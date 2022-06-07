The best tablet for photo editing and photographers in 2022

The best tablet for photo editing means you can do your work while on the move. And as the world gets back to commuting, conferences and travelling again, it's a great time to update your device to one of the newer models.

So what's the best tablet for photo editing on the market today? Well, if money's no object then the iPad Pro 2021 is number one on our list. Running the M1 chip, which also appears in the Mac Mini M1 , the iMac 2021 and some of Apple's best laptops , this is quite simply the most powerful iPad yet.

Not everyone, though, wants to get tied up in Apple's ecosystem. In which case, you may prefer number three on our list, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra , which matches it closely for features and performance.

And if both these tablets are too expensive for you? Don't worry: there are many other more affordable tablets that are still great for photo editing.

Our guide to the best tablets for photo editing covers a variety of brands, and features products at a range of budgets. We'll point to the pros and cons of each, and share the facts and figures you need to choose between them.

Meanwhile, if you favour using a stylus in your workflow, you should also check out our guide to the best drawing tablets for photo editing and our roundup of the best Wacom tablets .

Best tablet for photo editing

(Image credit: Matthew Bolton/Digital Camera World)

The best iPad for photo editing and photographers

Weight: 682g | Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm | OS: iPadOS 14 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 2732 pixels | CPU: Apple M1 chip | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | microSD slot: No | Rear cameras: 12MP wide (f/1.8), 10-MP ultra-wide (f/2.4) | Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth (f/2.4)

New M1 chip Up to 2TB of storage TrueDepth selfie camera No microSD slot Key accessories cost extra

The iPad Pro is the most powerful iPad available today, bar none. As well as featuring Apple's new M1 chip, you get 16G of RAM, storage up to 2TB, support for 5G, and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with a 122º field of view. This TrueDepth selfie camera is particularly delightful, as it features a Center Stage function that's perfect for video calls.

All this makes the iPad Pro (2021) 12.9 the best iPad for photo editing overall right now; and indeed, the best iPad for most creative tasks. For more information, see our full iPad Pro (2021) review.

That said, the iPad version of Photoshop doesn't have all the features of the full desktop software. If you want to run that, then you'll need a Windows tablet, and so number 5 on the list is our top recommendation.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. iPad Air 10.9" (2022)

The best-value iPad for photo editing and photographers

Weight: Wi-Fi: 461g Wi-Fi + Cellular 462g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm | OS: iPadOS 14 | Screen size: 10.9-inch | Resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels | CPU: Apple M1 chip | Storage: 64GB/256GB | microSD slot: No | Rear cameras: 12MP wide (f/1.8) | Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide f/2.5

M1 chip Thin and light Affordable price Only up to 256GB of storage

The iPad Pro makes number one on our list, as it's the best iPad overall for photographers and photos editors. But the 10.9-inch iPad Air 2022, launched in March, gives it a run for its money, and at a much lower price.

It's super-light at just 461g, and super-thin at just 6.1mm. It has the same super-fast Apple M1 processor you'll find in the iPad Pro, and also supports 5G. There's a great 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with a 122º field of view, and the same Centre Stage tech for tracking your movements on Zoom calls.

On the downside, storage is only 64GB or 256GB and RAM just 8GB. That's a step down from the Pro, which remains the speedier machine for photo editing as a result. Plus, while the Air has the same f/1.8 12MP wide rear camera as the ‌Pro, it lacks the latter's 2.4 10MP Ultra Wide sensor and a LiDAR scanner.

On the whole, though, the iPad Air is still a very capable machine. And we'd argue it represents the best value overall of all the modern iPad range.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best Android tablet for photo editing

Weight: 726g | Dimensions: 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm | OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 14.6-inch | Resolution: 1848 x 2960 | CPU: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) | RAM: 8-16GB | Storage: 128/256/512GB | Battery life: up to 14 hours

Huge screen Great picture quality Super-thin iPad Pro is slightly higher res

Bigger and thinner than the iPad Pro, the recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the best Android tablet you can get right now for photo editing. Its 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen gives you fantastic picture quality, with deep blacks, zingy colors, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 240 pixels per inch being just a smidge under the iPad's Pro 265.

