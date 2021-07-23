Cancel
Family Relationships

Luke Bryan’s Blended Family Lights Up His Life! Meet Kids Bo, Tate, Jordan, Kris and Tilden

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1OvX_0MEtMKa400

When Luke Bryan isn’t writing the next biggest hit or touring the world, you can find the music icon traveling down some old country roads with his beloved wife, Caroline Bryan (née Boyer), and their kids. The college sweethearts are the devoted parents of their two children, Bo and Tate, and their family also includes Luke’s nieces, Jordan and Kris, as well as his nephew, Tilden.

The “Country Girl” crooner and Caroline started raising their three bonus children in 2014 when Luke’s brother-in-law, Ben, died. Jordan, Kris and Tilden were left without parents following Ben’s death, as the Grammy winner’s sister, Kelly, suddenly died seven years prior in 2007.

Without hesitation, Luke and Caroline brought their nieces and nephew under their wing. The blonde beauty got candid about their choice to raise her in-laws’ kids while appearing on Good Morning America in 2017.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Robin Roberts during a joint interview with Luke, whom she married in 2006. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

Reflecting on other tragedies he’s endured, including the death of his brother Chris in 2000 and infant niece in 2017, the “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” artist explained why it’s so important to pick yourself back up. “I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” he shared. “You keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day.”

As the years have passed, Luke and Caroline have become experts at parenting their blended family. Though their biological children, Bo and Tate, are still in the teenage and preteen phase, the “One Margarita” crooner said he’s “certainly in the golden years” of raising his boys.

“It’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along,” Luke told People in July, noting “as they grow older, it’s easier to let them” join in on his favorite hobbies like hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

“They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different,” the doting dad continued. “They’re still your kids … you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.”

To learn more about Luke and Caroline’s blended brood, scroll through the gallery below!

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

