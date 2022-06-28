Canfield High School Football Schedule
2022 Football Schedule
- Aug. 19 – at West Branch
- Aug. 26 – at Bellevue
- Sept. 2 – Poland
- Sept. 9 – St. Thomas More (ON)
- Sept. 16 – at Chane y
- Sept. 23 – at Dover
- Sept. 30 – Open
- Oct. 7 – at East
- Oct. 14 – Howland
- Oct. 21 – Boardman
Canfield High School
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Black
School address:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406
Stadium location:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406
