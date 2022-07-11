ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Summer on the Bank West Bloomfield 2022

By LaGrou
 2 days ago
Summer on the Bank West Bloomfield festival info at Marshbank Park. West Bloomfield Parks and Rec (WB Parks) is hosting a FREE summer festival for kids at Marshbank Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11a-3p Bring your towels and swimsuits (and socks for the FREE bouncers) and enjoy...

HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
Oakland County Moms

Metro Detroit Youth Day 2022

Metro Detroit Youth Day 2022 – More than 34,000 Metro Detroit, Michigan youths will descend on Belle Isle in Detroit to celebrate a day of healthy living, education, fun, sports and camaraderie. Metro Detroit Youth Day is July 13, 2022 from 8:30a-2:30p. The event is in its 40th year....
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Check Out These Fantastic Michigan Farms for U-Pick Blueberries

It's summertime in Michigan. Peak outdoor activity time. So that means you may have participated in some u-pick strawberries in the month of June. Maybe you're in the midst of picking your own cherries or gathering up bundles of lavender at various Michigan orchards and farms? If that's the kind of summer activity you enjoy, I've got something else to add to the list;
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This Northern Michigan Airbnb Yurt is Excellent for Glamping

This is the time of year that Michiganders hear the call for adventure. We've been coupled up all winter long, and now we need a break. For some, taking a break is going for a hike on your rustic camping stay. For others, taking a break might mean booking a hotel for the weekend and just relaxing. However, if you've ever wanted a nice medium between the two with a Michigan twist, this unique Airbnb stay might be the place for you.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Survey: Who serves the best fries in Metro Detroit?

DETROIT – I don’t take much stock in arbitrary “national” days, as there are so many every single day -- but I think it’s fair to say that National French Fries Day should not be ignored. Potatoes are pretty tasty no matter how they’re prepared,...
RESTAURANTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to find zero-waste grocery stores in Metro Detroit (and why to use them)

Have you seen that TikTok of the mom that refills her fridge every month? She fills carafes with laundry detergent and scent booster beads, occasionally a Tide Pod here and there. Her jars of flour, sugar and chocolate chips are always full. Well, that lifestyle could be your reality, and even better with zero-waste.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Grab your clubs and hit the links at these courses in metro Detroit

Michigan is one of the best states in the country for golf, with hundreds of golf courses spread throughout the state. If you’re looking to get out of a meeting or leave work early to hit the links, here are several different courses throughout metro Detroit where you can sneak away and play golf.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Major Michigan marijuana retailer shutters four stores

Michigan marijuana retail giant Lume Cannabis Co., which operates nearly 30 stores with 1,000 employees across the state, abruptly closed four retail locations Monday, July 11. Lume, in a statement released through its East Lansing-based public relations firm, Byrum & Fisk, said the closures will allow the company to be...
MICHIGAN STATE
point2homes.com

6778 Rattle Run, Saint Clair, St. Clair County, MI, 48079

This is the home you have been waiting for! A tree lined driveway makes way to a picture perfect home with park-like yard. This beautiful Victorian style home features 4 large bedrooms, each with walk in closets, solid oak hardwood floors, 3 car heated garage and a large covered wrap around porch. You will fall in love with the gorgeous spa-like ensuite bathroom with rain shower head, body jets, hand held shower head along with free standing soaking tub, heated floors, and privacy glass window at a flick of a switch. Newly finished basement has kitchen, half bath, living area and workout room with rubber flooring. 32'x48' pole barn has heat, water, cable tv and a 10' covered lean-to that overlooks pond with fountain. 4 zoned HVAC system allows you to be comfortable in the areas of the home you are using without doubling your utility costs. Paved road, natural gas and close proximity to I94 and I69 give you and your growing family instant equity! Told you it was the one!
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Oakland County Moms

Weekend Events Metro Detroit 2022

Weekend Events Metro Detroit 2022 – Fun things to do in Metro Detroit & Oakland County this weekend. Events for July 14, 15, 16, & 17, 2022. There are plenty of fun things to do in and around Metro Detroit this weekend. This list will try to highlight some of the weekend events Metro Detroit – big and small – for kids and families. We’re going to be using this Weekend Events Metro Detroit article ALL YEAR to post events and activities that are either FREE, or at least family affordable. Check back often for more Michigan SPRING fun things to do this weekend!
ROCHESTER, MI
