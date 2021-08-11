Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

A Definitive Guide to the 26 Best Hair Products of All Time, According to Editors

By Kelsey Castañon
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" may very well sound like something a 78-year-old man who's lived in the same small town since birth might say, but sometimes, like with certain hair products, the sentiment rings true. Think about it: in a world where there's a formula for everything — need to repair damage? Add shine? Smooth frizz? Increase happiness level by 198 percent? — it's pretty remarkable when one has earned enough praise across hair types and preferences to stand the test of time.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Types#Good Hair Day#Planet Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Trend Could Change The Way You Treat Acne

Acne can not only be a nuisance, it can really suck away at your self-confidence. No one enjoys waking up with greasy skin and an about-to-erupt, Mount Vesuvius-looking, North star zit right in the middle of the forehead or any place else for that matter. Don't feel bad. Few people are immune to the occasional breakout. Even the beautiful and talented Alicia Keys avoids certain foods in an effort to keep her skin clear. Most of us are not that disciplined. That's why there are lots of over-the-counter medicated creams you can try to combat the problem. But many people ultimately throw their hands up in frustration and head to their dermatologist, and unless you are Dr. Pimple Popper, you probably shouldn't be squeezing them.
Hair CareNewsweek

You've Been Shampooing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time

A beauty influencer claims we've all been washing our hair wrongly, and she demonstrated in a video exactly how it should be done, in a technique that's backed by experts. TikToker and YouTuber Abbey Yung regularly creates content with tips and advice on hair and beauty, and this latest video has gained over 4 million views in just one day.
Hair CarePosted by
Health

The 11 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth, According to Experts and Reviews

If you're noticing a lot of strands accumulating in your shower drain, don't panic—hair loss is more common than you may think. It's actually normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. And if you're wondering what's causing your shedding, thinning, or hair loss, just know that genetics, hormones, illness, medication, childbirth, stress, and even how you style your hair can all play a role.
Hair CareElite Daily

The 21 Best Products For Dry, Frizzy Hair

A little bit of frizz is nothing to fear. But if it’s not the look you’re going for today, or if your hair isn’t feeling as soft as you’d like it to, then a few well-chosen products can help. The best products for dry, frizzy hair — which come in all forms, from leave-in creams to shampoos and sprays, and even pillowcases and towels — target the source of that dryness and excess frizz: Damaged or brittle hair cuticles. So generally, any hair product that says it's moisturizing or damage-repairing will help. By smoothing, rehydrating, and, in some cases, actually repairing the hair cuticle, these products work to make your hair look sleeker and feel stronger.
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

The Best Teeth Whitening Products You Can Buy, According To Dentists

As you’re heading back to the office and getting together with friends again, you may want to brighten up your smile. And at-home teeth whitening products are more popular than ever these days. Teeth whitening has always been popular with her patients, but dentist Courtney Hain, owner of a general...
Skin CareWho What Wear

The One Beauty Product I Swear Gives Everyone Glowing Skin

I’ll be honest: There are so many different types of beauty products around these days that it can be genuinely hard to keep up—and that’s coming from someone who used to be a beauty editor. So I can only imagine how confusing the constant stream of apparently miracle products can be to someone who just wants a decent set of skincare and makeup bits to make them feel their best.
Hair CareNBC News

The 6 best scalp scrubs, according to hair experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Scalp scrubs are very...
Hair CareRefinery29

