The app requires all new guardians go through a training process. Through crowdsourcing, the SafeUp app is helping solo travelers feel more comfortable all over the world. Solo female travel has been on the rise in recent years. In the background—and sometimes, at the forefront—is the persistent discourse on safety. In the Facebook group Solo Female Travelers, which has more than 130,000 members, safety concerns are as prevalent as selfies and recommendation requests. But as with so many things, there’s an app for that.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO