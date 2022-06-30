GTA Online Independence Day 2022 bonuses and discounts in Fourth of July week

The GTA Online Independence Day event rolls into town for another year, and we can already see the skies over Los Santos and Blaine County turning red, white, and blue with patriotic firework displays. This annual celebration has become a regular feature in GTA Online over the years, offering players the chance to collect limited availability Independence Day items to add to their vehicles, gun lockers, and wardrobes. The Fourth of July week also brings free gifts, a raft of discounts on other USA-themed items, and huge bonuses for taking part in certain game modes. Read on for our round up of everything that's included in the GTA Online Independence Day 2022 event, then get involved before these exclusives disappear for another twelve months!

When is the GTA Online Independence Day event

The GTA Online Independence Day event starts, unsurprisingly, around the Fourth of July each year. The bonuses and discounts are usually available for a week or so afterwards, which means you have the best part of seven days to collect any promo items and rack up some extra GTA$ to boost your virtual bank account. In 2022, the GTA Online Independence Day event runs from June 30 through July 6.

What items are available during the GTA Online Independence Day event

As Rockstar explained in their 2022 announcement , you can claim the Western Sovereign motorcycle and USA Chute Bag for free during the event week – the bike is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, while the parachute can be collected from any Ammu-nation store. You can also play Business Battles for a chance to find the rare Pisswasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, or Statue of Happiness T-Shirt in retrieved crates.

To continue the theme, you can also get 50% off the following limited availability GTA Online Independence Day items, so if you're looking to add a Stars and Stripes emblazoned Liberator monster truck to your garage or something else equally patriotic then you can choose from the list below:

Vapid Liberator monster truck

Vehicle Horns

Musket

Firework Launcher

Firework Ammo

Tire Smoke

Face Paint and Clothing

Mobile Operations Center Liveries

Mk II Weapon Livery

Haircuts

Masks

As well as those GTA Online Independence Day items, you can also get 40% off all Facilities, along with their Modifications and Fortifications, so you can create your perfect lair, and there are discounts applied to the following vehicles:

Pegassi Ignus – 40% off

Pegassi Zentorno – 50% off

Pegassi Tempesta – 30% off

Buckingham Tug – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center – 30% off

Finally, there are some big opportunities to earn bonus GTA$ and RP by taking part in specific events. There's triple GTA$ and RP on offer for Business Battles, Overtime Rumble, Overtime Shootout, Inch by Inch, and Running Back (Remix), plus double GTA$ and RP for Lester Contact Missions.

You'll also get triple GTA$ by playing Land Races, making them a great way to earn extra cash. To make things even better, if you complete all five of the Independence Day Special Land Races – namely Across the Wilderness, Mud, Sweat and Gears, Swamp Monster, and Tour the Lake – then you'll receive an additional bonus of GTA$200,000 within 72 hours. Find these races by going to the Featured Series icon on your map, or by using the Quick Join function.

Make sure you check out the GTA Online Independence Day event in 2022, so you don't miss any of the limited time items and great deals such as these.

