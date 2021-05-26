Cancel
Amazon Deals: Fitness Tech Wishlist For Amazon Prime Day

By Anna Weaver
 6 days ago
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The key to making the most of Amazon’s annual Prime Day is planning. There are a lot of great deals on Prime Day (or Prime Days — as the event usually spans two days now), which is anticipated to be held in mid- to late-June this year. But you want to know what you’re looking for in advance so you have a baseline of how much these items get marked down.

If you want to snag some great fitness gadgets for a great price, you’re in luck because not only does Prime Day have the best prices on items all year (save Black Friday), Amazon has a big range of fitness gear on its site — from fitness trackers to fitness equipment, workout clothes and water bottles — and we expect popular fitness tech on the site to marked down on Prime Day.

We’ve got some fitness tech recommendations for you based on past Prime Day deals and reliable sources’ predictions of what is likely to go on sale this year.

Don’t forget that you have to be a member of Amazon Prime (or on a free trial) to participate in the annual two-day blowout of deals.

Here are some things you might want to put on your wish list ahead of Prime Day:

1. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense smartwatch was priced at the lowest it’s ever been ($230) this spring. Although Amazon’s price has fluctuated up and down since then, the smartwatch is back to a price of $289.99. Could Prime Day bring another great deal on this multifunctional fitness watch?

2. Apple AirPods Pro

Prime Day has historically been good for discounts on certain Apple products. The AirPods Pro set is currently going for $197. But could it or one of its more basic siblings drop down in price for Prime Day? Keep your eyes out for other wireless headphone deals.

3. Kindle Paperwhite

If you need a distraction while walking on a treadmill or pedaling on a recumbent bike, a new Kindle Paperwhite could be a good investment. Currently retailing for $129.99, the waterproof reading device that’s easy on the eyes is likely to drop in price on Prime Day, as it has in years past.

4. Cyclace Exercise Bike Stationary

While Amazon doesn’t sell the pandemic-preferred Peloton exercise bike, the online store does sell “smart” bikes or stationary bikes made for use with a tablet. The 4.5-star-rated Cyclace Exercise Bike currently sells for $359.99 but dropped to $275 for Prime Day last year. Other exercise bike deals may be available, too.

5. TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller

Forget regular foam rollers — today, you can buy vibrating ones that help release tension and massage away pain in different spots of your body. The TriggerPoint four-speed vibrating foam roller is currently selling on Amazon for $85.95 but its price has dropped more in the past.

Amazon also has a slew of high-performance workout clothes (and low-tech wonders like yoga leggings with pockets!) and other gym paraphernalia that don’t need a WiFi signal or power cord. You may see some of these get discounted for Amazon’s big sale day as well.

What fitness steals will you be looking out for come Prime Day?

