Amazon Prime Day TV Deals: What You Need To Know Before The Big Day

Online shoppers are eagerly waiting to find out more details about the upcoming 2021 Amazon Prime Day deals.

While we don’t know the actual dates of Amazon Prime Day 2021 just yet, it seems likeliest that it will happen in mid to late June this year. In previous years, July has been the target month for the big sale event, though the 2020 Amazon Prime Day was delayed until the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, savvy shoppers won’t need to wait as long this year.

During the two days of Amazon Prime Day 2021, the company will offer discounts on many of its products, and electronics are among the most popular deals each year.

If you’re looking for a new, top-of-the-line TV, Amazon Prime Day could be the perfect time to snag some savings on everything from big-screen models, 4K TVs, smart TVs and more.

While we don’t know the exact TVs that Amazon plans to discount on Prime Day this year, keep an eye on the following TVs to get an idea of what may be up for grabs in this year’s sale.

Expected Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

This LG 55-inch CX-Series TV was one of the highlights of last year’s Amazon Prime Day. It is built with gamers in mind with graphics and sound that will have you immersed in the action. You can currently find one on Amazon for $1,396.99.

A number of tech websites predict this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV will be an Amazon Prime Day pick. It has a voice-controlled remote featuring Amazon’s Alexa that allows the user to search for favorite shows, play music and control smart home devices as well. It includes Amazon Fire for easy access to TV shows and other entertainment. This one regularly retails for $479.99. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for $399.99 and it could go down even more for Amazon Prime Day.

The TCL 55S425 55-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV brings together a high-quality picture and smart TV functionality by having a Roku player built into the system. You can access more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes all in one convenient place. (In fact, Don’t Waste Your Money listed this model as one of the top five best picks in its 4K TV rankings.) This TV regularly retails for $599.99 and is currently on sale for $485.

4. Samsung 55-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 series – 4K UDH HDR Smart TV (2020 model)

This Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV comes with a 4K crystal processor for sharp, clear images and video display. The Tizen Smart TV functionality integrates app technology to enhance your viewing experience. Plus, this Samsung TV has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, which allows the user to control the TV with voice commands. The current price for this TV on Amazon is $522.49.

Will you be springing for a new TV as part of Amazon Prime Day?