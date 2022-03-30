Storm Team 12: High wind warning & severe storms today

A rare *HIGH WIND WARNING* has been issued for all of Central Mississippi today, with non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 50mph possible this morning into the afternoon. Tree & power line damage is possible.

Click here to watch a live update of the severe storms that are expected to impact Mississippi.

WEDNESDAY: It is a Storm Team 12 Weather alert day today as we are expecting strong winds, severe storms, and a few tornadoes. The entire state is under a Level 4 moderate severe weather risk for today and we are also included in a high wind warning.





Temperatures are warm right now with cloudy skies, in the low 70s for most locations. Low pressure is currently over Missouri dragging through a cold front and storms that will arrive after lunchtime today. But ahead of the storms is a strong pressure gradient that is driving very strong environmental, or non-thunderstorm winds, with gusts through early afternoon up to 60 miles per hour. That is why a high wind warning is in effect. Storms will increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon as the line moves through. The northern half of the line will be primarily significant damaging wind up to 70 miles per hour ,near hurricane force, that could cause major damage in spots.





The southern half of the line will include damaging winds and tornadoes. Our highest threat today is winds, with a medium risk for tornadoes and flash flooding. But extreme wind damage is possible in spots across the state, along with a few strong tornadoes too. Rainfall amounts could range from 2 to 3 inches in some locations. So please be sure you have a way to hear warnings and today, severe thunderstorm warnings should also be treated like a tornado warning with highs winds over 70 miles per hour possible.





LATE WEEK: Behind the midweek front, we will cool from the 80s to seasonable levels with highs in the 60s and 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday, until the next chance of showers arrive for the weekend.

