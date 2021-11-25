Are Banks Open Today? See Full List of All Bank Holidays
Not knowing which banks are open on holidays can be frustrating, especially if you need to deposit a check or inquire about a loan only to discover that your branch is closed. Because banks are private enterprises, they can choose to remain open just about anytime they want, including Saturday and Sunday. However, just about all banks in the U.S. close to observe federal holidays .
Special circumstances might also cause banks to shut their doors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of social distancing rules imposed during the pandemic, many banks have closed branches or implemented special rules on when and how customers can visit a branch. The best way to find out when a bank is open is to contact it directly or check its website.
You might be wondering which national holidays banks in the U.S. observe — or whether they’re open for business on Juneteenth, which was signed into law on Thursday as a federal holiday. Keep reading to learn more.
What National Holidays Are Also Bank Holidays?
Each bank can set its own schedule, but most adhere to the federal holiday calendar observed by the U.S. Federal Reserve , which outlines the 10 federal holidays that are also banking holidays. Here’s a quick look:
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.)
- Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
You can expect your bank to close its physical branches on these holidays every year, though the actual dates for most holidays change from year to year. The exceptions are New Year’s Day, which always falls on Jan. 1; Independence Day is July 4; Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and Christmas Day is Dec. 25.
Some banks also close or have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Easter, another major holiday, always falls on a Sunday, so most banks are closed anyway.
When holidays fall on a Saturday, banks typically close the preceding Friday. When holidays fall on a Sunday, banks close the following Monday.
What Holidays Are Banks Closed?
If you find yourself wondering if there are any banks open today, here’s a quick look at holidays when most banks will be closed for 2021 through 2023:
|Holidays
|Bank Status
|2021
|2022
|2023
|New Year’s Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Friday, Jan. 1
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Orthodox Christmas
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Thursday, Jan. 7
|Friday, Jan. 7
|Saturday, Jan. 7
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Monday, Jan. 18
|Monday, Jan, 17
|Monday, Jan. 16
|Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Monday, Feb. 15
|Monday, Feb 21
|Monday, Feb. 20
|Lincoln’s Birthday
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Friday, Feb. 12
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|Mardi Gras
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Tuesday, Feb. 16
|Tuesday, March 1
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
|Ash Wednesday
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Wednesday, Feb. 17
|Wednesday, March 2
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
|St. Patrick’s Day
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Wednesday, March 17
|Thursday, March 17
|Friday, March 17
|Purim
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Friday, Feb. 26
|Friday, March 17
|Tuesday, March 7
|Passover
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Sunday, March 28
|Saturday, April 16
|Thursday, April 13
|Holi
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Monday, March 29
|Saturday, March 19
|Wednesday, March 8
|Good Friday
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Friday, April 2
|Friday, April 15
|Friday, April 7
|Easter
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; because Easter falls on a Sunday, confirm with your bank
|Sunday, April 4
|Sunday, April 17
|Sunday, April 9
|Ramadan
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Monday, April 12
|Saturday, April 2
|Wednesday, March 22
|Memorial Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Monday, May 31
|Monday, May 30
|Monday, May 29
|Eid al-Fitr
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Thursday, May 13
|Tuesday, May 3
|Saturday, April 22
|Independence Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Sunday, July 4 (observed Monday, July 5)
|Monday, July 4
|Tuesday, July 4
|Eid al-Adha
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Tuesday, July 20
|Sunday, July 10
|Thursday, June 29
|Labor Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Monday, Sept. 6
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Monday, Sept. 4
|Patriot Day
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Saturday, Sept. 11
|Sunday, Sept. 11
|Monday, Sept. 11
|Rosh Hashanah
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Monday, Sept. 6
|Sunday, Sept. 25
|Friday, Sept. 15
|Yom Kippur
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Thursday, Sept. 16
|Wednesday, Oct. 5
|Monday, Sept. 25
|Columbus Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Monday, Oct. 11
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Monday, Oct. 9
|Halloween
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Monday, Oct. 31
|Tuesday, Oct. 31
|Diwali
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Thursday, Nov. 4
|Monday, Oct. 24
|Sunday, Nov. 12
|Election Day
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 5
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
|Veterans Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Thursday, Nov. 11
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Saturday, Nov. 11 (observed Nov. 10)
|Thanksgiving Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Thursday, Nov. 25
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Thursday, Nov. 23
|Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving)
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Friday, Nov. 26
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Friday, Nov. 24
|Hanukkah
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Monday, Dec. 29
|Monday, Dec. 19
|Friday, Dec. 8
|Christmas Eve
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; call your bank to confirm hours
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|Sunday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Day
|Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed
|Saturday, Dec. 25
|Sunday, Dec. 25 (observed Monday, Dec. 26)
|Monday, Dec. 25
|Kwanzaa
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open
|Sunday, Dec. 26
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
|New Year’s Eve
|Not a Federal Reserve holiday; call your bank to confirm hours
|Friday, Dec. 31
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|Sunday, Dec. 31
Are Banks Open or Closed on Juneteenth?
On June 17, President Joe Biden signed off on legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, effectively immediately. Since Juneteenth falls on June 19, a Saturday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that most federal employees would observe the holiday on Friday this year.
Most major banks remain open for business as usual on Friday, USA Today reported. The Federal Reserve’s financial services likewise remain open on Friday and will operate as usual on Monday.
Chase , Bank of America and Wells Fargo will include Juneteenth on their holiday schedules starting in 2022, according to Bloomberg.
What To Do If Your Bank Is Closed
Even if your bank branch is closed, there are a few ways to take care of most of your banking needs. The easiest option is to access your online bank account or use the bank’s mobile app. Thanks to the popularity of online and mobile banking, a number of online-only banks offer a full range of products and services that let you handle most of the banking tasks you could at a branch, including transferring money and making deposits.
Another option is to visit an ATM . Although the functionality of each machine is different, almost all will let you make withdrawals regardless of whether they’re in your bank’s ATM network. You can also make deposits at most in-network ATMs and even some that are out of your bank’s network.
Grocery Store Bank Branches
Finally, you can also inquire about whether or not there are certain branches remaining open even on holidays. Bank branches located inside of a grocery store , for example, will often keep the same hours as the store, even if most of that bank’s other branches are closed. So check to see if there are any nearby store locations that you can visit during bank holidays.
