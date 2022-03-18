Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch until 10 AM

A TORNADO WATCH includes Jasper, Jones, Wayne, Covington, Pike, Walthall, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, and Perry counties until 10 AM Friday.

FRIDAY: Another quick shot of rain and a few thunderstorms will come early Friday, mainly before sunrise with the passage of a cold front. There will be a threat of strong winds and large hail with some thunderstorms in south Mississippi. There will be a tornado threat along the Gulf Coast and as far north as the Highway 84 corridor.

Check the weather before your morning commute Friday. The chance of rain will be around 90% . High temperatures later in the afternoon will warm into the lower 70s with decreasing clouds.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks spectacular with mostly sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Sunday is the Spring equinox and we’re trending warmer heading into next week.



NEXT WEEK: We will need to be weather aware by next Tuesday as there is a severe risk in place. Timing and intensity will be nailed down closer to time.

