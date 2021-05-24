OnePlus 7 series updates: New build brings further polish to Android 11
Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1 brings fixes for 4G and Google Fi users, too. Welcome to the OnePlus 7 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out updates to Oxygen OS the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 together, but availability may differ across regions.www.androidauthority.com