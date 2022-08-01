Real Estate

thekatynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)
Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Redfin: These housing markets are the most at risk of falling home prices
Homebuyers had enough. Spiked mortgage rates on top of record home price appreciation—up 42% since the onset of the pandemic—pushed monthly mortgage payments to a level that is simply unattainable for tens of millions of would-be buyers. As more buyers take a rain check, the housing market correction only gets more intense.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
The Average Rent for a Manhattan Apartment Just Hit a New Record High: Report
Click here to read the full article. Manhattanites are officially dishing out more money than ever for their monthly rent. Last month, the average monthly payout for an apartment on the island rose to $5,058, according to a new report by Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. This staggering amount is a first for the Big Apple and a 29 percent increase year over year. The median rent price also went up 25 percent in June, amounting to $4,050 a month. Unfortunately, dealing with sky-high rents is a problem that brokers say city dwellers can expect to continue. “There...
The Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income
The average Social Security benefit for retired workers is $1,548 per month. That comes out to $18,576 in annual benefits for a single person, or $37,152 per year for a couple -- about $31,500 less...
CNBC
4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke
While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
geekwire.com
The rise of high-tech real estate investing platforms and their effect on housing affordability
Real estate tech startups are making it easier for people to invest and manage property. But critics argue that these software companies and their business models are gobbling up the limited amount of available housing in the process, driving up costs and pushing out first-time buyers. These investing services encourage...
Unprecedented Numbers Of Residential Homebuyers Bailing On Offers
A combination of rising interest rates and picky buyers contributed to nearly 60,000 home-purchase agreements falling through in June. The total represents 14.9% of homes that went under contract that month and is the highest percentage of homebuyers bailing contracts on record, excluding March and April 2020 at the peak of the pandemic.
MLS・
U.S. Cities Home Buyers Are Fleeing
FOXBusiness
Grim outlook for housing market, NAHB CEO warns
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned on "Varney & Co." Monday of "a tough time" ahead for the industry as data revealed the housing market has been slowing down. Howard provided the insight on the same day it was revealed that builder confidence plunged in July amid...
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily: Miami’s High End Home Market, Health Is Wealth and more
In Miami’s High-End Home Market, the Makers of Fast Cars Are Designing Condos, Too. Brands like Bentley, Aston Martin have partnered with developers to build amenity-packed luxury residential towers. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. A Fully Restored Home in the Heart of the Landmark District...
Housing Inventory Is Creeping Back Up. Here's What Buyers and Sellers Need to Know
It's been a long time coming.
Good News Finally For Homebuyers Amid A Volatile Housing Market
It looks like things may be looking brighter when it comes to the housing market with a drop in mortgage rates and an increase in mortgage applications.
Tech, Co-investment Lowering Homeownership Barriers in Dismal Housing Market
Since the housing crisis in the late 2000s, real estate has continued to evolve rapidly which has only been accelerated by the impacts of the global pandemic. Co-investing treats property investment more like how a company can issue shares to multiple investors, mitigating the need for saddling home buyers with high debt and allowing investors to participate with smaller amounts of capital – opening up the asset class to many who have been prevented from participating. Divisible Inc is a platform that lets investors pool together and access their assets.
ValueWalk
The State Of The Housing Market
Today’s U.S. housing market is a study in contradictions. After a stretch of strong and often frenetic activity by buyers during the pandemic period, sales have been in a slump. Housing inventory, which was in acute short supply before the pandemic, is slowly starting to become a bit more bountiful.
Apartments.com Publishes July 2022 Rent Growth Report
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for July 2022 backed by analyst observations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005178/en/. Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market - July...
