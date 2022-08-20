ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe’s Family Album: Birthdays, Baby Bumps and More!

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
So sweet! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe are all about having fun with their family — and documenting their parenthood journey on social media.

The Bachelor alums, who met and fell in love on season 17 of the ABC show, tied the knot in 2014 and started growing their family two years later.

“God is good! We had a healthy baby boy named Samuel Thomas,” the new dad wrote on Twitter in July 2016. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and support."

His wife added with another tweet: “I'm in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe."

The little one became a big brother in May 2018 when Isaiah arrived . And just over a year later, the graphic designer announced that she is pregnant with her third child . Mia was born in December 2019.

The former ABC personalities was hoping for a girl ahead of Mia's birth. “I love having two kids … but I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama,” the former Bachelor told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2018.

His wife echoed this desire in May 2019. “I want a girl naturally next and then [to] adopt a girl,” Giudici admitted to Us at the time. “Then you get sisters and brothers. I know it’s probably not going to happen, but that’s my ideal. … Originally when I met Sean, I wanted five. He’s like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘OK, maybe four.’”

While her husband wasn’t so sure about a family of five, Lowe was actually the one to propose they adopt in the future. “Sean prompted it,” the Washington native told Us . “He always wanted to adopt. I have no problems with that. I think it will be a beautiful family . We’ll see what happens.”

Keep scrolling to see Lowe and Giudici's sweetest moments with their sons and daughter over the years.

