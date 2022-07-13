The best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals 2022: big discounts on GPS computers and watches

Amazon Prime Day is a bumper sale that, despite the name, actually lasts two days across the world's largest online retailer. While Amazon might not always be your first port of call for new bike kit, the good news is that there we've found a plethora of great offers on cycling specific gear.

We've picked out the best deals on Amazon right now and we'll be updating with even more deals as the best Amazon Prime Day deals are rolled out.

Looking for deals outside of cycling? See the offers compiled by our friends at Tech Radar and T3 .

Amazon Prime Day now on: July 12 - 13

This year, Amazon Prime Day returns on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July.

Here at Cycling Weekly we've already sifted through the cycling deals on Amazon and pulled out the best products with the best discounts, based on our extensive knowledge of cycling kit and huge back-catalogue of reviews.

We’ll be adding to this page throughout Amazon Prime Days, so it’s well worth regularly checking back in for any new deals.

It’s worth noting that you will need an Amazon Prime account to access these deals – fortunately, though, you can take out a 30-day free trial and cancel it as soon as you’ve grabbed the deals you want.

We’ve split things up into USA and UK deals. So, if you’re on the east side of the Atlantic, then just...

>>>SKIP DOWN TO OUR UK PRIME DAY DEALS<<<

But for those of you sitting on the west, well, those deals are just up next...

Quick deals USA

Shop cycling at Amazon USA

REI: 25% off Pearl Izumi shorts and big discounts on Shimano shoes

Backcountry: Up to 44% off Poc helmets and sunglasses

Wiggle: Save big on dhb and Endura clothing

ProBikeKit: $400 off Fulcrum and Campagnolo wheels

Competitive Cyclist: 39% off Continental GP5000 + Vittoria and Pirelli discounts

Quick deals UK

Shop cycling at Amazon UK

Tredz : £200 off Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer + discounts on Elite trainers

Leisure Lakes Bikes : 30% off Sidi Shoes + discounts on Schwalbe tyres

Wiggle : 24% off Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 wheels

ProBikeKit : Up to 35% off summer clothing

Rutland Cycling : 30% off Saris H3 turbo + Oakley Sutro Lite sunglasses

Amazon Prime Day deals USA: Our top picks

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve: $149.99 $102.99 at Amazon

Garmin Edge 530: $299.99 $294.99 at Amazon

GPS watches

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: $599.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $299.95 $177.88 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch: $149.95 $109.95 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct: $249.99 $177.00 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329.99 $188.00 at Amazon

Cycling computers + tech

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $599.99 $551.23 at Amazon

Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM GPS bike computer: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Garmin HRM-Dual: $69.99 $52.90 at Amazon

Garmin Varia cycling Rearview: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Sunglasses

Smith Optics Attack Max ChromaPop Sunglasses: $249.99 $204.99 at Amazon

Shoes

Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve: $149.99 $102.99 at Amazon

Fizik R3 Aria: $337.40 $167 at Amazon

Giro Empire W ACC: $149.99 $65.00 at Amazon

Giro Stylus Road Cycling Shoes: $109.95 $82.45 at Amazon

Shorts and jerseys

GORE C3 unisex socks: $18.00 $10.19 at Amazon

GORE Mens C5 Thermo Cycling bib tights: $170.00 $126.30 at Amazon

Le Col Aqua Zero LS jersey: $185 $138.75 at Amazon

Components

Continental Grand Prix 5000 - Clincher, 700 x 28c: $63.96 $52.87 at Amazon

Shimano Ultegra PD-R8000 Pedals: $199.99 $145.00 at Amazon

Crankbrothers M19 Multitool: $34.00 $25.30 at Amazon

Jagwire Disc Brake Multi-Tool: $56.58 $41.99 at Amazon

Pro Bike Tools Threaded 16g CO2 Cartridges - 20 Pack: $41.99 $24.00 on Amazon

Pro Bike Tools Threaded 16g CO2 Cartridges - 20 Pack: $41.99 $24.00 on Amazon

Always handy to have around, here's a 20 pack of Threaded Co2 cartridges. Compatible with all inflators which have a 3/8"-24 TPI thread. 16 gram cartridge inflates a road tire to 100 psi and a MTB tire to approx. 40psi. While single use, these cartridges are recyclable.



Accessories

KOM Indoor Cycling Desk: $99.99 $69.99 on Amazon

Crankbrothers Klic Digital Bike Pump: $225.00 $180.99 at Amazon

ABUS Bordo 6100/90 Folding Lock: $129.99 $97.11 at Amazon

Shimano SPD SL Cleats: $26.80 $23.70 at Amazon

Orange Seal Sealant: 32 oz: $40.83 $33.11 on Amazon

Orange Seal Sealant: 32 oz: $40.83 $33.11 on Amazon

A big bottle of natural latex, fast sealing sealant suitable for gravel, cyclocross, road and mountain bike tubeless setups. In reviewing the product , our editors were impressed by the quick sealing and effectiveness of the sealant. Now 19% off.



Amazon Prime Day UK

Shop cycling at Amazon

Tredz : £200 off Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer + discounts on Elite trainers

Leisure Lakes Bikes : 30% off Sidi Shoes + discounts on Schwalbe tyres

Wiggle : 24% off Campag Shamal Ultra C17 wheels

ProBikeKit : Up to 35% off summer clothing

Rutland Cycling : 30% off Saris H3 turbo + Oakley Sutro Lite sunglasses

CW's top picks UK

GORE Wear C5 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts+: £99.99 £56.52 at Amazon

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: £169.99 £99.99 at Amazon

GPS watches UK

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Polar Vantage M: £249.00 from £158.44 at Amazon

Polar Ignite: £174.50 from £113.99 at Amazon

Cycling computers + tech UK

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: £169.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Garmin Edge 130 Plus (incl. HRM): £219.99 £189.99 at Amazon

Sunglasses UK

Julbo Aerospeed Sunglasses: £145.00 £106.82 at Amazon

Julbo Rush sunglasses: £90.00 £74.21 at Amazon

Shoes UK

Sundried Pro Road Cycle Shoes: £75.26 £60.21 at Amazon

Shimano XC3 SPD Shoes: £89.99 £74.25 at Amazon

Shorts and jerseys UK

Altura Men's Endurance Bib Short: £81.97 £67.50 at Amazon

GORE Wear C5 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts+: £99.99 £56.52 at Amazon

GORE Wear Men's Cycling Jacket, Gore-Tex Paclite: £199.99 £108.49 at Amazon

GORE Wear Men's C3 Thermo Cycling Jersey, Large: £89.99 £50.98 at Amazon

Components UK

Shimano Ultegra Brake Cable Set: £25.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Crankbrothers Multi 20 Tool: £39.99 £35.48 at Amazon

Accessories UK

Muc-Off Dry Chain Lube: £9.47 £6.75 at Amazon

On-Guard 8001 Brute: £41.99 £26.61 at Amazon

