Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Royals at Wimbledon Through the Years

By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4riW_0MFVs6Vc00
Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s a long-standing tradition that members of the royal family attend the Wimbledon tennis championships in London each year, and they always seem to have the best time at the annual sporting event! From Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, to their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, it’s always fun to see the joy on their faces.

The first appearance of someone from the British brood dates back to 1907 when King George V and Queen Mary attended the oldest tennis tournament in the world. Decades later, Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, gave his tennis skills a whirl when he attempted to compete in the 1926 Wimbledon championship. However, he “lost ignominiously in the first round and never entered again,” according to author Bruce Tarran.

Fast forward to 2017, Duchess Kate inherited the All England Club as a patronage when Queen Elizabeth II resigned from the post after her 90th birthday, a position she held since 1952.

As for her work with Wimbledon, Kate is dedicated to not only attending the championships, but makes multiple visits to charities and sporting programs throughout the year that are supported by the organization.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, meanwhile, has been the All England Club president since 1969, and presents winners of the tennis championships their trophies at the end of the tournament each year.

Additionally, Wimbledon 2018 marked the first solo outing for Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, two months after they became sisters-in-laws when the Suits alum tied the knot to Prince Harry in May of that year. Tennis pro Serena Williams — a close pal of Meghan — was in attendance at the couple’s nuptials.

Scroll down to see photos of the royals at Wimbledon over the years!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#British Royal Family#The All England Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Royal fans all saying the same thing about Prince George and Princess Charlotte after new picture emerges

Kate Middleton shared a creative Father's Day message on Sunday and delighted fans when it featured a never-before-seen picture of Prince William with his three children. The snap, taken in June 2019 on Trooping the Colour, shows William dressed in his ceremonial uniform for the Irish Guards whilst holding Prince Louis, who made his balcony debut that year, and with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on either side of him.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Meghan Markle Uses New Title On Lili's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle did not use her royal title on the birth certificate of her daughter Lili, it has been revealed. TMZ obtained a published a copy of Lili's birth certificate, revealing that Meghan gave her birth name Rachel Meghan Markle. On Archie's birth certificate, Meghan gave her royal title 'Her...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

Are Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice feuding? One cover story says there’s fury over Lilibet Diana. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Princess Beatrice is fuming over Markle’s choice of baby name. When Princess Beatrice heard about the name Lilibet, she reportedly began to cry. A source says, “Everyone knew she had planned ever since she was a little girl to call her firstborn daughter Lili, inspired by her grandmother.” With the name now taken, she’s heartbroken.

Comments / 0

Community Policy