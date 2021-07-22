Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

26 Back-to-School DIY Crafts That Earn an A+ For Creativity

By Caroline Utz
womansday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack-to-school season is upon us and that means one thing: the school supplies list is coming soon! Before you know it, your life will be taken over with getting backpacks, pencils, tissues, notebooks, and more. While this may be an exciting and busy time, if your kid is sad to see summer go, you may need to enlist their help to make some of their own school supplies from scratch to kick up their enthusiasm (along with these encouraging back-to-school quotes to keep them motivated).

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Diy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Life Hacks
Related
Posted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
Educationkidsactivitiesblog.com

Free School Supplies, an After School Routine Checklist, and Snack

Start the school year off right with free school supplies. We also have a free printable after school routine checklist and snack ideas. Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Ibotta. All offers were valid as of the publishing date. Don’t forget to check your app for details as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
Apparelokcfox.com

Back-To-School Fashion & Finds

Just in time for the upcoming school year, we have a special interview to show the latest in school fashions and trends. Plus, learn how Lands’ End is celebrating Annual Backpack Day with a special promotion on backpacks and lunchboxes. Joining us today is mom and lifestyle blogger Kelly Page who teamed up with Lands’ End to share some great back-to-school fashion trends with us.
Quincy, MAtribuneledgernews.com

Quincy summer school students get creative, have fun while learning

QUINCY — Some students built entire cities out of cardboard, some worked to design their own video game concepts and others researched and studied the world's greatest natural disasters. But no matter the subject, age or activity, one thing is certain about students in Quincy Public School's "Summer Scene" program — they are busy.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Back to school supplies giveaway

Oak Hill Baptist Church of Pontotoc will host a Back to School supplies giveaway on July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All supplies are free and everyone, any age or any school, is welcome to attend. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will also be given out free of charge.
Apparelnews4sanantonio.com

Trendy back to school back packs

The new school year is around the corner and that means getting all the things together for your kiddo to look and feel their best. Lifestyle Influencer Kelly Page joined us this morning to talk about how she’s teamed up with Land’s End and reveal their newest backpack trends.
KidsABC 4

DIY no-sew crafts for your kids

Does your nursery need a bit of a pick-up, but your bank account is telling you no? Lucky for us, Meg Bentley visited our studio today to show us how we can not only decorate our nursery with adorable and inexpensive decor, but have fun doing it. Bentley shared with...
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

DIY Home Decor Ideas for Kids Rooms and Games Rooms

Whether you have a scowling teen or a crawling tot, sprucing up your kid’s room with always be a win in their books. However, giving your games room a makeover doesn’t have to end with your wallet losing 20 pounds. There are so many different options for DIYing your kids’...
Kidskidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy DIY Laurel Leaf Crown Craft for Olympic Craft Fun

This laurel leaf crown craft is perfect for kids of all ages and easy to make at home or in the classroom. We love the Summer Olympics! And at our house we have been talking about the history of the olympic games. This DIY Laurel Leaf Crown is one of our favorite olympics crafts for kids.
Home & GardenEngadget

The best dorm room essentials for college students

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Colleges are returning to their pre-pandemic normal this year, which also means...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

We Craft Box Encourages Creativity and Bonding

Honolulu (KHON2) – Monthly craft boxes can help encourage children to do creative hands-on activities at home. Betsy Wild developed the ‘We Craft Box,’ an award-winning monthly kids craft kit delivered to your home for kids ages 3-9. Each box comes with a themed story, 4-5 coordinating crafts, photo directions and all the materials needed that can be shared between 2 children.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

LEGO DOTS Creative Designer Box building set has everything kids and adults need to create

Gift your child or the crafty person in your life the LEGO DOTS Creative Designer Box building set. It comes with 779 pieces and helps foster creativity and design skills. What’s more, inside the box, you’ll find multicolored DOTS tiles, a magazine with creative ideas, a tile remover for simple redecorating, and 72 alphabet-printed tiles. Additionally, you also get instructions for 5 decorative room items plus the option to find many more online. Also, this kit is designed for kids aged 7 and up and encourages their self-expression and imagination. In fact, the project ideas range from jewelry to desk organization caddies. So any child or adult with an interest in design is sure to love this fun everyday project set. Finally, since all LEGO components undergo rigorous safety tests, you can be sure each piece is safe to play with and easy to remove.
Trenton, NJCommunity News

Back to School & Back to the Museum

To the Editor: Help HomeFront Send Kids Back to School. The feeling of a fresh start each new school year often begins for a child as they pick out new shoes, a first day of school outfit, and a backpack, brimming with supplies from their class list. “For children who are homeless or live in poverty locally, having all of these new items goes a long way to building their confidence to take on a new year,” says Chis Marchetti, director of HomeFront’s Joy, Hopes & Dreams children’s program. “It gives a kid a fresh start to begin school on the right foot like everyone else.”
Mcalester, OKtribuneledgernews.com

McAlester school food services gets creative with van

Jul. 29—A new van will greet McAlester students with free food this year — and with a distinctly fun design. Donna Green, child nutrition services director at McAlester Public Schools, said she hopes the smiling faces on the van's design will be a welcome sign for any students getting food delivered in the coming years.
Marble Falls, TXkbeyfm.com

Open house for Harmony School of Creative Arts

Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Aug. 11. Executive Director Amy Taylor gave KBEY 103.9 FM listeners all the details of the upcoming school year. Read more about the new teachers and class offerings this year at DailyTrib.com. Listen to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy