The Coolest Summer BBQ Outfits

A stylish summer activewear outfit is paramount, even if you're not working out. It's just comfortable. That said, there's actual science behind how changing your fitness outfits can positively affect your workout. With so many ways to get in the sweat, sculpt, or mind-centering state of mind—walking, running, yoga, hiking, HIIT, pilates, cycling, and dance being a few of our faves—a look you love is helpful. Moisture-wicking and breathable fabrics are important year-round, but especially on the hottest days. And if you're looking at how to accomplish this practicality while still showing off your style, you're in luck: Activewear lines from affordable to the designer are serving up exciting summer pieces, which makes putting together an outfit for your workout an event in itself (the good kind).