It runs the latest version of Android (12) and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor makes operations run quickly and smoothly. It's incredibly thin, at just 5mm to the iPad Pro's 6.4mm, yet still feels robust. And the improved S Pen provides a great experience if you like using a stylus in your editing workflow. In short, if you're looking for an iPad Pro-like experience, but with a larger screen size, this is very much worth considering. See full Samsung Galaxy S8 Tab Ultra review .

(Image credit: Apple)

4. iPad Pro 11 (2021)

The best value iPad Pro for photo editing

Weight: 468g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm | OS: iPadOS 13 | Screen size: 11-inch | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels | CPU: A12X Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No | Rear camera: 12MP wide (f/1.8), 10-MP ultra-wide (f/2.4) | Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth (f/2.4)

Compact and light Great value Powerful M1 chip Lower brightness than 12.9 inch Pro

Number one on our list is the best iPad you can buy right now, but boy, is it expensive. So if you're short of cash, the great news is that you can get pretty much the same tablet in a slightly smaller version, for a lot less money. The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) has the same processor, storage options, Retina display, 5G connectivity and camera lenses as the 12.9-inch version.

Obviously, it's smaller and lighter, which could be either a good or bad thing, depending on your needs. Other small differences are the 1.43:1 screen aspect ratio on the 11-inch iPad Pro, compared to a 4:3 ratio on the 12:9 inch. Again, it's going to come down personal preference which of these you prefer.

The big difference is that you only get 600 nits of brightness on the 11-inch Pro, rather than a more dazzingly 1,600 nits on the 12.9-incher. Still, we reckon 600 is still plenty to see you images and videos in clear and vivid colours. So unless you're a perfectionist for detail, and you spend a lot of time working in bright sunlight, we reckon the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) offers the best value of the premium iPads today.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The best Windows tablet for photo editing

Weight: 771g | Dimensions: 292 x 201 x 8.5mm | OS: Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2736 x 1824 | CPU: Intel 10th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 | RAM: 4/816GB | Storage: 128GB-1TB | Battery life: Up to 10.5 hours

Laptop functionality High precision USB-C Long battery life Accessories cost extra

If you're seeking a tablet running Microsoft's OS, you'll be hard pushed to beat the Surface Pro 7. Featuring the processing power of a laptop, a beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense display and a longer battery life than many, this is without doubt one of the best tablets for photo editing available today.

This device features the latest multicore processors, which means you're not limited to mobile versions of anything, including the operating system. The Pro 7 is able to run the full Windows OS and that means you can download the full version of Photoshop.

The Surface Pro 7 also has a dedicated full-size illuminated keyboard, touchpad and precise pressure-sensitive stylus (all sold separately). This combined package, then, provides photographers with everything they need for high-precision photo editing.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. iPad Pro 12.9" (2020)

Get an premium iPad for less

Weight: 639g | Dimensions: 280.4 x 214.8 x 5.8 mm | OS: iOS 1 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2732 x 2048 | CPU: A12Z Bionic | RAM: 4GB (6GB with 1TB version) | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Battery: 9,720mAh

Very powerful Big screen Expensive Accessories cost extra

It might be a generation old now, but the iPad Pro 2020 is still a fantastic bit of kit with a big beautiful screen, portable and stylish design, useful peripherals and iOS running on Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset. But does that make it one of the best tablets for photo editing?

The answer is, quite simply, yes. The Pro offers an attractive combination of high power and portability, which can run Lightroom Mobile and Photoshop for iPad without issue.

The luxury Retina LCD screen is one of the biggest on the tablet market – a whopping 12.9 inches – offering a crystal clear viewing experience and an excellent surface to draw on with the Apple Pencil (sold separately).

The downside with the iPad Pro is the price. It doesn't come cheap, so you'll probably be thinking of this as a laptop replacement. And if that's the case, be prepared to shell out extra for accessories (and check out the best iPad Pro cases ).

