The best boutique hotels in Bristol

There’s a lot more to Bristol than Brunel and Banksy . From its thriving Harbourside – complete with shipping container village and campaigning Stokes Croft – to cool Southville, antiques enclave Old Market and the upmarket Clifton Village, there’s truly something for everyone.

Hotels in and around ‘Brizzle’ (the city’s affectionate nickname, a reference to its residents’ instantly recognisable accent) range from glamorous out of town lodges through classic mid-century establishments to arty hipster joints, with something to suit all tastes.

The best hotels in Bristol are:

Best for hipsters: Artist Residence

Neighbourhood: St Paul’s

Housed in a former boot factory on Portland Square in St Paul’s, the 23-bedroom hotel, coffee shop, bar, events space and garden is every hip Bristol-goer’s dream. Close to Stokes Croft, and with the long-standing pillar of local nightlife, Cosies, on its doorstep, Artist Residence is perfect for visitors with both culture and partying on their ‘to do’ lists. Expect all the same brilliant design and service touches you get from the other Artist Residences (there are outposts in London, Oxfordshire, Brighton and Penzanze), from retro radios to mini Smeg fridges. Having only opened in October 2021, there are elements yet to be unveiled, including the main bar, cafe and kitchen – these are expected in early 2022.

Price: Doubles from £95 per night, room only

Best for the Harbourside: The Bristol

Neighbourhood: Central Bristol

Brutalism isn’t for everyone, but The Bristol, a beacon of 1960s architecture, is certainly the city’s most distinctive hotel – and it’s also the only one on the river (unless you count the Kyle Blue luxury hostel boat, but you’ll need sea legs for that). You’re well placed for a stroll around the floating harbour with its buoyant nightlife, bobbing boats and abundance of food options at Wapping Wharf. Cultural hotspots the Bristol Old Vic, Arnolfini and the Watershed are also close-at-hand. Inside, things are far from brutal: rooms are cool, light and hung with modern art. Plus, it recently won a Green Tourism Gold Award thanks to lower carbon emissions and less waste.

Price: Doubles from £94 per night, room only

Best for budget: The Berkeley Square Hotel

Neighbourhood: City Centre

The city’s self-proclaimed first “art hotel” proudly exhibits a rotation of work by local creatives. An appealing 42-roomed townhouse, this reasonably priced hotel is situated off the top of Park Street where you’ll find the Bristol Museum and Art Gallery and a host of exciting shops and restaurants, including everyone’s favourite gelateria, Swoon. Night owls can make the most of guest access to members’ club, The Square, and enjoy the decanter of local sherry found in every room. Want more luxury? Upgrade to The Berkeley Suites next door – five individual suites over an entire floor of a Grade-II listed building.

Price: Doubles from £44, room only

Best for a blow out: Bristol Harbour Hotel and Spa

Neighbourhood: City Centre

Housed in two converted banks overlooking the cobbles of historic Corn Street, the Harbour Hotel is a worthy place to part with some hard-earned cash. With 42 luxurious bedrooms and an award-winning restaurant, the hotel also retains flourishes of a grand former bank. At the Gold Bar, cocktails flow and DJs spin until the early hours. If you need some pampering after a night on the sauce, head into the former basement vaults, now cleverly transformed into a spa with treatment rooms.

Price: Doubles from £104, room only

Best for views: Avon Gorge by Hotel du Vin

Neighbourhood: Clifton Village

Since its dramatic multi-million pound makeover, the Avon Gorge hotel, originally built in in 1898 as the Grand Clifton Spa and Hydropathic Institution, has regained some serious grandeur. The once scruffy Red Lion pub is now distinctly classy, hotel interiors are sultry shades of peacock, navy and grey, and the original spa (buried for decades under the floorboards) is now a fancy events space. Look out for the wine cellar in the old Turkish bath. Book the Laurent Perrier Executive suite for a twin roll-top baths with a view of the Clifton Suspension Bridge and sample the wood-smoked delights of the new Goram & Vincent restaurant.

Price: Doubles from £89, room only

Best for food: Hotel du Vin

Neighbourhood: City Centre

Once an 18th-century sugar warehouse, this reliably posh hotel is made up of 40 rooms, centred around a secluded courtyard, along with four dining rooms. Couples should check in to one of the two Signature Suites for Egyptian cotton and his and hers roll-top baths. The bistro has a delectable seasonal a la carte menu where you can drop in for an assiette de crudites, with a spicy chickpea and carrot rappe, celeriac remoulade and roasted beetroot; navarin d’agneau or a custard tart with a Yorkshire rhubarb mousse.

Price: Doubles from £104, room only

Best for location: Number 38 Clifton

Neighbourhood: Clifton Village

Following an extension in 2018, the immensely popular Number 38 Clifton is twice its original size – but you’ll still need to book early to avoid disappointment. Check into room 11 or 12 for views over the Downs, along with deep bronze and chrome baths. Art lovers will enjoy exhibited work by Stokes Croft artists and the David Hockney in the downstairs loo.

Price: Doubles from £145, B&B

Best for out of town glamour: Berwick Lodge

Neighbourhood: Henbury

Don’t shout too loudly about this one. Anyone after full-blown glamour with a twist will love this glorious converted 19th-century pile in Bristol’s northern outskirts. Berwick Lodge has sweeping views as far as Wales, but it’s close enough to central Bristol to still get in on the action. Owners Sarah Arikan and her husband, Fevzi, bought it back in 2004 and have cleverly made it into Bristol’s best out of town option. Each of the 14 rooms is impeccably designed and the 2AA Rosette Hattusa restaurant is a great choice for hungry guests.

Price: Doubles from £100, room only

