Canfield High School Football Schedule

2022 Football Schedule

Aug. 19 – at West Branch

Aug. 26 – at Bellevue

Sept. 2 – Poland

Sept. 9 – St. Thomas More (ON)

Sept. 16 – at Chane y

Sept. 23 – at Dover

Sept. 30 – Open

Oct. 7 – at East

Oct. 14 – Howland

Oct. 21 – Boardman

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

