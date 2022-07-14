The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to bring streaming apps and voice control to the biggest screen in your house. It's easy to use, a doddle to set up, and best of all, cheap. Very cheap.

The downside? You'll only get the most from it if you're part of Amazon's ecosystem, which means having Amazon Prime. But if you already have it, the Fire TV Stick 4K is well worth considering.

But should you actually buy one? Let's find out.

Should you buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

(Image credit: Amazon)

For a start, you should only buy this streaming stick if you already have a 4K television (or are looking to get one). But assuming you have one, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will offer you a smörgåsbord of great functionality.

With HDR support, the Fire TV Stick 4K will make sure you get all the punch and pop in the picture as it can muster, as well as offering a range of other catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer , ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 – not to mention other video sites including Netflix and YouTube, following a truce with Google

Even if you have smart-services built into your TV, you might prefer the layout and ergonomics of the Fire TV Stick 4K's user interface. Or, you might want to simply shout your commands, as this streaming box comes with Alexa (Amazon's voice assistant) built in. Say the word and it'll start playing a particular show, open apps, or navigate to genres – as well as answering trivia questions and checking on the weather.

It even comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos – both of which were missing from its predecessor. In short, it's the perfect device for anyone with a TV toting compatible HDCP 2.2-certified HDMI ports with 4K passthrough, or for those looking to add streaming services to their projector without spending a lot of money.

Don't have a 4K TV? Consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick , which has many of the same features and costs even less money.

MORE:

Check out the best streaming devices and services

HDR TV: What is it? How can you get it? The full guide

FYI: Dolby Vision HDR: everything you need to know

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.