The Shoe Mistakes Flight Attendants Never Make When Traveling
As fashion editors, we can (and do) give travel wardrobe advice until the cows come home, but there's no one on the planet with more wisdom on this subject than those who literally travel for a living: flight attendants. And unlike the rest of us, they have to stand the majority of the time that they're traveling from city to city, so who better to reach out to for shoe advice? We tapped four flight attendants who have logged hundreds of thousands of miles in the air to tell us what the travel shoe mistakes they'd never make are, and their responses were definitely worth noting for your next trip to the airport. Read on for their tips and to shop the shoe styles that each recommends.www.whowhatwear.com