Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Takes After His Mom's Good Looks! Meet the Actress' Only Child

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YviI_0MJZFoFW00

She may have played the role of a mom on a hit TV series, but Sofía Vergara‘s Modern Family character actually mirrors her own life. Along with the help of stepdad Joe Manganiello, the Emmy-nominated actress is the proud mom of her only child, son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The actress first became a mom during her marriage with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, whom she wed in 1991. Sofía met her first spouse in college and gave birth to her little bundle of joy in Colombia at the age of 18.

Following their 1993 divorce, Sofía focused solely on creating the best life for her baby boy as a young mom. Fortunately, everything changed for the better in 1994 when the mother-son duo moved to Miami, where Sofía began hosting travel and game shows.

“I was a single mother very early, and what made me wake up every day, what made me be responsible, was that I had the motivation that I needed to make money, to give my son all the things that I thought that he needed,” she shared with Coveteur in 2017.

The Hot Pursuit star has certainly done that and then some, including giving Manolo a loving stepfather when she walked down the aisle with Joe Manganiello in 2015. While the Magic Mike actor doesn’t have any kids of his own, Joe prides himself on being a proud stepdad to Manolo.

In 2016, the brunette beauty revealed whether or not she sees herself expanding her family with Joe. Though Sofía seemed open to the idea during an interview with The Edit, she pointed out her age may be a factor in getting pregnant.

“My husband is [four years] younger than me and he wants kids so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” the Chef actress explained. “The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me but, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?”

The TV personality echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Harpers Bazar. “I cannot just expect anything natural anymore. We’ll see what happens,” Sofía told the outlet. “It’s not something that doesn’t let us sleep. But it’s not something I am completely opposed to.”

Though it’s been a little while since Sofía mentioned the possibility of giving Manolo a little sibling, it seems she’s happier than ever being a mom of one!

To learn more about Sofía’s beloved child, keep scrolling.