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

A premium Android tablet for great photo editing

Weight: 575g | Dimensions: 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 12.4-inch | Resolution: 1752 x 2800 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery life : up to 10 hours

Gorgeous, high-quality screen S-Pen included All-day battery Android apps less tablet-optimised

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (number three on our list) may be the best Android tablet you can get right now for photo editing. But it's not cheap. And the previous iteration, the S7+, is still a fantastic buy at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is basically a laptop in terms of power, and makes for an excellent productivity tool and photo-editing base. With the S-Pen stylus included, it's easy to get cracking on your projects right away, with no extra cost, and the beautiful display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it smooth and enjoyable to use for long periods.

If you like editing with hotkeys, it's worth also picking up the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard. You do have to pay extra for this, but it's a satisfying tactile device that also includes a trackpad, providing more options for those who don't care for working on a touchscreen for long periods.

If it's stretching beyond your budget, though, consider the Galaxy Tab S7, which has a slightly less spectacular display and a smaller battery, but is available for a lower price, and will still do everything you need for photo editing.

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The best value Android tablet for photo editing

Weight: 420g | Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery life: Up to 15 hours

Long battery life Highly portable Stylus included Limited apps Keyboard sold separately

While it's getting older, the Tab S6 is also becoming cheaper, and so represents excellent value. Weighing in at just 420g, it's one of the lightest, most portable tablets on the market. But don't be fooled by its appearance, this lightweight device features enough power to handle precision photo editing on the go.

The S6 is equipped with desktop-like software, up to 8GB of internal memory and 256GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD cards ), so plenty of space for uploading images. Under the hood, the S6 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, meaning it can handle photo editing software such as Lightroom and Photoshop Express with ease.

The S6's 10.5-inch HDR-ready Super AMOLED display makes viewing imagery a pleasure, and unlike with Microsoft or Apple devices, the S Pen is included in the purchase price. The S4 also features a larger batter capacity (7,050mAh), meaning it can last up to 15 hours on one charge, and be back to full force in as little as 200 minutes with fast charging.

(Image credit: Apple)

9. iPad Air (2019)

A great value iPad for photographers

Weight: 456g | Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 | CPU: A12 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64-256GB | Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Powerful Super-lightweight Less memory than other options Lacks support for 2nd gen Pencil

If you're an Apple fan but short of cash, the older iPad Air is a more affordable but still decent option. Featuring Apple's A12 chip, it's less powerful than its newer sibling, but still packs enough of a punch to run photo editing software comfortably. In fact, the processing power and RAM is really quite impressive when you consider it's a device that weighs less than half a kilo and is just 6mm thick. There is, as you would expect, less RAM in the Air, but still a respectable 3GB to play with. The 2019 iPad Air also includes support for the Apple Pencil (first generation).

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Amazon Fire HD 10

The best Amazon tablet for photo editing

Weight: 500g | Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm | OS: FireOS | Screen size: 10-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | CPU: Mediatek Quad Core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Highly affordable Quality hardware Limited apps

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a fantastic option if you want a cheap, portable device for light photo editing work. Its 10.1-inch full HD screen is more than adequate for showcasing work and it's highly portable, weighing just 500g.

The Fire HD 10 is available as a 32GB or 64GB version, both of which have a microSD card slot to expand memory up to 256GB should you need it, and the battery life is said to last up to 10 hours after one full charge.

Very much part of the Amazon eco-system, the Fire HD 10 helpfully has Amazon’s Alexa voice-assistant onboard. However it does mean using the FireHD for anything outside of that system – Google apps, for example – isn't possible.

That said, the ever-growing Amazon app store presents a number of lightweight photo editing apps, so you won't be short on software. A basic but capable option for anyone wanting a device for light editing work on the go.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

11. Microsoft Surface Go

The best value Windows tablet for photo editing

Weight: 522g | Dimensions: 245 x 175 x 8.3mm | OS: Windows 10 S | Screen size: 10 inch PixelSense | Resolution: 1800 x 1200 | CPU: Dual Core Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery life: Up to 9 hours

Full Windows 10 for free Affordable Pen compatibility Lacks power Pen and keyboard cost extra

If you prefer to work with the Windows OS and on a budget, Microsoft's Surface Go is the less powerful but still very capable alternative to the Surface Pro 6. With less power comes slightly less functionality and reduced performance, but the Surface Go has enough weight behind it to handle light photo editing work comfortably.

