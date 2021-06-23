Closing: July 1, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. This position is responsible for a variety of complex supervisory and professional public safety work in planning, coordinating and directing activities of the Red Lake Department of Public Safety. Work is performed in accordance to established procedures, regulations and guidelines. Sound judgment and sound decision making is an absolute necessity in the performance of these functions. Supervision is exercised over this employee through conference, oral and written communications and periodic review by supervisor. Exercise of supervision over all Department of Public Safety personnel (in absence of Public Safety Director) either through direct supervision or through subordinate supervisors. Reports to Director of Public Safety, full- time positions with benefits, salary; DOQ.