzer Scale $349.00