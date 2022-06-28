ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Canfield High School Football Schedule

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

2022 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 19 – at West Branch
  • Aug. 26 – at Bellevue
  • Sept. 2 – Poland
  • Sept. 9 – St. Thomas More (ON)
  • Sept. 16 – at Chane y
  • Sept. 23 – at Dover
  • Sept. 30 – Open
  • Oct. 7 – at East
  • Oct. 14 – Howland
  • Oct. 21 – Boardman

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