Living Proof’s New Dry Shampoo Is A Magic Elixir For Sweaty Summer Hair

Depending on weather conditions and propensity to sweating, dry shampoo may be essential to your hair care routine. While there's no shortage of options for the myriad of different hair types out there, there is one bottle that stands out as among the rest due to its magical cleansing benefits: Living Proof's PhD Dry Shampoo. If you've yet to experience the magic of the formula firsthand, it's become a cult favorite (boasting over 3,000 Sephora reviews) for its lightweight texture, intoxicating scent, and ability to actually cleanse along with condition the hair without weighing it down. And now, five years after the first bestselling formula launched, Living Proof is releasing a new-and-improved edition. The PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo launched this morning, featuring an updated "lighter" scent and "optimized" conditioning ingredients that work even harder to eliminate activated powder residue — aka it still has all the classic oil/sweat/odor-fighting qualities as its popular predecessor but with amped up softness, natural shine, and "fresh-out-of-the-shower" feel. (Other superpowers include being safe for color-treated hair, plus adding a shine-boosting, softening effect that is virtually unheard of when it comes to dry shampoo.) Below, read up on our review of the new release as two R29 Shopping team members (a dry shampoo newbie and a Living Proof superfan) test it out IRL.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

This $24 Brightening Serum Is a 'Magic Potion' for Fading Acne Scars, Melasma, and Age Spots

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Jayla Andrulonis. Sometimes, skin care can feel like an endless cycle: Your skin feels too dry, but when you try to counterbalance it with certain products, it somehow gets oily. Or, maybe you finally rid your skin of breakouts only to then need to treat the scarring left in their wake. The good news is that it is possible to narrow down your regimen to products that address your concerns once and for all, putting a stop to the hamster wheel of skin care.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

This Clever TikTok Hack Gives Flat Hair Major Volume In Seconds

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're on TikTok, you'll know just how many smart hairstyling hacks are doing the rounds. HairTok is a thing, and it's huge. From heatless curls (using socks or a dressing gown cord to create beachy waves without hot tools) to the one-minute messy bun hack (which takes the chore out of the notoriously difficult up-do), hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts alike love to share the tricks they've discovered. More often than not, they're total game-changers.
Hair CareIn Style

This Viral Hair Mask Makes a Huge Difference In Just One Use

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Between ponytails, coloring sessions, and hot tools, I'm not surprised my hair is often limp, dull, and dry. However, I'll admit, I'm a skeptic when it comes to hair products that promise to "reverse damage" or "repair" hair.
Hair CarePopSugar

Olaplex Is Everywhere on TikTok; Here's How to Pick the Best Product For Your Hair Type

Olaplex has been a cult-favorite hair-care brand for years, and for good reason: hairstylists and editors alike swear by its products for strengthening the hair and undoing the damage from color or chemical treatments. Even though some of the formulas can only be accessed by licensed professionals at the hair salon, the brand's at-home products have become favorites among beauty enthusiasts all over TikTok thanks to its reparative properties.
Skin CarePosted by
Tyla

This Simple Beauty Hack Will Stop You Picking At Your Skin

Have you ever sat there picking at your skin only to find a few moments later, you're covered in red blotches? It always seems like a good idea at the time, followed by instant regret. Now, one woman on Reddit has revealed how she manages to refrain from the ever...
MakeupPosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Tried Dozens of Cream Bronzers, and These 5 Are the Best of the Bunch

If you keep up with the makeup industry, then you've probably recognized the shifting beauty trends over the last few years 一 and perhaps 一 you've even partaken in some. I know I certainly have. Four years ago, I was devoted to finding the best highlighter to give my cheeks an out-of-this-world glow. Before that, I was on the hunt for the best contour kit. Today, I rarely contour and opt for a natural highlight, if I use one at all. With new brands and entrepreneurs bringing innovative formulas and perspectives to the space, it's only natural that trends and preferences evolve.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Our Picks: The Best Coconut Oil Products for Skin, Hair, Wellness, More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Coconut oil is such a magical little ingredient. It has so many potential beauty and wellness benefits, we’d rank it among the best of the best, right up there alongside the holy grail that is water. But there are so, so many coconut oil-based products out there. How do you choose?
Skin CareCosmopolitan

‘I switched to a vegan beauty routine for a week - this is what happened’

Did you know our skin absorbs 60% of what we apply? Put it like that it and it seems reckless to be rubbing any old formula onto your body. This then leaves us with a pressing question: what are the best beauty products we should be investing in? The ones packed with chemistry class jargon or the increasingly in-demand plant-based variety?

Comments / 0

Community Policy