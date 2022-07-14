ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Should you buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

By What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 4 days ago

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to bring streaming apps and voice control to the biggest screen in your house. It's easy to use, a doddle to set up, and best of all, cheap. Very cheap.

The downside? You'll only get the most from it if you're part of Amazon's ecosystem, which means having Amazon Prime. But if you already have it, the Fire TV Stick 4K is well worth considering.

But should you actually buy one? Let's find out.

Should you buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006G6j_0MIsTVwD00

(Image credit: Amazon)

For a start, you should only buy this streaming stick if you already have a 4K television (or are looking to get one). But assuming you have one, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will offer you a smörgåsbord of great functionality.

With HDR support, the Fire TV Stick 4K will make sure you get all the punch and pop in the picture as it can muster, as well as offering a range of other catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer , ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 – not to mention other video sites including Netflix and YouTube, following a truce with Google

Even if you have smart-services built into your TV, you might prefer the layout and ergonomics of the Fire TV Stick 4K's user interface. Or, you might want to simply shout your commands, as this streaming box comes with Alexa (Amazon's voice assistant) built in. Say the word and it'll start playing a particular show, open apps, or navigate to genres – as well as answering trivia questions and checking on the weather.

It even comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos – both of which were missing from its predecessor. In short, it's the perfect device for anyone with a TV toting compatible HDCP 2.2-certified HDMI ports with 4K passthrough, or for those looking to add streaming services to their projector without spending a lot of money.

Don't have a 4K TV? Consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick , which has many of the same features and costs even less money.

MORE:

Check out the best streaming devices and services

HDR TV: What is it? How can you get it? The full guide

FYI: Dolby Vision HDR: everything you need to know

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv Stick#4k Tv#The Amazon Fire Tv#Bbc Iplayer#Itv Hub
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

29
Followers
583
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy