15 Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses That (Almost!) Steal The Show
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
Alright, my friends, it’s almost that time of year: wedding season. With warm weather always comes an influx of weddings, and if you’re a good enough friend to attend these soirees, you’re going to need to do some dress shopping in advance. Stocking up on a few cute dresses can be incredibly easy if you know where to look. (Here. Where to look is right here.) Luckily, there are so many adorable plus-size wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear far beyond bridal season, no matter how big or small the ceremony may be.
After a few years of social distanced weddings, it’s so freakin’ fun to get dressed up. Plus, there’s only one real rule that you shouldn’t break in terms of wedding guest attire. Don’t wear white. Sounds easy enough, right?
Each of these wedding guest dresses is sure to make you stand out without totally stealing the spotlight. You’ll look great sitting during the ceremony, mingling at the reception and dancing the night away on the dance floor. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find the perfect plus-size dress for all those warm-weather formal events.
To help you out on your search, I went ahead and rounded up 15 stylish plus-size wedding guest dresses for you to shop right now. From floral maxis, you’ll want to wear all summer long to sexy (but wedding-appropriate) dresses sure to look great in all your Instagram photos, you can’t go wrong with one of these plus-size wedding guest dresses, from brands like Eloquii, Christy Dawn, Reformation and so many more.
Read on and live your best wedding guest life! Fingers crossed you catch the bouquet.
Long Halter Slip Dress
This geometric halter dress is perfect for a beach wedding or an event with a bumpin’ dance floor. It’s available in sizes 14-26.
Long Halter Slip Dress $119.95
Buy Now
Jasen Dress
You will feel like royalty in this stunning princess-style dress . Forest green is an unexpected color for summer but totally works—you can get this dress in sizes 14-24.
Jasen Dress $298
Buy Now
Tiered Maxi Dress
This floral maxi from Eloquii is perfect for any spring or summer wedding. It comes in sizes 14-20 and has a super flattering—and totally romantic—tiered ruffles down the skirt.
Tiered Maxi Dress $129.95
Buy Now
Bardot Ruched Side Mini Dress
This ruched dress is sure to make a statement with its bright colors and off-the-shoulder moment. It would truly work for any wedding venue and comes in sizes 12-26.
Bardot Ruched Side Mini Dress $38 (was $62)
Buy Now
Adrienne Ruffled Boho Maxi Dress
It’s no secret that Anthropologie has a great selection of wedding guest dresses, but this yellow boho option may just take the cake. You can buy it right now in sizes 1X through 3X.
Adrienne Ruffled Boho Maxi Dress $375
Buy Now
Silk Halter Midi Dress
Florals for spring aren’t necessarily groundbreaking, but I love this halter option from Anthropologie. The flowy halter design and asymmetrical hem at the front make it ideal for spring and summer weddings where you want to show off your tan. Oh—and it comes in sizes 1X-3X.
Silk Halter Midi Dress $248
Buy Now
Zebra Print Maxi Dress
One way to guarantee that you’ll stand out at a wedding is by wearing an animal print! Zebra is super in this season and this cowl neck dress is fun and classy. It also comes in sizes 12-26.
Zebra Print Maxi Dress $30 (was $48)
Buy Now
Bardot Corset Mini DressYou can never go wrong with an LBD—but a Long Black Dress is just as good as a Little one! It works for almost any dress code, and you’re basically guaranteed to look amazing. This one from ASOS Design looks expensive even though it’s only $32.
Bardot Corset Mini Dress $32
Buy Now
Tassel Ruffled Waistless Dress
If you’re headed to a more casual wedding, a mini dress is always a great option! I love the bow detail on the chest and ruffle statement sleeve on this red hot option available in sizes 1x-3x.
Blue Tassel Ruffled Waistless Dress $148
Buy Now
Gatsby Dress
Glamour and drama go hand in hand with this gorgeous long-sleeve dress from Reformation—it’s called the Gatsby dress for a reason. It’s available in sizes 14-24.
Gatsby Dress $498
Buy Now
The Basil Dress
How stunning is this black and white floral dress from Christy Dawn? Yes, it’s a little bit pricey but I can guarantee that you’ll wear it to more than wedding this year. Alternatively, style it with either sneakers or flat sandals for the perfect dressed-down date night look.
The Basil Dress $298
Buy Now
Yellow Satin Tie Neck Dress
Don’t just leave ties to the groomsmen when this yellow satin dress (complete with a tie) exists! It is incredibly chic and could also be styled for important work events. It comes in sizes 14-24.
Yellow Satin Tie Neck Dress $102
Buy Now
The Autumn Dress
If you have a daytime wedding coming up, this dreamy blue wrap-style dress from Christy Dawn should be your go-to. It’s available in two other colors and comes in sizes 1X-3X. Oh—and Christy Dawn is one of the cutest sustainable brands on the market right now, so supporting them is a total win.
The Autumn Dress $238
Buy Now
Wrap Maxi Dress in BlueLight blue is the universally flattering color and looks amazing when worn to match the sky on a summer day. This maxi dress is available in sizes 12-24.
Wrap Maxi Dress in Blue $60
Buy Now
Balloon Sleeve Maxi Dress in Lobster Print
Since you’re not the one wearing white, why not wear something extra fun? This lobster print dress is so cute for a waterfront wedding and it comes in sizes 14-20.
Balloon Sleeve Maxi Dress in Lobster… $147
Buy Now
- This TikTok-Viral Foundation Is Only $14 & 'As Good as the High-End Sh**'
- This Bestselling Charcoal Deodorant Sold Out in 10 Minutes--But It's Finally Back in Stock
- Everything On Alo's Site Is On Sale & I'm Buying Kendall Jenner's Favorite Items
Comments / 0