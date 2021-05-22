newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Shoe Mistakes Flight Attendants Never Make When Traveling

By Allyson Payer
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As fashion editors, we can (and do) give travel wardrobe advice until the cows come home, but there's no one on the planet with more wisdom on this subject than those who literally travel for a living: flight attendants. And unlike the rest of us, they have to stand the majority of the time that they're traveling from city to city, so who better to reach out to for shoe advice? We tapped four flight attendants who have logged hundreds of thousands of miles in the air to tell us what the travel shoe mistakes they'd never make are, and their responses were definitely worth noting for your next trip to the airport. Read on for their tips and to shop the shoe styles that each recommends.

www.whowhatwear.com
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Tennis Shoes#Delta Air Lines#Flight Time#Travel Time#Air Time#Nordstrom#Birkenstock Arizona Big#Gucci Marmont Pump#H M Espadrilles#Plane#Snug Shoes#Wardrobe Advice#Lace Up Shoes#Flip Flops#Walking#Insoles#Max Comfort#Blisters#Iconic Classic Sneakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
LifestyleLifehacker

How to Get a Flight Attendant to Like You

All signs indicate Americans are ready to get back into their regular vacation routines this summer, and airlines are doing what they can to lure customers back into the air. Airline staff, pilots, and flight attendants traveled a difficult road over the past 15 months, from figuring out how to operate with limited answers during the early days of the pandemic, to dealing with anti-maskers, to trying to stay safe themselves.
TravelHuffingtonPost

The Biggest COVID-Related Travel Mistakes People Are Making Right Now

As vaccination numbers rise in the U.S., so does interest in travel. The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,707,805 passengers on May 9, the highest number since our pandemic era began in March 2020. But as people navigate this era of travel, there are a number of new questions and opportunities for missteps. This is especially true for international trips.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Air Canada Can’t Stop Flight Attendants Having Visible Tattoo’s, Arbitrator Rules

Air Canada has been told that it can’t stop flight attendants having a tattoo that will be visible while wearing the airline’s uniform as long as the tattoo is not offensive and it is not on the face or neck. The Toronto-based airline has also been told by a labour arbitrator that it must allow flight attendants to have piercings on top of the single pair of simple stud earrings that are currently permitted.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

What’s It Like Flying First On American Airlines 777-300 From LAX to MIA

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. It’s been 447 days since I last saw my 92-year-old dad in Florida. He has been living in a senior center close to my sister in South Florida and to say that COVID-19 has been challenging for him is an understatement. My dad can’t see or hear well so he can’t read, which is his first love, or watch TV and really understand what’s going on. The senior center closed the dining hall, where my dad would eat two meals a day with his friends, for a year. He couldn’t have visitors, though my sister would stop by and talk to him from his window and drop food off. And of course, I have called him multiple times a day, every day, so he could speak with his grandkids to pass the time.
AccidentsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta passenger who struck flight attendant faces $52,500 fine

A Delta Air Lines passenger who struck a flight attendant and tried to open the cockpit door now faces a $52,500 fine from the Federal Aviation Administration. A passenger on a Dec. 23, 2020 flight from Honolulu to Seattle “repeatedly refused to comply with crew members’ instructions,” struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor,” the FAA said Monday in a press release.
Aerospace & DefenseLaredo Morning Times

Getting on board with modern-day flight attendants

There's something about flight attendants. The job's mystique has made it a pop culture perennial, most recently in HBO's buzzy mystery-thriller, "The Flight Attendant," whose convoluted plot hinges on the title character's mobility. Although the job is an increasingly demanding one that has changed dramatically over the years, many still view flight attendants - the term "stewardess" was retired in the 1980s - as hospitality workers at cruising altitude. And thanks to decades of airline-industry marketing, the hypersexualized image of female flight attendants persists in the public imagination. How did we get here?
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Cracked the Code to the Perfect Travel Outfit

The elusive "perfect travel outfit"—it's something we've discussed, debated, and broken down quite a bit before. What does an effortless yet polished and, above all else, comfy travel outfit really look like, and why does it seem nearly impossible to accomplish? Non-stretch high-rise jeans are out of the question, no matter how long you're in transit. On the other hand, it's this writer's opinion that wearing straight-up leggings isn't the most stylish option, though I'll admit it may be the comfiest.
California StatePosted by
Audacy

Flight attendants to Southwest Airlines: Help us

The union that represents Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants is asking for more help after a passenger turned violent on a flight over the weekend. A flight attendant lost two teeth after she was attacked by the unruly passenger on a short flight between Sacramento and San Diego. “Our flight attendants...
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

FAA seeks $100,000 in fines from travelers who have tried to open a cockpit, hit a flight attendant, refused masks

WASHINGTON – Federal regulators are continuing to pursue large penalties against a few airline passengers accused of disrupting flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said this week that it would seek fines totaling more than $100,000 against four passengers on recent flights, including a penalty of $52,500 against a man who was arrested after trying to open the cockpit door and striking a flight attendant in the face.
Lifestylewiltonbulletin.com

A Flight Attendant Lost Two Teeth After Latest Passenger Assault

Air travel is back in a big way, but the return of passengers also arrives with a huge increase in misconduct. As reported by USA Today, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger over the previous weekend and lost two teeth. “This past weekend, one of our...
LifestyleThe Sun US

Why you should try to book a ticket in the front of the plane

BRITS who want to reduce their risk of catching Covid when travelling should book tickets at the front of the plane. A new study has found that boarding planes from the back to the front doubles the risk of exposure to the virus. The report, published in the Royal Society...