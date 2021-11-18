ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

By Ken South, John Conway, Jacob Lanier, Scottlin Williams
 1 day ago

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: *Limited Wildfire Danger* Sunny and cool. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s. A breeze from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. With the breeze, a recent lack of rainfall, and very low humidity (dewpoints in the teens and 20s), fuels have become dry and there is a low wildfire danger, so use caution with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.

There is a “Limited” wildfire danger Friday afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible after midnight, mainly north of I-20.

WEEKEND FORECAST: As light winds shift to a more southerly direction, temperatures will turn milder on Saturday, in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny skies. Sunday will start off partly sunny with patchy fog around sunrise and it’ll be warmer, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s as another cold front approaches from the northwest, which will bring some showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder late Sunday and overnight into early Monday. Less than ½” of rain is expected.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: After the next cold front clears the region Sunday night, sunny, dry, and chilly conditions return Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK: A few showers are possible late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Then we are looking at the possibility of a stronger storm system in the Friday and Saturday period. This storm could be a more substantive rain-maker for the region, with a few thunderstorms possible as well. It won’t be too chilly, with afternoon highs next Thursday nearing 70°. There is not a lot of confidence in the timing of this storm so stay tuned for updates.

Your 8-day forecast.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends on November 30 with no tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