Unlike its bigger sibling, the Surface Go runs the locked down 10 S version of Windows, but also offers the option to switch to the full version for free. And by doing so, the Go offers the functionality of a standard PC, including running photo editing software, anywhere and everywhere.

(Image credit: Apple)

12. iPad Mini (2019)

The best iPad for photo editing on the go

Weight: 300.5g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 7.9-inch LED | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 | CPU: A12 Bionic chip | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery life: Up to 9 hours

Compact design Good battery life Affordable Lacks power

Ok so we know there are a lot of iPads in this list, but each of these devices offer something slightly different and therefore all are worth consideration.

The latest iPad Mini is a good option if you spend a lot of time traveling. The lightest device on this list, it weighs just under 300g, so it will fit in almost any camera bag and you'd barely notice it's there.

The cheapest iPad option on the list, it also has the smallest screen size of all the tablets we've mentioned – but what a small but beautiful display it is. There's enough power in the Mini to run the mobile version of Lightroom comfortably and, like the iPad Air, support for the Apple Pencil makes the Mini well worth considering.

(Image credit: Samsung)

13. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

The best tablet for photo editing in rugged conditions

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 09.9 x 126.8 x 213.8mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | CPU: Exynos 9810 | Storage: 64GB | microSD slot: Yes | Rear camera: 13 MP (f/1.9) | Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)

Water resistant Drop proof Can use with gloves on Not the fastest performer

Do you do a lot of photo editing on the fly, while out on location? Are those locations often cold, wet and windswept? Then you need a rugged-ish tablet that'll withstand a few bumps and raindrops. We recommend the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3. It’s IP68 rated water-resistant, drop-proof to 1.5m drop resistance and comes with a replaceable battery. You also get an S Pen, and you can even use the touchscreen with gloves on.

(Image credit: Samsung)

14. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch)

The best cheap Samsung tablet for photo editing

Weight: 458g | Dimensions: 149 x 245 x 8mm | OS: Android 9.0, upgradable to Android 11 | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1200 x 1920 | CPU: Exynos 7904 | Storage: 32GB | microSD slot: Yes | Rear camera: 8MP (f/2.0) | Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)

Great value Nicely designed Perfect for light use Low powered overall

If you just want to do some basic photo editing – using a lightweight, free app for example – you don’t necessarily need a top-of-the-range tablet. So here’s one that might suit a more limited budget. Released in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a fairly basic device, but has a nice 10.1-inch screen, and offers pretty decent performance for the price.

Be warned: you shouldn't expect to run any resource-intensive software on this budget tablet. But if you want something mainly for things like checking emails and watching Netflix, and occasionally want to do a bit of light photo editing, this offers excellent value for money.

How to choose the best tablet for photo editing

Just because a tablet has some impressive numbers and a slick design, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's the best tablet for photo editing. There are a few features that you'll want to keep an eye out for, including the size of the screen and its resolution. You'll also want to make sure that the quality of the screen and its color accuracy is assured.

One important aspect to consider is the tablet's battery life. There's nothing more frustrating than sitting down to edit, only to realize that you've only got a few minutes of charge left. You'll also want to consider how much the tablet weighs and whether it'll fit into your camera bag.

Most crucially, you'll need to consider whether the device you're looking at is capable of powering your favorite photo editing software without any risk of unnecessary lagging. Also, be aware that not every app is available for every OS, and if it is, not all the tools you're used to may be available.

Photoshop, for example, is available for Windows and iPad, but the latter version is less powerful and feature rich. For Android, meanwhile, there's an even more scaled-down version in the form of Photoshop Express. With Affinity Photo, meanwhile, the Windows and iOS versions are pretty interchangeable, but there's no Android app.

