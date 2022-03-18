ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch until 10 AM

By Scottlin Williams, Ken South, Jacob Lanier
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR0Y5_0MBNDNXX00

A TORNADO WATCH includes Jasper, Jones, Wayne, Covington, Pike, Walthall, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, and Perry counties until 10 AM Friday.

FRIDAY: Another quick shot of rain and a few thunderstorms will come early Friday, mainly before sunrise with the passage of a cold front. There will be a threat of strong winds and large hail with some thunderstorms in south Mississippi. There will be a tornado threat along the Gulf Coast and as far north as the Highway 84 corridor.

Check the weather before your morning commute Friday. The chance of rain will be around 90% . High temperatures later in the afternoon will warm into the lower 70s with decreasing clouds.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks spectacular with mostly sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Sunday is the Spring equinox and we’re trending warmer heading into next week.

NEXT WEEK: We will need to be weather aware by next Tuesday as there is a severe risk in place. Timing and intensity will be nailed down closer to time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to release turtles into Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 10 turtles into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday, March 19. The turtles were from a batch of 50 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were sent from the New England Aquarium in 2021. The turtles being released have cleared the required medical protocols. The release will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDOT to hold a litter cleanup in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a litter cleanup for Interstate 55 on Tuesday, March 22. The event will start 7:30 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Law enforcements will be on scene to direct traffic, and message boards will be in place to alert drivers. Drivers are […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Cheaper ways to get around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices in Jackson have reached more than $4 a gallon in some areas. As of Thursday, March 17, the average gas price for regular gas in Mississippi is $3.968, according to AAA. Are you trying to find cheaper ways to get around town? The following are different ways to travel […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Collins, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Magee, MS
City
Brookhaven, MS
City
Laurel, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg roads close for drainage, electric work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two roads were closed in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 17 for drainage and electrical work. West Hills Drive near Golf Course Road was closed for drainage work until about 3:00 p.m. West 4th Street from Hutchinson Avenue to Dixie Avenue was closed for electrical work. Detours are available by North 18th […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes February 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery has reached the $80 million mark in funds transferred to the Mississippi State Treasury. The Lottery Law stated that the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs across the state for 10 years. After the $80 million mark, proceeds go to the Education […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Here’s cheaper ways to get around Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Gas prices are inching closer and closer to $4 per gallon in Hattiesburg. The price of gas is $3.961 in Lamar County and $3.975 in Forrest County. The following are cheaper ways to get around town that don’t require a trip to the gas pump: Ride a bicycle: Hattiesburg is home […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Walk-A-Thon to be held in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Walk-A-Thon will be held in Durant on Saturday, March 26. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. at Derrick & Hobb Memorial Park. Free blood pressure and cholesterol check-ups will be available during the Walk-A-Thon. Each mile in the event is $5 or $20 for four miles. Proceeds from the […]
DURANT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Tornado Watch#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Storm Team#Jasper Jones
WJTV 12

M-Braves release promotional schedule

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves released the 2022 season promotional schedule. Weekly promotions are as follows: Tuesday – Hollywood Feed’s Bark in the Park Wednesday – Receive a pack of four Field Level tickets with four soda vouchers for $20. Diamond Upgrade 4 for $40. First responders receive free Field or GA tickets […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

77 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 77 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 793,278 with 12,319 deaths. MSDH has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi greats host “Legends of the Sipp” camp in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some of the best to ever do it in Mississippi are giving back to the next wave of upcoming basketball stars. Alcorn State Hall of Famer Brian Adams, NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and several other Mississippi legends were on the campus of Jackson State this week, hosting a three-day camp for […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

St. Patrick’s 5K Run held at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K run at The District at Eastover on Thursday, March 17. “It’s the district at Eastover’s first ever ‘Irish at Eastover 5K run.’ While the race is the main attraction, hundreds came out to enjoy food, games and live music.” Runners took off as soon […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to host kid’s fishing camps

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host Camp Agua Spring Days: Aquarium Adventures on March 25, April 15 and April 22. Campers will be able to go on day-long adventures with members of the aquarium’s education team. The days begin with a lesson on Mississippi fishing regulations and the basics of fishing. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Farmers Market to kick off March 24

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Farmers Market is set to return in 2022 on Thursday, March 24. Pine Belt News reported the market will be held every Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Thursday until November at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg. Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle said there […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

JPD hosts survival training for motorcycle officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Motor Unit hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers on Wednesday, March 16. Officers from Flowood, Brandon, Madison, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) took part in the course. Instructors said it’s important to give the officers advanced training that they do not receive in the academy. After […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PRCC annual rodeo set for March 24

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host their annual rodeo at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds Arena March 24-26. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Children 10 and under, PRCC facility, staff, and students with a valid school ID will get in for free. Events […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

New Humphreys County sheriff sworn in

HUMPHREY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A new Humphreys County sheriff was sworn in on Wednesday, March 16. This comes about a week after the death of former Sheriff Charles Sharkey. Dean Johnson was sworn in as the new sheriff. He has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Johnson has been with Humphreys County Sheriff’s […]
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

‘Duck Dynasty’ stars film new show in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – “Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson and some of his family members filmed a new metal-detecting show in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported the idea for the show came from Vicksburg landowner Rob Long. After doing some research, Long believes there may be artifacts left over from cannonballs at Grant’s Canal. He […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor makes first veto of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session. Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy