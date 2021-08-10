Sun, Sand, and Suds: Here are Some of the Best Coastal Breweries

In the previous decade, the seemingly sleepless Roberts family used a delicious hard cider program to raise awareness and funds for Mercy Ships. Now, the seamingly sleepless operation in Aberdeen, Wash., launched a vermouth program to help support the same cause. This white vermouth is a dry example — they also offer a sweet red version — is produced starting with Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc off Joe Hattrup’s Sugarloaf Vineyard in the Yakima Valley’s Rattlesnake Hills. Next are the botanicals that include coriander, juniper, cubeb pepper and grains of Paradise with grapefruit and orange. That blend of botanicals and citrus make for a classic vermouth nose that includes hints of Fiori di Sicilia that brings to mind a slice of fresh-baked panettone. On the palate, it’s dry yet fruity, carried by dried apricot, orange peel, KiX breakfast cereal and butterscotch. At the winery’s on-premise Sea Glass Grill, a mixologist will combine the Mer Sea vermouth their Ocean’s Daughter Distillery’s Nayada vodka, Meermin gin and olives for a cocktail they’ve dubbed the 007: Double Oh Seven martini. While their turned the page on their delicious cider program, at this point, about all that’s left for the Roberts family to explore and succeed with is beer. Don’t put that out of their reach.