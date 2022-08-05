ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

By Us Weekly Staff
 3 days ago
A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians .

Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner , in October 2007, when the hit reality series debuted on E! Since then, the women have taken nearly every industry imaginable by storm.

Khloé, for her part, hosted her own shows, launched a thriving clothing line and grew her family. The reality star welcomed her first child, daughter True , with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018.

Years before she began her journey with motherhood, fans watched Khloé marry Lamar Odom in September 2009 after a whirlwind romance. However, she filed for divorce from the basketball player in December 2013. After the Good American cofounder helped the athlete heal from a near-fatal overdose, the duo finalized their split in December 2016.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author moved on with Thompson in September 2016. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that she was pregnant . As True’s arrival drew closer, the pair went through some ups and downs — ultimately deciding to put their troubles behind them and stay together. While they eventually split in February 2019, they reunited in August 2020. Just over one year later, they called it quits again in June 2021 .

Nevertheless, Thompson continued to publicly express his unbreakable love for Khloé via social media.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” the basketball star wrote via Instagram just days after their split. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️.”

Years earlier, Khloé had reflected on her ups and downs as her 35th birthday approached. “Fabulous,” she told Us of her life in June 2019. “It’s literally all a blur. Don’t you feel like these years go by so fast?”

Kim, meanwhile, shared her own birthday wish for her little sis: for her life to be full of happiness. “God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn’t a particular favorite, just because every moment I’m with you is a favorite,” the KKW Beauty founder said in a June 2019 video. “ But I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama-free . … Happy, healthy, full of love and no more bulls–t.”

Scroll to relive Khloé’s life in photos!

Lulu?
2021-07-03

The girl needs to get a real Job!! Looking like she owns Botox.😜😜 You looking like Man Khloe, that's why Tristan walked out on you..

Diane Elaine Harris
05-05

When mean people attack others,it's because they are jealous their life can't be like yours Cloe...be proud of yourself, and always hold joy in your heart ♥...God bless.

