newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus 7 series updates: New build brings further polish to Android 11

By Team AA
Posted by 
Nerdable
Nerdable
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1 brings fixes for 4G and Google Fi users, too. Welcome to the OnePlus 7 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out updates to Oxygen OS the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 together, but availability may differ across regions.

www.androidauthority.com
Nerdable

Nerdable

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to place for collectibles, gadgets, oddities, and much more.

 https://www.nerdable.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android 11#New Build#Oneplus 7#Android Apps#Google Os#Android Phone#App#Shelf And Gallery#The Phone And Camera#Google Fi Sim#Shelf Gallery#Phone Fixed#Camera Fixed#Nightscape Mode Network#Ota#Settings#Ui#Shelf Gallery#Gms#Android Security Patch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Google
Related
Video GamesPhandroid

How to connect Xbox Series X Controller to Android

Mobile gaming has absolutely exploded onto the scene in recent years, with the arrival of games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, and others. However, the problem for some is that the touch-screen controls are really too much of a pain when it comes to being competitive, especially in those games that require pin-point input. Thankfully, there are some great controllers that can be paired to your Android phone tablet, just like the Xbox Series X controller that launched last year.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Galaxy Android 12 update

Many Samsung fans are going to be excited about the improvements that Android 12 brings. Google is going to unveil the twelfth major iteration of its mobile operating system this week. As always, it will do that at the Google I/O 2021. If history is any indication, the first Android 12 public beta will be released soon after the event.
TechnologyThe Verge

Google is teasing a big Wear OS update for smartwatches tomorrow at I/O

A new tweet from the official Wear OS Twitter account is teasing an update tomorrow at I/O 2021 to Google’s frequently forgotten smartwatch operating system. Google has even suggested that the developer conference will feature an entirely new version of Wear OS on the I/O Adventure page, the “virtual sandbox” for trying the products Google will announce at the conference, 9to5Google writes.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus and more Android devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with some of the best Android phones in the market. We head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 getting a $50 discount on its 512GB storage space option. Now, this model is only available on its Phantom Gray color option, and you can get it for $800 without having to trade in your current devices. If you’re more drawn to the design of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20+, you can get one for $1,100 after receiving a $100 discount on its Cosmic Gray color variant. And since we’re already talking about Samsung devices, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB storage for $566 after an $83.99 discount. This is the WiFi-only variant, and it also includes an S Pen in the box.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

New evidence suggests Samsung could be working on a rollable phone

Samsung could be working on a rollable smartphone. The company has filed a trademark application for a device named “Z Roll.”. Samsung may be looking to expand its line of foldable devices by introducing a rollable phone. According to folks over at LetsGoDigital and GalaxyClub, the company has filed for a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), possibly revealing the name for its first rollable smartphone.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

OnePlus 9 series updates: OnePlus 9R gains May 2021 security patch

Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 brings several system fixes and improvements, too. Welcome to the OnePlus 9 series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, with the 9R receiving separate updates.
Electronicsxda-developers

OnePlus is reportedly bringing its televisions to Europe

OnePlus has released a few different TV models over the past few years, but so far they’re only available in India and China. That very limited availability could change, however, with a new report claiming its televisions are coming to Europe. According to WinFuture, OnePlus founder Pete Lau recently told...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Android 12 beta gets OnePlus devices stuck in a bootloop

The Android 12 beta went live to select phones on Tuesday, as was announced in Google's annual I/O event. Unsurprisingly, the initial list of phones declared officially eligible for the new OS beta were Google's own Pixel phones. However, consulting this page will reveal that other OEM's are making it...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Google adds foldable-focused Android developer updates

The global outlook is just as impressive. This year alone, the foldables market is expected to triple over last year — a year in which Samsung accounted for three out of every four foldable smartphones shipped worldwide. Part of anticipating growth in the category is ensuring that the software is...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to install Android 12 on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro

If you’re the proud owner of a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro but want to jump on the Android 12 bandwagon, you’re in luck. Like several other phone manufacturers, OnePlus is making it possible for device owners to download and install the first Android 12 Beta on their phones.