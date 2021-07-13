Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Lea Michele Has Honored Late Boyfriend and ‘Glee’ Costar Cory Monteith Each Year Since His Death

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJosq_0MJsNvuM00
Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Always in her heart. Lea Michele makes a point to pay tribute to her late boyfriend and Glee costar, Cory Monteith, every year on the anniversary of his death. Whether she writes a heartfelt note or shares a sweet throwback photo, she does not let the day pass without honoring him.

The Monte Carlo star died at age 31 of an accidental mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol. He was found in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel in July 2013. The actor completed a stay in rehab months prior to his death.

Michele and Monteith, who played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, respectively, on Glee, met on set in 2009. The pair dated from 2012 until his death.

The Scream Queens alum remembered her late beau with multiple tattoos. She inked his character’s jersey number on her side in April 2016, writing on Instagram at the time, “And one more.. for my Quarterback.. #5.” The actress also had “Finn” written on her lower back.

Michele opened up about the couple’s previous plans for the future in February 2014. “We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin,” she recalled to Glamour UK. “We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it.”

She added: “When you’re at that place in your life with someone, you talk about everything. But today I feel like I was given the best part of Cory, and I’m thankful for that.”

Later that year, Michele gushed about her romance with Monteith and defended his memory. “I only have happy memories of Cory. He was not his addiction — unfortunately, it won,” she told Seventeen. “But that wasn’t who he was. Cory made me feel like a queen every day. From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful.”

Looking back on her time filming with the late actor still makes Michele “emotional,” she revealed on a January 2020 episode of the “Showmance” podcast with Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who also starred on Glee.

The moments that made me so emotional were not anything that ever has made me emotional before about the show,” she explained after rewatching the series pilot. “One of them was when [Finn] took [Artie] out of the Porta Potty. There were so many moments that you see the whole arc of a character for a whole season in one moment. Him taking you out of the bathroom, and you see Finn’s heart. Oh, my God.”

Scroll to see the songstress’ tributes to her late boyfriend through the years:

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Cory Monteith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costar#Tattoos#Glamour Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera With Emotional Tribute One Year After Her Death

Watch: Naya Rivera's Mom Tearfully Recalls Final Words With Her Daughter. Naya Rivera's life and legacy continue to live on. It's been exactly one year since the Glee actress devastatingly passed away after she went missing for several days while boating with her then 4-year-old son Josey at a lake outside of Los Angeles. Five days following the tragedy, her death was confirmed by authorities.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Lea Michele Commemorated Eighth Anniversary of Cory Monteith's Death

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: Cory Monteith. Lea Michele shared a thoughtful gesture to recognize the day Cory Monteith died. The Glee actress, 34, posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 13 to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Cory's passing. She posted a black and white pic of Cory waving to an audience onstage in his character Finn Hudson's varsity football jacket.
Musicstudybreaks.com

How ‘Glee’ Revolutionized the Landscape of Modern Musical Theater

The beloved show helped introduce younger audiences to the magic of show tunes through storytelling and genre-blending. A few years ago, I had a conversation with a voice teacher about popular audition songs. Theater, above all else, favors novelty in auditions, so he went through the most cliché pieces one should never use. Number one on this list was “Defying Gravity,” the signature song from the legendary musical “Wicked.” He said that ever since it showed up on the television show “Glee,” everyone has been using it as their audition song. In this instance and many others, “Glee” directly impacts the musical theater landscape, influencing specific trends and the demographics who engage with them.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ben Affleck Has ‘Hit A New Rock Bottom’?

Is Ben Affleck‘s health in trouble following his split from Ana de Armas? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Ben Affleck’s Split From Ana De Armas ‘Hitting Him Hard’?. Back in February, Woman’s Day reported Ben Affleck’s health was in serious...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Lovingly Gaze At Each Other After Grabbing Lunch With Their Kids

Following their sexy sleepover, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their kids out for lunch in Brentwood on Friday. So cute! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured gazing into each other’s eyes in a black Escalade after wrapping their arms around each other as they stepped out with his son, Sam, 9, and and her daughter, Emme, 13, for some lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart on July 9.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
MLBGossip Cop

‘Weird’ Alex Rodriguez Becoming Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck?

Is Alex Rodriguez obsessing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.\. Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Play ‘Battle Of The Exes’?. This week’s edition of Star reports Alex Rodriguez isn’t happy about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion...
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Meet Mark Harmon's Children, Sean Harmon & Ty Christian Harmon

Back in the 1980s, long before his most famous role as Agent Gibbs on "NCIS," Mark Harmon was known for being a heartthrob. In fact, the actor was stealing hearts all over the country thanks to his role on the popular medical drama, "St. Elsewhere," which also starred future "Deal Or No Deal" host Howie Mandel and the legendary Denzel Washington. Of course, he's won over fans of all generations since he began his tenure on "NCIS" in 2003 — starring on the show for 18 years so far.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou Split After 5 Years: ‘We Ended on Good Terms’

Nicole Nafziger confirmed that her relationship with Azan Tefou is officially over after five years of dating. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together,” Nicole, 27, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 12. “This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all. But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it. Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continue to support [us] as separate individuals.”
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 days in order to stay in the United States. Many of the duos meet by chance on exotic getaways, while others have chatted with their soon-to-be spouses for months online before finally connecting in person.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Child in Virgin River?

‘Virgin River’ is one romantic drama that knows how to balance the emotional side of things with just the right amount of enchantment thrown in for good measure. For the majority of season 3, we have seen Jack and Mel go through some rather arduous predicaments. From the impending custody battle over the twins to Jack losing his house in the fire to Mel finally accepting that she wants a child of her own, the couple has had their fair share of emotional turmoil. Despite all this, the two have always managed to find their footing in the end. But with that explosive season finale, it seems like Jack and Mel are back in hot water. So, who is the father of Mel’s baby? Here’s what we think.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...

Comments / 1

Community Policy