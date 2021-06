This is an all wood Trapper style pocket knife….except for the brass pins. These are fun to make. They are a challenge because of all the minor adjustments that are necessary for it to function just like a real knife. I make mine as close to actual size as possible so I use the very hard wood. In this example I used Black Walnut for the scales and the inner edge of Bodark (Osage Orange or Bois D’Arc) sapwood for the blades, bolsters, springs and shield because it’s still very hard. I used a Lansky® sharpener to shape the blade and plunge line.