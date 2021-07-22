26 Back-to-School DIY Crafts That Earn an A+ For Creativity

Gift your child or the crafty person in your life the LEGO DOTS Creative Designer Box building set. It comes with 779 pieces and helps foster creativity and design skills. What’s more, inside the box, you’ll find multicolored DOTS tiles, a magazine with creative ideas, a tile remover for simple redecorating, and 72 alphabet-printed tiles. Additionally, you also get instructions for 5 decorative room items plus the option to find many more online. Also, this kit is designed for kids aged 7 and up and encourages their self-expression and imagination. In fact, the project ideas range from jewelry to desk organization caddies. So any child or adult with an interest in design is sure to love this fun everyday project set. Finally, since all LEGO components undergo rigorous safety tests, you can be sure each piece is safe to play with and easy to remove.